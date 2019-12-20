Week 16 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream NFL on Saturday: Expert picks against the spread

The NFL limited itself to just one week with Saturday football this year, but lucky for us, that week has arrived. While it's easy to lose track of some matchups on Sunday when all 32 teams are in action in a given week, having three standalone games on Saturday certainly helps ease that concern. And all three Saturday matchups feature at least one team likely to go to the playoffs.

First, we have a Texans team in command of the AFC South heading to Tampa Bay, where a win over the Buccaneers would lock Houston into the division title. Next is a battle between two teams who have already booked their playoff tickets, and if the Patriots can beat the Bills, they can clinch their latest AFC East title. In the primetime game, the Rams and 49ers square off, and while nothing can be clinched in the matchup, the 49ers are looking to win both their final games to rise from the No. 5 seed to No. 1 in the NFC.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff and more.

Enjoy our run through of Saturday's Week 16 action, and good luck in your games!

Texans at Buccaneers

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Open: Texans -1.5, O/U 53
Current: Texans -3, O/U 49.5



"The Bucs are rolling, having won four consecutive games. But they are out of playoff contention, while the Texans can lock up the AFC South with a victory. That matters. But so does the way Jameis Winston is playing. This will be a fun, high-scoring game as the Bucs take it." -- Pete Prisco on why he thinks the Bucs will pull off the upset

"This would be a great trap game for the Texans if the Buccaneers were healthy, but their injuries are going to make it hard to upset Houston. Deshaun Watson and Co. just beat the Titans last week to remain atop the AFC South, and they look like the team that will end up winning the division. Kenny Stills had two touchdowns last week, DeAndre Hopkins had 119 receiving yards and Carlos Hyde rushed for a 104 yards and a touchdown. This Texans team is playing pretty well at this point and have won the past three against the Buccaneers. While their secondary does need some work, they get a break with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin being out this week. Jameis Winston will still manage to throw for 300 yards and Breshad Perriman should have a nice day, but the Texans are going to cover three points." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Texans are one of his best bets

"Even without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Jameis Winston should remain just as explosive and turnover-prone as he's been all season, which is good news for the over. In the past two weeks, Winston has thrown for 914 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. Unsurprisingly, the Buccaneers' last two games have totaled 128 points -- or 64 points per game. Also unsurprisingly, the Buccaneers' have seen their games go over 11 out of 14 times. Winston should be able to do damage against a Texans defense that ranks 27th in DVOA. On the other side of the ball, the Texans' offense should be able to keep pace with the Buccaneers -- partly because Winston figures to hand them advantageous field position given his penchant for turning the ball over (he leads the league with 24 interceptions), but also because they're a good offensive team." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why this Over is one of his best bets

Bills at Patriots

Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Open: Patriots -6.5, O/U 38.5
Current: Patriots -6.5, O/U 37



Pete Prisco: "The Bills have won there twice since 2000, it's tough to win there ... but I think they're gonna do it."

R.J. White: "Pats offense wasn't very impressive versus the Bengals, I know they won 38 to whatever but they had less than 300 yards of offense, fourth time in their last five ... these are the top two scoring defenses in the league, so you gotta love the Under."

Will Brinson: "Love the Under here. The Patriots since the start of 2017, as a home favorite of less than a touchdown, the Under is 9-1."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

"The last time these two teams play, the Patriots escaped with a 16-10 victory, and that was mostly because Josh Allen had his worst game of the season with three interceptions. Between then and now, two things have happened: Someone has apparently taught Allen how to read a defense and someone has also somehow taught him patience. In the nine games since his three interception meltdown against the Patriots, Allen has only thrown three interceptions total. For the Bills to win this game, all they need from Allen is for him to not make any dumb mistakes. ... As for the game, if I've learned one thing about the NFL over the past few years, it's that Saturday games can get weird, and I expect this one to get weird with a Bills win." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Bills to win outright

"Buffalo's defense was the key to its victory in Pittsburgh on Sunday night that clinched a playoff berth for the Bills. While Buffalo's defense may have officially ended Duck season in Pittsburgh, it will face a slightly better quarterback Saturday in Tom Brady, who will do just enough to help lead the Patriots to division-clinching win." -- Bryan DeArdo on why the Patriots not only win but also cover

Rams at 49ers



Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Open: 49ers -6.5, O/U 46
Current: 49ers -6.5, O/U 44.5



"San Francisco suffered a heartbreaker against Atlanta last week that saw them fall from the No. 1 seed in the conference to the No. 5 spot. They need this game to keep pace with Seattle and stay in contention to possibly get back in that upper echelon of the NFC. That angst of losing a very winnable game last week along with the urgency to keep stacking W's will come at the expense of Los Angeles, who just was blown out by Dallas. It should be noted that this Niners team beat L.A. 20-7 back in Week 6. Now that they're back in San Fran, I expect them to cover and win by more than a touchdown." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the 49ers are one of his best bets

"The Rams aren't eliminated from playoff contention yet, but they are virtually eliminated after an embarrassing loss to the Cowboys. The 49ers are coming off a last-second loss to the Falcons, and they'll have plenty to play for as home field advantage is at stake. San Francisco's defense hasn't been elite in recent weeks, allowing 31.7 points (29th in NFL) and 125 rush yards a game. The Rams can take advantage of the 49ers by getting Todd Gurley 25-plus touches, but how willing will Los Angeles be to do that? San Francisco gets back on the right track." -- Jeff Kerr on why the 49ers will take care of business and get the cover

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!