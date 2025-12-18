Crafting a winning NFL 16 betting guide comes from being aware of trends to help with your Week 16 NFL picks. Knowing how teams perform with a rest edge is part of that, which puts a focus on the Bengals and Lions. Both teams are facing squads coming off Monday games, with Cincy 4.5-point favorites versus a Miami team that benched Tua Tagovailoa in place of rookie Quinn Ewers. The latest Week 16 NFL lines also have Detroit at -7 against Pittsburgh. While every team appreciates having a rest advantage, not every team makes the most of it per NFL spread records.

Since 2023, no team has more ATS wins with a rest edge than Detroit (nine), while Cincy's 2-6 ATS record with a rest advantage is the third-worst in football over that span. While this could assist with your ATS Week 16 NFL betting strategy, what in regards to individual performance could help you nail your NFL player props and Fantasy football start/sit decisions? If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 16, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 16 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Broncos (-3, 45.5) covering against the Panthers. The model has Tampa Bay covering in almost 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 16 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Broncos' Bo Nix is projected to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has the Chargers' Omarion Hampton as one of its top value picks at running back, while the Lions' Jameson Williams is among the best values at wide receiver for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Week 16 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. He has the Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett as a top-5 Fantasy quarterback this week. Get his full Week 16 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 on a 52-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and has revealed picks for every Week 16 NFL game. One of its favorite picks is the Chiefs (-3.5, 37.5) covering versus the Titans, which cashes well over 50% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 16 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Bruce Marshall, who is 45-26-2 over his last 73 NFL ATS picks, is backing the Chargers (+2.5) to cover versus the Cowboys on Sunday.

"Dallas should have had more left in the tank for last Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings, and the defense is starting to resemble its poor form from the first half of the season while allowing 39 ppg in consecutive losses to the Lions and Vikes," said Marshall. "As for the Bolts, they're still playing inspired defense while continuing to chase Denver in the AFC West, and Justin Herbert's left wrist has had another week to heal and get him closer to 100%. This is arguably a tougher test for Dallas than others they didn't pass the past two weeks. Play Chargers." Marshall's Week 16 NFL picks can be found here.

Rams vs. Seahawks 'Thursday Night Football' picks

The teams with the two best records in the NFC will meet on Thursday as the Los Angeles Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks. Both squads are 11-3, though L.A. defeated Seattle earlier this year as the Rams are the only NFC team that has already clinched a playoff berth. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point road favorite, however it is expected to be without Davante Adams, who leads the league with 14 touchdown receptions. SportsLine's Larry Hartstein is 27-10-1 (+1601) over his last 38 ATS picks in Rams games and is backing Los Angeles (+1.5) to cover.

"While the Rams' offense has hit another gear, thanks to the emergence of their young tight ends and running back Blake Corum, Seattle's offense has not impressed in its last two home games," said Hartstein. "The Seahawks averaged 3.8 yards per carry over their last three games. That's putting more of an onus on Sam Darnold. While Darnold can tear apart secondaries when he's not pressured, he is extremely susceptible to a strong pass rush. The Rams rank eighth with 37 sacks. Seattle's defense is top-notch and won't make it easy on Matthew Stafford, but I like the Rams in a 27-20 type of game." Get more Seahawks vs Rams picks here.