The NFL season is often reflective of the conversations heard during the pre-draft process. Some players are in a position to contribute early; the learning curve is not as steep. For others, it takes a bit of time for the lights to flicker on and the game to slow down. As the season has drawn on, fans have seen examples of the former (Chase Young) and the latter (Jonathan Taylor). A player can not be defined by his rookie season, especially during a year unlike any previously seen. Nonetheless, the 2020 NFL Draft rookie class has stepped up and given their respective franchises some reason for hope.

At this stage in the season, teams out of the playoff conversation start to turn over more repetitions to younger players. Some of those younger players are making the most of those opportunities. Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. had a big outing against the Chiefs. Patriots linebacker Josh Uche has flashed his potential. Unfortunately, those players did not make our list this week but it is about stacking positive performances each week to sustain a long, fruitful career.

Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings.