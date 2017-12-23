Week 16 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Saints add Michael Thomas as questionable

The Falcons roll into a key rematch against the Saints nearly in full health, with just one player receiving a final injury designation on the Friday report. And luckily for Fantasy players, that questionable player isn't Julio Jones. However, Saints fans received a shock on Saturday as their top receiver was added to the injury report.

Michael Thomas practiced in full all week, yet the Saints announced on Saturday that Thomas has been added to the injury report as questionable to play Sunday with a hamstring injury. If he's unable to play, New Orleans will have to rely on Ted Ginn, who's returning from a rib injury, along with Brandon Coleman, Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis.

Falcons guard Andy Levitre was able to practice in a limited fashion all week before being labeled questionable for Sunday's game on Friday. Jones, who is battling ankle and thumb injuries, also got in limited practices on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's session, but he avoids a final designation and is ready to roll in Fantasy championship matchups. He'll be joined on the field by running back Tevin Coleman, who is ready to return after suffering a concussion in the previous game against the Saints.

Jones and Coleman weren't the only players to make Fantasy owners breathe a sigh of relief on Friday. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, Bengals running back Joe Mixon, Browns running back Isaiah Crowell, 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce all avoided final injury designations on Friday, putting all on track to play Sunday.

Packers receiver Davante Adams was ruled out for Week 16 as he recovers from a concussion sustained on Sunday. Adams was the victim of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Thomas Davis that saw the Panthers linebacker suspended for Week 16. Adams set season highs in targets (14) and receptions (10) while tallying 84 yards and two touchdowns in his last start with Brett Hundley under center in Week 14, and he leads all Packers in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. With Adams sidelined, the Packers will need Geronimo Allison to step up against the Vikings.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 16.

Colts at Ravens

Analysis: Moncrief will miss a third straight game due to an ankle injury, while the Colts are also dealing with depth issues at tight end with two players ruled out. Maclin was unable to practice due to a knee injury, leaving the Ravens down a pass-catcher and likely relying more on Mike Wallace and Benjamin Watson in the passing game. Stanley didn't practice Thursday due to illness, and if the team's left tackle can't play, that's obviously a downgrade to the offense.

Vikings at Packers

Analysis: Alexander and Sendejo draw questionable tags despite practicing in full on Thursday. Both figure to be available Saturday, making the Vikings a very healthy team at this point of the season. Kyle Rudolph was limited in practice all week but avoided a final injury designation. The Packers will be missing their top receiver and could be missing several key players on defense after Matthews didn't practice this week and House was limited.

Lions at Bengals

Analysis: The Lions will be down at least two starting linemen as Swanson recovers from a concussion and Lang battles a foot injury. Wagner was limited in practice all week due to an ankle issue; he'll be hoping to play for the first time since Week 13. The Bengals have gotten much healthier on defense, with linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick ready to return from concussions, as is running back Joe Mixon. All three practiced in full Friday, as did Darqueze Dennard (knee), S Shawn Williams (hamstring) and Vincent Rey (mouth). Losing Vigil, Ogbuehi and Smith might not prove critical, as none of the three have played well this year.

Chargers at Jets

Analysis: The Chargers are a little vulnerable up the middle of their defense due to injury, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Jets try and pound the ball and keep the game close. Okung and Barksdale were unable to practice early in the week, and Okung would be a particularly big blow to the offense as he's the team's best lineman by far. Forte and McGuire didn't practice all week, yet both earned questionable tags on Friday. Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams and cornerback Morris Claiborne are both good to go after being upgraded to a full practice on Friday.

Rams at Titans

Rams: OLB Matt Longacre OUT



OLB Matt Longacre OUT Titans: CB Logan Ryan QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Rams head into this road game healthy, with only a rotational pass-rusher missing for the trip. Cornerback Troy Hill, who has played significantly the last two weeks, was the only other Rams player listed with an injury, but he practiced in full Friday after missing Thursday's session due to illness. Ryan was unable to practice on Friday, meaning the Titans could be down two cornerbacks after LeShaun Sims was placed on IR this week. On the positive side, pass-rusher Derrick Morgan is ready to return after missing two games with a knee injury, and defensive end Karl Klug (groin) also practiced in full Friday and is good to go.

Browns at Bears

Analysis: The Browns are in danger of not having two of their top corners here, but both Boddy-Calhoun and Taylor managed two limited practices this week, including both practicing Friday. Running back Isaiah Crowell is good to go after being upgraded to a full practice on Friday. All three of the Bears' questionable players were limited all week, and the biggest potential absence of the three could be Compton. Kyle Long is on IR and Sitton is unlikely to play Sunday, leaving the team extremely shorthanded inside if Compton can't go. The Bears' rushing attack could struggle between the tackles as a result.

Buccaneers at Panthers

Analysis: Jackson will miss his first game of the season as he recovers from an ankle injury, and Brate is questionable after a week of limited practices. David was also questionable all week, while McCoy was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, increasing his outlook for Sunday. Funchess was upgraded to limited on Friday after missing the first two days of practice this week, and he earns a questionable tag for what would be a nice matchup if he plays. Shepard and Addison followed the same practice pattern, while Thompson and Larsen were limited all week.

