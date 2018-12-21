Week 16 NFL injuries: Todd Gurley, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen, T.Y. Hilton questionable

It's fantasy championship week, and uncertain situations at receiver could be what turns matchups in many leagues.

JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a groin injury at Steelers practice on Thursday that caused him to be listed as limited, and one day later he missed practice entirely before being tagged questionable. It's potentially a huge absence for the offense going up against a Saints defense that is playing as well as anyone right now, and if Smith-Schuster is ruled out on Sunday, Eli Rogers and the running backs and tight ends will have to step up in the passing game.

Julio Jones and Keenan Allen are both coming off hip injuries that could cause them to miss action in Week 16. Jones was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday and labeled a game-time decision for Sunday, but with the Falcons out of the running for a playoff spot, it wouldn't be shocking at all for Atlanta to rest their star receiver rather than risk making his injury worse. Allen initially seemed unlikely to play this week after leaving his team's massive matchup with the Chiefs without a catch, but he managed a pair of limited practices this week before also earning a questionable tag.

But with all the receiver injuries this week, the most consequential injury news for fantasy championships on Friday could very well be at running back, where Todd Gurley missed practice again on Friday before being listed as questionable. Gurley suffered a knee injury in last week's loss to the Eagles, seeing 12 carries one week after getting just 11 rushing attempts in another loss. If Sean McVay decides he can't go, the recently-signed C.J. Anderson could see lead-back duties with John Kelly mixing in.

Other key players who were ruled questionable by their teams on Friday include T.Y. Hilton, Kenny Golladay, Matthew Stafford, Michael Bennett, Vontaze Burfict and Xavien Howard.

We'll break down everything else you need to know about the injury reports for Week 16 below. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Redskins at Titans (-10)

The Redskins will be missing Reed and Davis at tight end, which sets up Jeremy Sprinkle up for a big role. Like Davis, Doctson was a late addition to the injury report and could miss this game. It's anyone's guess how the Washington offense will move the ball with so much injury uncertainty. The Titans are down one of their best pass-rushers with Orakpo out for the second-straight week, and Sharpe seems likely to join him on the sidelines after not practicing all week. Jurrell Casey (knee) and Wesley Woodyard (back) only managed one limited practice all week but avoided final injury tags.

Ravens at Chargers (-4)

The Ravens could be 100 percent healthy for this matchup, with Lewis the only player not to practice in full to close out the week, and his limited session left him as questionable as well. Melvin Gordon (knee) is good to go after a full week of practices, but Ekeler was downgraded to out on Friday after initially earning a doubtful tag. Allen seemed unlikely to play early in the week, but after back-to-back limited practices he could suit up without missing any time.

Buccaneers at Cowboys (-7)

The active roster for the Bucs rolls into this game healthy, with Jackson figuring to make his return to the lineup after back-to-back full practice sessions. Everyone else on the injury report was upgraded to a full practice on Friday. The Cowboys will hope to have Martin back from a knee sprain and Lee back from his hamstring injury for this one after both were limited participants in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Bills at Patriots (-13.5)

The Bills had 11 players on the injury report this week, but most of them are good to go for this matchup. That includes LeSean McCoy (hamstring) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and will make his return after missing last week and only seeing two touches before going down in Week 14. Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) and Cordarrelle Patterson (illness) both popped up on the injury report on Thursday but were removed on Friday and are good to go.

Falcons (-3) at Panthers

Falcons: WR Julio Jones (hip, ribs) QUESTIONABLE



Panthers: QB Cam Newton (shoulder) OUT; DT Kawann Short (calf) QUESTIONABLE



The Falcons have just one player in doubt for Sunday, but it's a big one. Julio Jones was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday, but he'll still be a game-time decision for this game. If he's ruled out, that'll mean a bump in targets for the trio of Calvin Ridley, Mohamed Sanu and Austin Hooper (knee, ankle), who was limited all week but avoided a final injury tag. Ron Rivera said on Friday that he'd be surprised if Short doesn't play despite his questionable tag. Taylor Heinicke will get the start in place of the injured Newton.

Jaguars at Dolphins (-3.5)

The Jaguars are down another offensive lineman with Parnell out, though Leonard Fournette (foot) avoided a final injury tag after a week of full practices. The bad news for the Dolphins is that several key defensive players could be missing; the good news is that they're facing a Cody Kessler-led offense. The Dolphins offense will be at full strength even though Ryan Tannehill (shoulder, ankle) and Laremy Tunsil (knee) were limited in practice all week.

