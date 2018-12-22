Week 16 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, stream: Expert picks against the spread, predictions, survivor pool play

We've got a game Saturday night with huge AFC playoff implications, as the Ravens look to stay in position for at least the six seed and potentially take the lead in the AFC North, while the Chargers need a win and help Sunday to move into position for the No. 1 seed. The result of that game could have huge implications for Steelers-Saints and Chiefs-Seahawks on Sunday. Finally, the weekend will close with what could be the Raiders' last home game in Oakland ever on Christmas Eve.

We'll take you game by game to reveal how our experts picked the lines earlier in the week while also sharing our thoughts on survivor pool picks for Week 16 and showing you all the great places you can find NFL picks talk throughout the week. Let's get to it.

Redskins at Titans

Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)



Open: Titans -10



Titans -10 Current: Titans -10

There's only one spot where you might have used the Titans in your survivor pool this season, and that was against the Jets in Week 13. But they were coming off back-to-back losses and there were plenty of other big favorites to grab that week, including the Seahawks. So if you have the Titans left in your available picks, now is the time to use them. Washington is coming off a road win with their fourth-string quarterback, and I can't see them coming back and getting another in consecutive weeks. The Titans have been blowing teams out at home lately, aside from their scare (but still a win) against the Jets in Week 13. With Washington on the road for a second straight week and having to play a day early, they're not going to show up for this one, and the Titans come away with a big win that will potentially set them up to battle for a playoff spot in Week 17. Everyone else that's still alive will jump on the Browns, so this is your chance to bank an early winner and then pray something weird happens in Cleveland to give you the survivor crown.

Ravens at Chargers

Time: Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)



Open: Chargers -5.5



Chargers -5.5 Current: Chargers -4

Buccaneers at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Cowboys -7



Cowboys -7 Current: Cowboys -7

"Tampa looks to be playing out the string, Jameis Winston will struggle with this defense and Dallas is a different team at home. Check out the splits. This Cowboys' front-seven will bounce back after getting pushed around by the Colts. The Cowboys need only watch film of last week to see how easy it is to run the ball on the Bucs." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Cowboys are one of his best bets

Bills at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Patriots -10.5



Patriots -10.5 Current: Patriots -13.5

"I'm gonna take the Patriots in this spot here, because people remember what they saw last -- the Patriots lost to the Steelers and lost two straight games now -- and the Bills have looked pretty decent. Josh Allen has been pretty good, but this kind of reminds me of that Patriots-Broncos playoff game after Tebow and the Broncos beat the Steelers, went into Foxborough and Patriots beat them 45-13. [Bill] Belichick just did not let Tebow do his thing, running around and making plays, and I think we'll see something similar this week. Bills are not gonna score a lot, Patriots will blow them out from pillar to post here. I love the Patriots in the first quarter, Patriots first half, Patriots for the game. Patriots win this game by at least 17 points." -- Nick Kostos on why the Patriots are one of his best bets

Falcons at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Panthers -3.5 (pre-Cam Newton news)



Panthers -3.5 (pre-Cam Newton news) Current: Falcons -3

"With Cam Newton out, this line has swung six points toward the Falcons, and now the market is valuing the Panthers with Taylor Heinicke the same as the Cardinals (making the Falcons about six points on a neutral field in both cases). I think that valuation is off -- the Panthers were -6 on the lookahead and were already getting dinged in the market for how Cam looked. And they still bring DVOA's No. 2 rush offense into a matchup with an atrocious Atlanta defense, which will take pressure off Heinicke in the passing game. The Falcons have no reason to show up on the road, so the Panthers can win ugly here." -- R.J. White on why the Panthers are one of his SuperContest picks

