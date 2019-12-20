Week 16 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays 6-1

Multiple divisions are on the line during the Week 16 NFL schedule. The Patriots (-6.5) host Buffalo on Saturday looking to clinch their 11th straight AFC East crown. The Cowboys (-2.5) visit the Eagles on Sunday to decide the mediocre NFC East. And the Packers (+5.5) travel to Minnesota for Monday Night Football aiming to win the NFC North for the first time since 2016. So who should you back with your Week 16 NFL picks? And which NFL bets should you target? Before you make any NFL predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Goldberg is 9-3 on his best bets the past four weeks, part of a strong 36-23 run dating to last season. Already this season, he's swept his best bets four times. Anyone who has followed those picks is way up, and anyone who has parlayed them is doing even better.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks.

Now, Hammer has locked in his top three NFL Week 16 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them. We can tell you Hammer loves the Cardinals (+9.5) at Seattle. Arizona is 5-1-1 against the spread on the road, while the Seahawks are 2-5 against the number in their last seven home games.

"I'm not crazy about Seattle," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Last week when the Seahawks lost two defensive players (Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs), Carolina came back strong. The Seahawks haven't beaten anyone badly at home. With Kyler Murray and Kenyan Drake, the Cardinals have two guys who can hurt you. This will be a close game."