Falcons at Saints

Falcons: G Andy Levitre QUESTIONABLE



G Andy Levitre QUESTIONABLE Saints: TE Michael Hoomanawanui, TE Garrett Griffin, DE Trey Hendrickson OUT; WR Michael Thomas QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Falcons roll into this key game healthy, with Levitre able to practice all week despite the questionable tag. Wide receiver Julio Jones was limited on Thursday and Friday but avoids a final designation, and running back Tevin Coleman is ready to return from a concussion. The Saints added top receiver Michael Thomas to the injury report on Saturday with a hamstring injury, making his status up in the air for this matchup. Guards Larry Warford and Andrus Peat were upgraded to a full practice on Friday and avoided final designations, as did Ted Ginn Jr.

Broncos at Redskins

Analysis: Lynch was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, and he could be under center with the team wanting to see the second-year player in the final weeks. The Broncos have yet to announce a starter at QB as of Friday afternoon. Sanders could be on the doubtful side of questionable. The Redskins continue to battle significant injuries, and Kirk Cousins could be in trouble with Williams out and Moses questionable. Crowder was limited in practice all week before drawing a questionable tag, while Perine was downgraded to no practice on Friday as he battles a groin injury. If he can't play, Kapri Bibbs figures to get extended work.

Dolphins at Chiefs

Analysis: Parker missed practice Wednesday and Thursday as he battles an ankle injury but was able to practice in full on Friday before earning a questionable tag. Of the Dolphins' six questionable players, the only two who didn't practice in full on Friday were Thomas and McDonald, who were both limited. The Chiefs are healthy this week, with Houston expected to play despite battling an illness this week. Kelce missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited Friday and avoided a final designation.

Bills at Patriots

Analysis: Benjamin draws a questionable tag after limited practices on Thursday and Friday, while No. 1 tight end Charles Clay was limited all week but avoided a final designation. On defense, Williams missed the first two days of practice before a limited session on Friday as he battles a groin injury. All eight of the Patriots' questionable players were limited in practice all week. If White can play, he figures to split touches with Dion Lewis in the absence of Burkhead. Mike Gillislee, who has turned into a weekly inactive, could also figure into the gameplan.

Jaguars at 49ers

Analysis: The Jaguars' receiving corps has looked great in recent weeks, and there's a chance they get Hurns back for this matchup after he was limited in practice all week. Running back Chris Ivory and center Brandon Linder were also limited all week but both avoided final injury designations, as did Leonard Fournette, who practiced in full after missing last week's game. The 49ers had 13 injured players listed this week but head into the weekend relatively healthy. Wide receivers Marquise Goodwin and Aldrick Robinson were among those upgraded to a full practice Friday, as were defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and running back Matt Breida.

Giants at Cardinals

Analysis: King is sidelined by a concussion, giving Eli Manning one fewer option in the passing game. Key defenders Pierre-Paul and Collins missed practice early in the week as they battle injuries, and if neither can play, that opens things up for the Cardinals offense. No. 1 running back Kerwynn Williams missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited Friday before earning a questionable tag. Bethea, Dansby and Pierre were also upgraded to limited on Friday, while John Brown has been limited all week.

Seahawks at Cowboys

Analysis: The Seahawks had eight players miss Thursday's practice due to injury, but only one has been ruled our for Sunday's matchup in Dallas, with Jones figuring to miss the game as well. Linebacker Bobby Wagner avoided a final injury designation entirely after being limited by a hamstring injury last week. Tight end Jimmy Graham, left tackle Duane Brown, defensive end Michael Bennett and free safety Earl Thomas are also good to go after missing Thursday's session. For the Cowboys, Smith was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday, improving his chances of playing on Sunday. Pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was upgraded to a full practice and avoided a final designation.

Steelers at Texans

Steelers: WR Antonio Brown OUT; G Ramon Foster, CB Coty Sensabaugh QUESTIONABLE



WR Antonio Brown OUT; G Ramon Foster, CB Coty Sensabaugh QUESTIONABLE Texans: OT Kendall Lamm, G Jeff Allen, OLB LaTroy Lewis OUT



Analysis: Brown is out as expected as he recovers from a partially torn calf, leaving Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Ben Roethlisberger's top options at receiver. Cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Vance McDonald are good to go, and Haden is looking to play in his first game since mid-November. The Texans have two offensive linemen dealing with concussions, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney are good to go after limited practices all week.

Raiders at Eagles

Raiders: DE Mario Edwards Jr., DT Treyvon Hester OUT; CB David Amerson DOUBTFUL; WR Amari Cooper, C Rodney Hudson, DE Denico Autry, LB Bruce Irvin, S Keith McGill II QUESTIONABLE



DE Mario Edwards Jr., DT Treyvon Hester OUT; CB David Amerson DOUBTFUL; WR Amari Cooper, C Rodney Hudson, DE Denico Autry, LB Bruce Irvin, S Keith McGill II QUESTIONABLE Eagles: G Stefen Wisniewski, LB Mychal Kendricks, CB Jalen Mills QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Cooper has a shot at returning to the field this week after playing just 14 snaps in Week 14 in his only action in the last month. He was limited in practice on Friday and Saturday. Hudson missed practice this week before being upgraded to a limited session on Saturday. The Eagles have three players listed as questionable, but only Wisniewski was unable to practice in full on Saturday, getting in a limited session. Rookie pass-rusher Derek Barnett has been battling a groin injury but avoided a final designation.