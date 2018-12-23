Week 16 NFL odds, picks, how to watch, stream: Texans beat Eagles, Saints get by Steelers, Chiefs rout Seahawks

There are two weeks left in the regular season and seven of the 12 playoff spots remain up for grabs. Put another way: Just about every game has implications, whether it's for the postseason or the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The biggest matchups involve those teams on the outside looking in -- the Colts and Titans in the AFC and the Eagles and Redskins in the NFC -- hoping to backdoor their way into the final wild-card spot in their respective conference.

Alright, let's get to all the games -- and the playoff implications -- below.

Washington at Tennessee (-10)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

The Redskins are coming off an improbable win over the Jaguars, which sounds odd because the Jags are terrible. But Josh Johnson, who before two weeks ago hadn't thrown an NFL pass since 2011 and had never previously won an NFL game, led Washington to its seventh victory of the season to keep them a half-game out of the final wild-card spot. The Titans, meanwhile, blanked the Giants, 17-0, as Derrick Henry continued his metamorphosis into FRANCHISE RUNNING BACK. In the last two games he's rushed for a mind-boggling 408 yards and six touchdowns. Tennessee is also the eighth seed, but they have the same 8-6 record as the Ravens, who own the tiebreaker. According to SportsLine's Stephen Oh, the Redskins only have a 12 percent chance to make the playoffs while the Titans have a 39 percent chance.

Pick: Titans 17, Redskins 9

Result: Titans 25, Redskins 16

Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)

Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

This game has huge implications. If the Ravens lose, the Steelers will almost be assured of the AFC North title. Not only that, it would also open the door for the Colts and Titans to replace them as the conference's No. 6 seed. The Chargers have already secured a playoff spot, but because of tiebreakers they're only the fifth seed. A win against the Ravens coupled with a Chiefs loss to the Seahawks means L.A. would move atop the division and be in the driver's seat for a first-round bye in the process. Added bonus: The Chargers are expected to get Melvin Gordon back for Saturday's game.

Pick: Chargers 20, Ravens 17

Result: Ravens 22, Chargers 10

Buffalo at New England (-12.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Few teams have exceeded expectations like the Bills. That may sound corny, especially given that this outfit is 5-9 and has been eliminated from the postseason, but this is a legit two or three-win team. The Patriots, on the other hand, have underachieved in recent weeks. It's a weird thing to say but it's true; mental mistakes doomed them against the Dolphins and they were out-schemed by the Steelers and those back-to-back losses dropped them to third in the AFC. And when the Patriots don't have a first-round bye, they don't win the Super Bowl. The good news is that they finish with the Bills and Jets, which all but guarantees them two more regular-season wins.

Pick: Patriots 28, Bills 10

Green Bay at New York Jets (-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

These teams have nothing to play for but if you're a huge Aaron Rodgers fan, it sounds like he'll be under center for the Packers. Same holds for Jets rookie Sam Darnold, who has experienced his share of growing pains this season. He'll likely have a new head coach for 2019, but for now, there are two games left to gain experience as he prepares for his first full offseason with the team.

Pick: Packers 24, Jets 14

Tampa Bay at Dallas (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Remember when the Buccaneers started 2-0 and Ryan Fitzpatrick was Ryan Fitzpatrick-ing? That feels like a decade ago. The team is 3-9 since, Jameis Winston has returned to the lineup to mixed results, and changes to the coaching staff could be on the horizon. The Cowboys were one of the NFL's hottest teams before getting blanked by the Colts last week. They're still atop the NFC East but the Eagles are lurking. Dallas' defense has been stout for the second half of the season but questions remain about Dak Prescott's consistency.

Pick: Cowboys 21, Buccaneers 17

Minnesota (-5.5) at Detroit

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Vikings beat the Dolphins last week to maintain their razor-thin hold on the NFC's sixth seed. They definitely need to win in Detroit and will probably have to beat the Bears in Week 17 to remain a playoff team. The Lions' season is effectively over; in Matt Patrica's first year the team is 5-9 after Jim Caldwell went 9-7 in back-to-back campaigns. If Minnesota can't find a way to beat Detroit it doesn't deserve to go to the playoffs, especially given its newfound interest in running the ball coupled with the Lions' 31st-ranked defense.

Pick: Vikings 30, Lions 21

Houston at Philadelphia (-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

In Week 5, both these teams were 2-3. Now the Texans are the AFC's No. 2 seed and the Eagles are a half-game out of the final wild-card spot in the NFC. Deshaun Watson has looked every bit the franchise quarterback and the Texans' defense has been at times dominant. The Eagles have been up and down all season, mostly because the offensive line and defense -- both cornerstones of the 2017 Super Bowl team -- have struggled. And while losing Carson Wentz would seem like the final nail in the Eagles' season, the return of Nick Foles has gone exactly as you might expect; he led the Eagles to a win in Los Angeles over the Rams and the team's postseason aspirations are again on his shoulders.

Pick: Texans 24, Eagles 21

New York Giants at Indianapolis (-9.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Giants were 4-1 coming into last week's game against the Titans and they were summarily blanked. With the playoffs well into the rearview, the biggest mystery in 2018 is whether Eli Manning will return in 2019. The Colts are 7-1 after starting 1-5 and they're one of the AFC's hottest teams. Unfortunately, time is not on their side; they have to beat the Giants, which will set up a Week 17 showdown against the Titans where it could be winner-take-all should the Ravens stumble in front of them.

Pick: Colts 31, Giants 24

Atlanta at Carolina (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

This game sure looked like it was can't-miss a few months ago but injuries and some pretty terrible football have conspired against both teams. The Falcons' defense has been a liability all season, and while the offense has put up impressive numbers, the lack of consistency could reportedly precipitate changes at both coordinator positions. The Panthers' season went over a cliff after a 52-21 loss to the Steelers in Week 10; since then, Carolina has lost six straight and Cam Newton is so banged up he struggles to throw the ball more than 10 yards down the field. Perhaps the biggest question is whether he'll play at all.

Pick: Falcons 21, Panthers 13

Jacksonville at Miami (-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Jaguars might be the biggest disappointment of 2018. Blake Bortles is done and this is how his replacement, Cody Kessler, played in last Sunday's loss to the Josh Johnson-led Redskins: 9 of 17 for 57 yards with six rushes for 68 yards. That is not winning football. The Dolphins followed up the Miami Miracle with a no-show effort against the Vikings. Miami is just a game out of the final wild-card spot but the Colts and Titans stand between them and that sixth seed.

Pick: Dolphins 18, Jaguars 13

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Browns are fun to watch! It's been that way pretty much since the team jettisoned Hue Jackson in Week 9. Since then, Cleveland is 4-1 (!) and even remain in the playoff hunt (Although SportsLine's Stephen Oh puts those chances at 0.1 percent. Still, it's better than zero.) The Bengals have been eliminated from the postseason and they'll finish the year with Jeff Driskel as their quarterback and a defense that, while playing slightly better in recent weeks, remains one of the NFL's worst. The Browns' Super Bowl comes in Week 17 when they'll face the Ravens in a game that could determine whether Baltimore will qualify for the playoffs

Pick: Browns 24, Bengals 17

Chicago (-4) at San Francisco

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Are the Bears the best team in the NFC? Yes! At least as we head into Week 16. We know about this defense but if the offense -- and Mitchell Trubisky, in particular, continue to play well, Chicago can beat anybody, especially if it finds a way to earn a first-round bye. As it stands, the Bears are the No. 3 seed with games against the 49ers and Vikings remaining. San Francisco has been beset by injuries and their record confirms as much. But among all the "bad" teams, this one has been playing the best; the 49ers have won two straight, bringing down the Broncos and the Seahawks, and another strong finish could be a preview of 2019 when Jimmy Garoppolo and Jerick McKinnon will be completely healthy.

Pick: Bears 20, 49ers 17

Los Angeles Rams (-14) at Arizona

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Rams might be coming off an uninspiring effort against Nick Foles and the Eagles but two things to remember: They're still the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and they have an easier schedule than the top-seeded Saints over the final two weeks. While New Orleans hosts Pittsburgh and Carolina, L.A. travel to the hapless Cardinals and then finish at home against the 49ers. For Arizona, all that's left to play for is experience for rookie Josh Rosen and perhaps a last-ditch effort for first-year coach Steve Wilks to save his job

Pick: Rams 31, Cardinals 20

Pittsburgh at New Orleans (-5.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Steelers got their biggest win of the season on Sunday when they finally beat Tom Brady and the Patriots. That kept them atop the AFC North, a half-game up on the Ravens. The Saints are coming off some of their worst offensive football of the season, with punchless efforts against the Cowboys, Buccaneers and Panthers. The good news: They still went 2-1, and those games were all on the road. More good news: The defense was great during that same stretch. Even more good news: New Orleans' final two games are at home as they look to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Pick: Saints 31 Steelers 30

Kansas City (-2.5) at Seattle

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Chiefs have been the AFC's best team over the course of the season but that could all unravel in the final weeks if they don't finish strong. They've already wrapped up a playoff spot but if they want home-field advantage throughout January, they'll need to beat Seattle and hope the Chargers lose to either the Ravens or Broncos in the coming weeks. The Seahawks somehow lost to the 49ers last Sunday but they're still the NFC's fifth seed and playing some pretty good football. Even if they lose to the Chiefs, a win over the Cardinals in Week 17 should guarantee them a place in the postseason.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Seahawks 20

Denver (-2.5) at Oakland

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

After a rocky start, Jon Gruden seems to fully support Derek Carr as his franchise quarterback, which means the team can focus on other needs in the offseason. It's unclear if Broncos general manager John Elway feels the same about Case Keenum, who will have a year left on his two-year, $36 million contract. Even more problematic: Will Elway keep Vance Joseph, who is 11-19 in nearly two seasons. The game probably means more for the Broncos than the Raiders, if only because a convincing victory will stave off the hot-seat talk for at least another week.

Pick: Raiders 23, Broncos 18