Three teams are beating their NFL spreads at least 64 percent of the time. All three are in action in Week 16, headlined by the Miami Dolphins (-3) visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. Miami owns the best against the spread record in the NFL at 11-3 and is vying for a spot in the NFL playoff picture. Should you back Miami with your NFL bets and NFL parlays this week?

While neither has been as hot as the Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team enter Week 16 at 9-5 against the spread. Washington hosts the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, with Ron Rivera's club favored by one in the latest NFL odds at William Hill Sportsbook. Buffalo visits New England on Monday Night Football and is favored by a touchdown in the current NFL lines. Before making any Week 16 NFL picks or football predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 16 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through 15 weeks this season, he is a blistering 45-27 on his NFL best bets, a 63 percent cash rate. He's 7-3 on his best bets the past four weeks.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top Week 16 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the Week 16 NFL schedule, Hammer jumped on Indianapolis (-1.5) to cover at Pittsburgh. Most of the attention will be paid to the Colts' defense, but Indianapolis is also clicking offensively. Frank Reich's team can also win on the margins, however, with strong special teams play across the board.

Indianapolis ranks No. 2 in the NFL in kickoff return yards (985) and No. 3 in kickoff return average (26.6). The Colts are also in the top ten in punt return yardage (209) and possess big-play ability in the return game overall. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is tied for second in the NFL with 125 total points and is third with 29 field goals made on only 32 attempts.

