The NFL announced several changes to its Week 15 schedule, setting the three Saturday games that will air as a tripleheader on NFL Network. The league also moved the New York Giants and Washington Commanders to Sunday night, flexing out the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders to late Sunday afternoon.

For the Saturday tripleheader (which will be played on December 17), the 1 p.m. EST game will feature the Indianapolis Colts at the Minnesota Vikings. The 4:30 p.m. EST game will feature the Baltimore Ravens at the Cleveland Browns while the 8:15 p.m. EST game will be the game of the day between the Miami Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills.

All three games didn't have a set day or time when the schedule was announced in May, part of five games that had the option to be flexed to Saturday. Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints and New York Giants at Washington Commanders were the other two games that had the potential to be flexed to Saturday.

Atlanta and New Orleans will play Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m. EST on Fox. New York and Washington will play that night at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, while New England at Las Vegas move to 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox. Detroit Lions at New York Jets will stay at 1 p.m. EST, but will move from Fox to CBS.

Here's a look at the entire Week 15 schedule (changes in italics):

Thursday, December 15

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Saturday, December 17

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., NFLN

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:30 p.m. NFLN

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., NFLN

Sunday, December 18

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, December 19

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN