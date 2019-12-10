Week 15 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Slayton, Brown among wide receivers to have a big week
With only three games left in the season, wide receivers are starting to move up the list
The rookie wide receiver class balled out over the weekend and into Monday Night Football. They occupy a sizable portion of this list. The competition for the final spot was more contested this week than it has been at any point in the season. Several young players are elevating their play over the second half but time is running out and only one can finish at the top.
With that in mind, here's a look at the latest edition of our weekly cumulative rookie rankings.
|1
Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE
|Bosa got to the quarterback a few times but had nothing to show for it. It was a relatively down week across the board for rookies. Stats: 38 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections and one interception
|2
Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE
|The Jaguars got way behind the Chargers, which allowed Los Angeles to run the ball more. Allen's best attribute is his pass rush so he was essentially held in check all game. Stats: 36 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles
|3
Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB
|Jacobs was inactive for this week's game with an injury. He remains one of the most productive offensive players in the league this season. Stats: 218 carries for 1,061 yards, seven touchdowns; 18 receptions for 146 yards
|4
Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C
|The 49ers were averaging 3.75 sacks per game before playing the Saints. The New Orleans offensive line did not allow Drew Brees to be sacked once.
|5
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|Murray has hit a rut towards the tail end of the season. He threw three interceptions and had just two rushing yards on six carries. Stats: 293 of 457 passes completed for 3,060 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions; 77 carries for 448 yards, four touchdowns
|6
Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB
|The Steelers did a good job containing Kyler Murray but Bush's stat line did not reflect it. He finished with just two tackles. Stats: 88 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, four pass deflections
|7
Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders DE
|Crosby had been rising each week with his pass rush production. He has fallen back to earth a bit over the last few weeks as teams begin keying in on him a little more closely. Stats: 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections
|8
D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR
|Metcalf has been a consistent weapon for Russell Wilson week in and week out. He led the team in receptions again this weekend. Stats: 50 receptions for 783 yards, five touchdowns
|9
A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans WR
|Brown showed his explosive traits over the weekend with 153 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns and 13 yards rushing. The rookie has four receptions of 50+ yards this season. Stats: 39 receptions for 779 yards, six touchdowns
|10
Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR
|McLaurin was back in the end zone this week after a six week hiatus. It is safe to say the team's quarterback play as impacted him as much as anyone. Stats: 46 receptions for 703 yards, six touchdowns
|11
Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR
|It was a strong week for rookie wide receivers. In addition to his 76 receiving yards, Samuel also contributed 33 rushing yards. Stats: 47 receptions for 640 yards, three touchdowns; Eight carries for 90 yards, one touchdown
|12
Darius Slayton New York Giants WR
|Slayton had another big game on Monday Night Football against the Eagles. It was his third game with two touchdown receptions this season. Stats: 42 receptions for 659 yards, seven touchdowns
|13
Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G
|The Packers offense was not overly impressive against a Washington team that is struggling to find their way this season. Jenkins looks like he will be a long-term contributor for that line group though.
|14
Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|Minshew was dinking and dunking Sunday which was sub-optimal considering they lost 45-10. He had an average day of work. Stats: 228 of 371 passes completed for 2,594 yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions; 50 carries for 274 yards
|15
Noah Fant Denver Broncos TE
|There were several contenders for the final spot this week: Dexter Lawrence, Oshane Ximines, Mecole Hardman. Fant's teammate, Drew Lock, will quickly join the list with another good performance or two as well. For now, the final spot belongs to the tight end. Stats: 35 receptions for 492 yards, three touchdowns