Jaguars at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Dolphins -4



Dolphins -4 Current: Dolphins -3.5

"The Jaguars have not been a very good team all season long -- that win over the Patriots in September feels like a million years ago -- and they have been a very bad team on the road this year. Against the spread they're just 1-4-1, losing those games on average by 11.8 points and failing to cover by 11.3 points. This is a small line, but it's not a surprisingly small line: the Dolphins just got blown out last week by the Vikings and the Jaguars, in theory, have a good defense. I mean, they have the players, but they haven't performed well at all away from Jacksonville. The Jaguars have one road win this year (Week 1 against the Giants) and have given up an average of 374 yards per game on the road (versus 276.6 at home) and an average of 28 points per game on the road (versus 18.8 at home). Their season is over, Cody Kessler just threw for 57 passing yards in a home loss to a Josh Johnson-led Redskins team, they are all headed to Miami and probably will appreciate a week to get away. Leonard Fournette is coming out and openly saying he should be in better shape. It's hard not to fade this team, especially when the Dolphins have to win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive." -- Will Brinson on why the Dolphins are one of his best bets

Giants at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Colts -9.5



Colts -9.5 Current: Colts -9.5

"I know the Giants looked bad last week against the Titans. And I know the Colts have been playing well on both sides of the ball. But this is a lot of points, and the Giants have the ability to run ball with Saquon Barkley. I think that will keep them in the game." -- Pete Prisco on why the Giants are one of his best bets

Texans at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Texans -1.5



Texans -1.5 Current: Eagles -1.5

"The Eagles' shocker over the Los Angeles Rams has triggered a breakout of Philly fever. Suddenly, the public is viewing Philadelphia through a 2017 lens - the version that won the Super Bowl. Well, this isn't that team. The secondary is shoddy, owing largely to injuries, and the defense ranks 29th. Even though QB Nick Foles is the reigning Super Bowl hero, he remains a backup. The offense, which stands at a middling 17th, is not as versatile without ailing Carson Wentz (back) behind center. Has there ever been a less appreciated team with a 10-4 record than Houston? The Texans have won five in a row on the road, so they will not be distracted by the rabid Eagles fans." -- Mike Tierney on why the Texans are one of his top underdog picks

Vikings at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Vikings -4



Vikings -4 Current: Vikings -6

"Detroit scored 13 points last week and Matthew Stafford has three TD passes over his last five games. The Lions are missing their top running back and only have one healthy legitimate wideout. Minnesota ran the ball 40 times last week, and that really helps Kirk Cousins and the defense. Minnesota needs the game, and Detroit is horrible. This is a bargain at 5.5." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Vikings are one of his best bets

Packers at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Packers -3



Packers -3 Current: Packers -2.5

Will Brinson: "I will take the Jets +2.5 against the Packers. My logic here is that the Packers are terrible! Aaron Rodgers is hurt, and if [the Jets] get any pressure on him, I think, Pete, that you're going to see the Packers yank Aaron Rodgers out of there, pull the plug on this whole sham of a season and get him into 2019 healthy. If he tears his ACL against the Jets in Week 16 after they've been eliminated from the playoffs, that entire franchise should be shot to the moon --"

Nick Kostos: "How do you make a leap like that? Like, he's gonna tear his ACL, where did that come from?"

Brinson: "He's got a hurt knee and a hurt groin! What is he doing on the field in Week 16? Sit him out!"

Pete Prisco: "He's healthy enough to play, he plays!"

Brinson: "It's insane! What if he gets hurt? What if he breaks his leg?"

Prisco: "He can get hurt in Week 5 --"

Kostos: "He can get hurt crossing the street --"

Brinson: "They're eliminated from the playoffs, they need him in 2019 if they want to be any good at all. Playing him this week and next week is insane. I get the leadership and the reps and all that, but you're gonna have a new coach, new system, new young receivers in there, you have to make sure he's healthy for the offseason. This is crazy."

