Week 15 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Slayton, Brown among wide receivers to have a big week

1 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE

Bosa got to the quarterback a few times but had nothing to show for it. It was a relatively down week across the board for rookies. Stats: 38 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections and one interception

2 Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE

The Jaguars got way behind the Chargers, which allowed Los Angeles to run the ball more. Allen's best attribute is his pass rush so he was essentially held in check all game. Stats: 36 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles

3 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB

Jacobs was inactive for this week's game with an injury. He remains one of the most productive offensive players in the league this season. Stats: 218 carries for 1,061 yards, seven touchdowns; 18 receptions for 146 yards

4 Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C

The 49ers were averaging 3.75 sacks per game before playing the Saints. The New Orleans offensive line did not allow Drew Brees to be sacked once.

5 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Murray has hit a rut towards the tail end of the season. He threw three interceptions and had just two rushing yards on six carries. Stats: 293 of 457 passes completed for 3,060 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions; 77 carries for 448 yards, four touchdowns

6 Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB

The Steelers did a good job containing Kyler Murray but Bush's stat line did not reflect it. He finished with just two tackles. Stats: 88 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, four pass deflections

7 Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders DE

Crosby had been rising each week with his pass rush production. He has fallen back to earth a bit over the last few weeks as teams begin keying in on him a little more closely. Stats: 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections

8 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR

Metcalf has been a consistent weapon for Russell Wilson week in and week out. He led the team in receptions again this weekend. Stats: 50 receptions for 783 yards, five touchdowns

9 A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans WR

Brown showed his explosive traits over the weekend with 153 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns and 13 yards rushing. The rookie has four receptions of 50+ yards this season. Stats: 39 receptions for 779 yards, six touchdowns

10 Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR

McLaurin was back in the end zone this week after a six week hiatus. It is safe to say the team's quarterback play as impacted him as much as anyone. Stats: 46 receptions for 703 yards, six touchdowns

11 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

It was a strong week for rookie wide receivers. In addition to his 76 receiving yards, Samuel also contributed 33 rushing yards. Stats: 47 receptions for 640 yards, three touchdowns; Eight carries for 90 yards, one touchdown

12 Darius Slayton New York Giants WR

Slayton had another big game on Monday Night Football against the Eagles. It was his third game with two touchdown receptions this season. Stats: 42 receptions for 659 yards, seven touchdowns

13 Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G

The Packers offense was not overly impressive against a Washington team that is struggling to find their way this season. Jenkins looks like he will be a long-term contributor for that line group though.

14 Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Minshew was dinking and dunking Sunday which was sub-optimal considering they lost 45-10. He had an average day of work. Stats: 228 of 371 passes completed for 2,594 yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions; 50 carries for 274 yards

15 Noah Fant Denver Broncos TE