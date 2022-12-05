The NFL announced several changes to its Week 15 schedule, setting the three Saturday games that will air as a tripleheader on NFL Network. The league also moved the New York Giants and Washington Commanders to Sunday night, flexing out the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders to late Sunday afternoon.
For the Saturday tripleheader (which will be played on December 17), the 1 p.m. EST game will feature the Indianapolis Colts at the Minnesota Vikings. The 4:30 p.m. EST game will feature the Baltimore Ravens at the Cleveland Browns while the 8:15 p.m. EST game will be the game of the day between the Miami Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills.
All three games didn't have a set day or time when the schedule was announced in May, part of five games that had the option to be flexed to Saturday. Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints and New York Giants at Washington Commanders were the other two games that had the potential to be flexed to Saturday.
Atlanta and New Orleans will play Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m. EST on Fox. New York and Washington will play that night at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, while New England at Las Vegas move to 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox. Detroit Lions at New York Jets will stay at 1 p.m. EST, but will move from Fox to CBS.
Here's a look at the entire Week 15 schedule (changes in italics):
Thursday, December 15
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, December 17
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., NFLN
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:30 p.m. NFLN
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., NFLN
Sunday, December 18
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, December 19
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN