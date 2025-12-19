Week 16 is already off the rails, and we've barely gotten started. The NFL is coming off arguably the game of the year on Thursday night, when the Seattle Seahawks rallied to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, not only moving to 12-3 but also controlling their destiny in pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. That baton will be passed to the rest of the slate, which includes a doubleheader on Saturday and a slew of high-stakes games on Sunday.

While the primary focus will be on how those games shape up and further clarify the playoff picture, we also need to pay attention to injuries. As is the case every week, injuries will play a big piece to how these matchups unfold, so it's important to know who is in, out, and has their status still in question. Below, we'll go through all the final injury reports for the remaining games in Week 16.

Philadelphia will continue to be without two key figures in the trenches as both Jalen Carter and Lane Johnson did not practice at all this week. Meanwhile, after missing Tuesday's session with a stinger, Saquon Barkley logged back-to-back full practices and carries no injury designation for Saturday.

The Commanders have decided to shut Jayden Daniels down for the rest of the season, and he's since been officially ruled out. That means backup Marcus Mariota will get another start. He'll do so without his star left tackle as Larmey Tunsil is out with a strained oblique. Tunsil practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, but was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday.

The notable names in Green Bay's lengthy injury report come on the offensive side of the ball with Josh Jacobs and Christian Watson, who are both questionable. Watson suffered a chest injury during Sunday's loss to the Broncos and needed to be examined at a local hospital. Fortunately, he avoided a significant injury, but his status for Week 16 is up in the air. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. As for Jacobs, the star back did not practice at all this week.

Chicago's receiver room will be thin in Week 16 with both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III sidelined for this matchup. Meanwhile, running back D'Andre Swift popped up on the injury report on Wednesday and logged back-to-back limited sessions due to a groin injury, which has him questionable.

The most notable development on Buffalo's injury report is who is not on it. Specifically, cornerback Christian Benford (toe) logged a full practice on Friday and carries no designation for this week, meaning he will suit up.

Jack Conklin will miss his third-straight game due to a concussion, while Njoku will be sidelined for the second week in a row with a knee injury. Rookie running back Dylan Sampson did not practice this week due to a hand injury and has since been ruled out. As for right guard Wyatt Teller, he was limited in practice this week after missing both Week 14 and Week 15 with a calf injury, and is officially questionable.

Tee Higgins logged a full practice on Friday, which gives him a good shot at clearing the final hurdles of concussion protocol and playing on Sunday. Cincinnati also activated defensive end Shemar Stewart off of injured reserve.

After missing the first two days of practice, linebacker Jordyn Brooks returned on Friday as a limited participant, which gives him a shot to play on Sunday as he's now listed as questionable.

Johnston and Pipkins both were limited throughout the week of practice for the Chargers, which gives them a good shot at playing on Sunday. Quarterback Justin Herbert was listed on the injury report throughout the week with his left hand injury, but he's been a full participant and has no game designation.

Kansas City is ruling out nine players for Week 18, including top wideout Rashee Rice. He was unable to practice this week due to a concussion. Meanwhile, the offensive line will continue to be thin with tackles Jawaan Taylor and Jaylon Moore both out as well.

Tennessee will be monitoring the status of linebacker Arden Key, who appeared on the injury report on Friday due to an illness that held him out of practice and has him officially listed as questionable.

Team Player Position Injury Status Buccaneers N/A N/A N/A N/A Panthers

Trevin Wallace ILB Shoulder Out

Ikem Ekwonu OT Knee Questionable

David Moore WR Elbow Questionable

The Buccaneers have a clear bill of health coming into Week 16, listing no players with a game designation.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was able to practice for the first time this week on Friday, which gives him a shot at suiting up on Sunday for Carolina. Rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan (foot, ankle) did not practice on Wednesday, but was a full participant the past two days and carries no designation for Week 16.

The Vikings announced that offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) has been placed on injured reserve. Justin Skule will start in his place at left tackle, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell.

After logging a full practice on Wednesday, the Giants listed Evan Neal as a non-participant on back-to-back days and have since been ruled out. Neal has yet to play this season. Elsewhere, pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will be sidelined after missing the entire week of practice with a shoulder injury.

New York will start Brady Cook again at quarterback, but Fields and/or Taylor could be available in a backup/emergency role as they are both questionable. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor is out after not practicing this week.

The Saints will once again be without Alvin Kamara as the veteran back has been ruled out with knee and ankle injuries. Kamara hasn't played since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 12. With Devin Neal on injured reserve, New Orleans' backfield is quite thin.

Despite being officially listed as questionable, the Falcons are slated to get star wideout Drake London back this week. Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters that London, who missed the last four games with a PCL sprain in his knee, is fully expected to play.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is trending towards playing, telling reporters on Friday that he's "good enough to go." The second-year wideout missed two games with a heel injury.

Pittsburgh will once again be without edge rusher T.J. Watt, who did not practice this week due to his lung issue. Seumalo and Pierre also did not practice at all this week and have subsequently been ruled out.

Joseph couldn't get on the field with the Lions this week and has since been ruled out. Decker and Glasgow are two linemen to monitor heading into the weekend, as neither was able to practice on Friday.

New England's defense could have a serious dent put into it this weekend, particularly if a number of key questionable players are unable to go. Christian Barmore seemed to be the most at risk of not playing after not participating on Friday. Every other questionable Patriot practiced on a limited basis to end the week.

After not practicing on Wednesday, Lamar Jackson participated fully on both Thursday and Friday, and carries no designation for Week 16. Maybe the most intriguing aspect of Baltimore's injury report, however, is Kyle Hamilton, who is questionable after popping up on the report on Friday as a limited participant with an ankle injury.