Bengals at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Browns -6.5



Browns -6.5 Current: Browns -9

"A lot has been made about how much better the Browns offense has become with Freddie Kitchens calling the plays rather than Hue Jackson and Todd Haley, but the truth is it hasn't been drastically better. Yes, Baker Mayfield has performed better, but overall the offense has been pretty average. The Browns are averaging only 22.1 points per game on the season, and that includes an average of 18.7 points in their last three games. Then there's the Bengals, a team that has averaged only 24.1 points per game on the year and 20.3 points per game the previous three weeks. Of course, the difference here is that Cleveland's defense has played well while Cincinnati's is a bit of a mess, which leads me to believe the Browns have the edge here. I just don't know that the edge is broad enough to cover a 9.5-point spread. Call me old-fashioned, but I'm not ready to trust the Cleveland Browns to cover a spread that large yet. So instead I'll go with two offenses that haven't been scoring a whole lot lately playing in what the forecast says should be windy conditions, and wind always makes it a little more difficult to put points on the board." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Under in this game is one of his best bets

Fornelli is coming off a perfect 3-0 week with his best bets, putting him on a 5-1 run.

Rams at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Rams -13.5



Rams -13.5 Current: Rams -14.5

"The Rams might be coming off an uninspiring effort against Nick Foles and the Eagles but two things to remember: They're still the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and they have an easier schedule than the top-seeded Saints over the final two weeks. While New Orleans hosts Pittsburgh and Carolina, L.A. travel to the hapless Cardinals and then finish at home against the 49ers. For Arizona, all that's left to play for is experience for rookie Josh Rosen and perhaps a last-ditch effort for first-year coach Steve Wilks to save his job." -- Ryan Wilson on why he thinks the Rams win but the Cardinals cover in this game

Wilson is 139-83-2 straight up this season as he projects the score of every single NFL game.

Bears at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Bears -3.5



Bears -3.5 Current: Bears -4

"The injuries to safety Eddie Jackson and pass rusher Aaron Lynch, both of whom will presumably miss Sunday's game, will be felt by the Bears. But the Bears are still substantially better than the 49ers on both sides of the ball. While 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens has outshot all reasonable expectations, he'll likely struggle against a defense that is the best in the league by a significant margin. He's thrown six interceptions in six starts. The Bears lead the league in takeaways by a significant margin. On the other side of the ball, after Mitchell Trubisky submitted one of his best outings of the season against Packers, he should find more success against a 49ers defense that ranks 23rd in DVOA. Trubisky tends to be pretty good when he isn't under pressure and the 49ers' defense isn't particularly good at attacking quarterbacks. Against the pass, they're 25th in DVOA. I think the Bears will jump out to a big lead and that will be enough. After an emotional win over the Packers, don't expect the Bears to suffer a letdown. Suddenly, they're in play for a first-round playoff bye. They still have too much to play for to take a week off." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Bears are one of his best bets

Wagner-McGough is up to 42-32-1 in his best bets this season.

Steelers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Saints- 6.5



Saints- 6.5 Current: Saints -6.5

"I have no idea why, but the Steelers' kicking situation has somehow turned into my favorite ongoing drama in the NFL. Chris Boswell has been so bad this year that it's basically a Christmas miracle anytime he actually hits a ball through the uprights. ... Of course, Boswell isn't the only person in Pittsburgh I'm worried about. If this game comes down to Mike Tomlin throwing a challenge flag, there's a 100 percent chance the Steelers are going to lose. I mean, the real Christmas miracle on Sunday would be if Tomlin actually wins a challenge in this game [after 10 straight lost challenges]. That's so bad, it's almost impressive. In what might go down as my craziest prediction of the year, I say that Boswell makes all his field goals, Tomlin wins at least one challenge AND the Steelers win in New Orleans. And yes, I'm already regretting two of those three predictions." -- John Breech on why the Steelers will upset the Saints in New Orleans

Breech's perfect record picking Seahawks games went up in smoke last week.

Chiefs at Seahawks



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Open: Chiefs -2



Chiefs -2 Current: Chiefs -2.5



Broncos at Raiders

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Open: Broncos -2.5



Broncos -2.5 Current: Broncos -3

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks in Week 16!