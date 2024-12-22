A popular NFL betting strategy is to make predictions on divisional games since there are often NFL betting trends you can identify with these matchups. You can do that with your Week 16 NFL bets since several division rivalries will unfold on Sunday. One of the marquee matchups on the Week 16 NFL schedule is the NFC East rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East title in Week 16 with a win or tie against the Commanders. According to the latest Eagles vs. Commanders odds, Philadelphia is a four-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

The Eagles have won six of their last seven games against Washington, but the Commanders are 5-2 against the spread in their past seven games at home. Should you back the Commanders to pull off the upset, and which teams should you target in division-rivalries like Titans vs. Colts (-3.5, 42.5), Lions vs. Bears (+6.5, 47.5) and Browns vs. Bengals (-9, 46.5)? Can the Cowboys win as four-point home underdogs against the Buccaneers? If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Week 16 Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 16, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, AI PickBot, and team of experts. They even have one pick that returns a whopping +10000, so be sure to see what they have to say.

Self-learning AI reveals top NFL picks

SportsLine AI hit a whopping 2,131 4.5- and 5-star sports betting picks since the start of last season. Now, it is back with its picks on the spread, money line and total for each Week 16 NFL game. It is backing the Cowboys to cover as 4-point home underdogs against the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in a game with an over/under of 48. See AI picks for each Week 16 NFL game right here.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 16 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is Washington (+4, 46.5) to cover at home against Philadelphia. The Commanders cover in well over 50% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

Fantasy football rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 16 Fantasy football positional rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is projected to be a top-10 running back this week, and it also has full rankings for every position right here.

The Week 16 Fantasy football waiver wire is loaded with players capable of making an impact this week and the remainder of the Fantasy playoffs. SportsLine's R.J. White breaks down the best widely available Fantasy football free agents heading into Week 16, helping you find the top options at every position rostered in fewer than 60% of leagues on CBSSports.com. See them all right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as its top quarterback, while Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is its top running back. Here are the Optimizer's complete Week 16 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in your leagues. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. Get his Week 16 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. The model has revealed picks for every game in Week 16, and one of its favorite picks is the Bengals (-9.5, 46.5) covering at home against the Browns, which cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can find the model's picks for every game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Vegas insider Mike Tierney (49-25-3 over his last 77 NFL ATS picks) has revealed his best bets for Week 16, including the Bears (+6.5, 47.5) to cover on the road against the Lions in a game that opened at Detroit -1.5. Tierney's best bets for Week 16 can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who is 123-53 since Week 4, has exact score predictions for all 16 games. He is high on the Rams (-3, 46.5) to beat the Jets on the road, and is also calling for a surprising underdog to pull off a shocking upset. Hit any of his exact score picks and you're looking at a payout well over 100-1. That pick, along with his prediction for all 15 remaining games, is available here. SportsLine's advanced computer model has also locked in its exact score predictions for every Week 16 NFL game right here.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Sunday Night Football picks

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Over (48.5) in that game, calling for 50 total points, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. Hartstein, who is on a 28-11 roll on Cowboys picks, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bet for SNF right here.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has revealed its player prop projections for Sunday Night Football, featuring players like Baker Mayfield, Cooper Rush and CeeDee Lamb. One of its top picks for the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys is Mayfield Over 238.5 passing yards. The PickBot projects 286.2 yards, earning a 4-star rating. You can only see the rest of the PickBot's selections for SNF right here.

Packers vs. Saints Monday Night Football picks

The Green Bay Packers can clinch a playoff spot regardless of what happens on Sunday if they beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Over (42.5) in that game, calling for 44 total points, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert R.J. White, who is on a 74-32-2 roll on Packers games, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bet for MNF right here.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has revealed its player prop projections for Monday Night Football, featuring players like Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Josh Jacobs. One of its top picks for Sunday Night Football is Watson Over 47.5 receiving yards. The PickBot projects 60.9 yards, earning a 4-star rating. You can only see the rest of the PickBot's selections for MNF right here.

How to bet on NFL games this week

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.