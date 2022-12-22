The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down, and all 32 teams are dealing with injuries. Several starting quarterbacks could miss this week, such as Ryan Tannehill, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay broke his foot in practice and there's an illness going around in the Dallas Cowboys locker room.

Below, we will break down the official injury reports from all 32 NFL teams, and examine the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. Who's in? Who's out? Who's trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL this week.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (-1.5)

The Jaguars will be without two defensive starters on Thursday night in No. 1 overall pick Walker and Fatukasi, left tackle Cam Robinson is likely done for the year and then right tackle Jawaan Taylor is questionable. All-Pro offensive guard Brandon Scherff is also questionable with an abdomen injury. While Lawrence is listed as questionable with that nagging toe injury, it's expected that he plays.

White has been ruled out for the second straight game, so Zach Wilson will have another chance to prove he can be a franchise quarterback. Out-dueling the signal-caller selected over you in the draft would certainly say something. However, Wilson won't have two wide receivers in Mims and Smith, but does return Corey Davis from concussion protocol. The rookie Zonovan Knight is questionable to play after popping up on the injury report Wednesday with an ankle injury. He's been New York's top back over the past few weeks. Williams is a name people are watching. He's officially questionable to play with his calf injury, but was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen was upgraded from limited participant to full participant on Wednesday with his right elbow injury. Center Mitch Morse (concussion) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) did not practice on Wednesday, while defensive end A.J. Epenesa (elbow), linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and nose tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were limited participants.

Bears wideout Chase Claypool took a step backwards with his knee injury, as he went from limited participant to out on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (neck), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair (knee) sat out of practice as well.

Tight end Noah Fant (knee), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hand), running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle), safety Ryan Neal (knee), nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles) and linebacker Bruce Irvin (knee/heel) did not practice for the Seahawks on Wednesday. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (wrist/ankle) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (neck) were limited participants.

Defensive end Mike Danna (illness), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness), tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) and safety Deon Bush (illness) missed practice for the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) sat out of practice on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Evan Neal (shoulder), pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow), tight end Nick Vannett (shoulder) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) were limited participants.

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury missed practice on Wednesday with a back injury. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) were limited participants.

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens (-7)

The Falcons are relatively healthy entering Week 16, as offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) was the only player listed on the injury report this week.

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (knee), quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) were limited participants.

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), running back Dwayne Washington (illness) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) and safety P.J. Williams (knee) were limited participants.

Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot), pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (concussion), wide receiver Amari Cooper (hip), pass rusher Myles Garrett (illness) and safety John Johnson (thigh) did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end David Njoku (knee) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) were limited participants.

For the Texans, wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) and offensive guard Kenyon Green (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive guard Justin McCray (hamstring) and wide receiver Chris Moore (foot) were limited participants.

The Titans are very banged-up. Linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), offensive guard Nate Davis (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), center Ben Jones (concussion), offensive guard Dillon Radunz (knee), quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), safety Amani Hooker (knee) and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle) missed practice on Wednesday. Offensive guard Aaron Brewer (rib) and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) were limited participants. In what is good news for the Titans, wide receiver Treylon Burks has returned to full participant status after suffering a concussion against the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks ago.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (shoulder) and tight end Ian Thomas (thigh) were limited participants in practice on Wednesday.

For the Lions, safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) missed practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (elbow) was a limited participant.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard did not practice for the Bengals on Wednesday due to a calf injury. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (wrist), cornerback Mike Hilton (knee), tight end Hayden Hurst (calf), wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder) and cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) were limited participants.

For New England, cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) were limited participants.

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles was the only Commander who did not practice on Wednesday. He sat out with a concussion. Safety Kam Curl (ankle), running back Antonio Gibson (foot), offensive guard Andrew Norwell (shoulder), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) and pass rusher Chase Young (knee) were limited participants.

49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore (knee), and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle), running back Christian McCaffrey (knee), quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) were limited participants.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-5)

Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts did not practice on Wednesday due to his right shoulder injury. His status is something everyone has an eye on. Joining him on the sideline was wide receiver Zach Pascal, who is dealing with a concussion.

Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) and Leighton Vander Esch (neck) missed practice on Wednesday. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee), wide receiver Noah Brown (foot), tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion), safety Jayron Kearse (shoulder/back) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were limited participants.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was the only Raider who missed practice on Wednesday, as he is dealing with a knee issue. Offensive guard Alex Bars (knee), offensive tackle Jackson Barton (back), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Darien Butler (quadricep), cornerback Duron Harmon (shoulder/neck), offensive guard Dylan Parham (knee) and running back Zamir White (ankle) were limited participants.

For the Steelers, safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe) and running back Najee Harris (hip) did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Myles Jack was limited with a groin injury.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen) and fellow offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Safety Rudy Ford (wrist/knee) and defensive back Keisean Nixon (groin) were limited participants. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was listed on the injury report with right thumb and rib injuries, but he was a full participant.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) and safety Jevon Holland (neck) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf), pass rusher Jaelan Phillips (toe), linebacker Duke Riley (ribs), safety Eric Rowe (hamstring) and running back Jeff Wilson (hip) were limited participants.

Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory (knee) and wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Running back Latavius Murray (foot), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and safety K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee) were limited participants.

Rams center Brian Allen (calf), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive back David Long was limited with a groin issue.

Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (toe), defensive lineman Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Keanu Neal (toe), left tackle Donovan Smith (foot), nose tackle Vita Vea (calf) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), offensive tackle Josh Wells (back) and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) were limited participants.

Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (hand), offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (back), quarterback Colt McCoy (concussion) and cornerback Byron Murphy (back) did not practice Wednesday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled McCoy out on Wednesday, and said Trace McSorley will start against the Buccaneers this week. Wide receiver Greg Dortch (ankle), offensive guard Max Garcia (shoulder), linebacker Markus Golden (ankle) and cornerback Marco Wilson (neck) were limited participants.