Giants at Colts (-9.5)

Giants: WR Odell Beckham (quad), WR Russell Shepard (ankle), C Spencer Pulley (calf), LB Alec Ogletree (concussion) OUT; DE Kerry Wynn (thumb) QUESTIONABLE



Colts: S Clayton Geathers (knee) OUT; WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle), G Mark Glowinski (ankle), LB Anthony Walker (shoulder), S Mike Mitchell (calf), S George Odum (knee) QUESTIONABLE



Beckham will miss a third straight game with his quad injury and set his sights instead on potentially playing in the season finale against the Cowboys. He'll be joined on the sidelines by Shepard, leaving the Giants with Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard and Bennie Fowler to lead the passing attack. The Colts might have to play this game without their top receiver, although Hilton did manage a limited participation in practice on Friday. Anthony Castonzo (knee) and Darius Leonard (shoulder) popped up on the injury report as missing Friday's practice but neither was given a final injury tag.

Texans at Eagles (-2)

Hopkins has lived on the Texans' injury report as a limited participant for much of the season, but this week he also draws a questionable tag for this matchup along with Miller and Coutee. That leaves the Texans offense with a wealth of uncertainty heading into the weekend. Wentz is out as expected for the Eagles, and the defense is again down at least one cornerback on the active roster. Alshon Jeffery missed the first two practices of the week with an illness but avoided a final injury tag. Fletcher Cox (hip) is also good to go after not practicing Thursday, but Bennett and Jernigan are in doubt.

Vikings (-6) at Lions

The Vikings are only dealing with one injury on their active roster, even though Linval Joseph (knee) and Mike Remmers (back) remained limited on Friday. Conversely, the Lions continue to be a walking hospital ward as the season draws to a close, with many key players on offense either on IR or listed on this week's injury report, including Stafford, who has been playing through a back injury. Golladay was limited all week before drawing a questionable tag, while Harrison was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday.

Packers (-2.5) at Jets

The Packers offense will likely be without Cobb this week as he continues to recover from a concussion, putting more pressure on Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to step up. Jamaal Williams (toe), Jimmy Graham (knee, thumb) and Bryan Bulaga (knee) were all upgraded to full practice and are good to go. The Jets will be without Enunwa again, leaving Robby Anderson as the No. 1 target in the passing game.

Bengals at Browns (-8.5)

With Boyd out, the Bengals' passing game is reduced to Jeff Driskel throwing passes to John Ross (knee), who practiced in full on Friday and avoided a final injury designation, along with Alex Erickson, Cody Core and C.J. Uzomah. Expect plenty of Joe Mixon (wrist, thigh), who also avoided a final injury designation after practicing in full on Friday. Burfict should return after being upgraded to a full practice to end the week. Not only are two offensive linemen in doubt for the Browns after limited practices on Friday, but O-line coach Bob Wylie is listed as doubtful after breaking his ankle at practice on Thursday.

Rams (-14.5) at Cardinals

The Rams could be missing a big part of their offense after Gurley was unable to practice all week. He'll be a gametime decision, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team remained cautious with the star runner in a game they're expected to win handily. If he can't go, the recently-signed C.J. Anderson would pick up the slack with John Kelly mixing in. The Cardinals have sent a ton of people to injured reserve this year and continue to deal with injuries to the players that remain, with three struck by an illness and questionable for this game as a result.

Bears (-4) at 49ers

The Bears will be without two members of their defense on Sunday, including the ball-hawking Jackson after he missed practice all week. Nichols was a late addition to the injury report as being limited on Friday. The 49ers had just one player miss practice due to injury on Wednesday, but it was a different player who ended up the only one to earn a final injury tag, with Tartt being downgraded to out on Thursday and remaining sidelined on Friday. Matt Breida (ankle) is good to go after being a limited participant in practice all week.

Steelers at Saints (-6)

Steelers: RB James Conner (knee) OUT; WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) QUESTIONABLE



RB James Conner (knee) OUT; WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) QUESTIONABLE Saints: OT Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) OUT



The Steelers ruled out Conner after he didn't practice all week, and it's possible they could be missing another big part of the offense after Smith-Schuster suffered a groin injury on Thursday. He didn't practice at all on Friday before drawing the questionable tag. The passing game would have to rely more on Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers and the tight ends if he can't play. Jaylen Samuels is set to serve as the lead running back once again. While Bushrod was ruled out after not practicing all week, the Saints are set to get Terron Armstead (pectoral, knee) back from an extended absence after he practiced on full on Friday. The other three members of the O-line whose status was in doubt early in the week all practiced in full as well and are good to go.

Chiefs (-2.5) at Seahawks

The Chiefs will again be without Watkins and likely Ware on Sunday, and that means Damien Williams will get another chance to show what he can do after a big game last week. Fuller would be a big loss if he can't go, though he was upgraded to a limited participant in practice on Friday. The Seahawks could be missing several key pieces of their defense depending on how Reed, Griffin and McDougald feel on game day. However, K.J. Wright (knee) appears ready to go after being sidelined since Week 10.

Broncos (-3) at Raiders

