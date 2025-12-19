The Week 16 NFL schedule continues with 12 games on Sunday, including seven with playoff implications. Some of the top games to monitor include Panthers vs. Buccaneers, Cowboys vs. Chargers and Ravens vs. Patriots. Carolina and Tampa Bay are tied for first place in the NFC South heading into the first of two head-to-head matchups in the final three weeks of the regular season. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Buccaneers (-3) to cover the spread as one of its Week 16 NFL best bets at DraftKings.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 on a 52-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Five Sunday NFL picks to include in Week 16 NFL best bets at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Buccaneers (-3) vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay has hit the skids with five losses in its last six games, but it still controls its destiny in the NFC South. The Panthers have not been in excellent form either, alternating between wins and losses in eight straight games. They are coming off a 20-17 loss at New Orleans last week, despite closing as 2.5-point favorites in that contest. The Buccaneers are led by veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield, which is one major reason why the model has them covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

Over 49.5 points in Cowboys vs. Chargers

Los Angeles has won six of its last seven games, scoring at least 22 points in five of those wins. The Chargers are facing a Dallas defense that is allowing the second-most points per game in the NFL this season, so quarterback Justin Herbert is in line for a big day. On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys lead the league in yards per game, scoring at least 24 points in five straight games. The model projects 53 combined points on Sunday afternoon, as the Over hits 56% of the time.

Giants (+3) vs. Vikings

New York has not won a game since upsetting Philadelphia in Week 6, but it has had close calls against Denver, Green Bay and Detroit during that losing skid. Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart had 246 passing yards and two touchdowns against Washington last week, giving him 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Minnesota has lost six of its last nine games and is playing on the road for the second week in a row. The model expects late-season fatigue to be a factor on Sunday, as New York covers the spread in 58% of simulations.

Over 37.5 points in Texans vs. Raiders

Houston is coming off its best offensive performance of the season, racking up 40 points in a blowout win over the Cardinals. The Texans have scored at least 20 points in four straight games, with quarterback C.J. Stroud racking up 260 passing yards and three touchdowns last week. Las Vegas gave up 31 points to Philadelphia last week and has allowed 30-plus points seven times this season. The model projects 43 points on Sunday to help the Over cash 66% of the time.

Ravens (-3) vs. Patriots

Baltimore cannot afford a loss on Sunday night, as it trails Pittsburgh by one game atop the AFC North ahead of their upcoming head-to-head matchup. The Ravens snapped a two-game losing skid with a 24-0 win over the Bengals last week, as running back Derrick Henry had 100 rushing yards on just 11 carries. New England blew a 21-0 lead against Buffalo last week, leaving the Patriots in a potentially vulnerable position. The Ravens are 9-2 in their last 11 games in December, and the model has them covering 56% of the time.