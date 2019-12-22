Week 16 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in his top Week 16 NFL parlay.
The Vikings under Mike Zimmer are one of the best home bets in NFL history. Since the defensive mastermind took over in 2014, Minnesota is 32-15-1 (68.1 percent) against the spread at home. So should you back the Vikings (-5.5) in their Monday Night Football showdown versus visiting Green Bay? In another key divisional clash, Dallas visits Philadelphia on Sunday with the NFC East at stake. The Cowboys are an eye-popping 14-2 against the spread versus division foes since 2017. So should you lay 2.5 points with Dallas with your Week 16 NFL picks? Before you make any NFL predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.
A beloved national treasure, Goldberg is 9-3 on his best bets the past four weeks, part of a strong 36-23 run dating to last season. Already this season, he's swept his best bets four times. Anyone who has followed those picks is way up, and anyone who has parlayed them is doing even better.
This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks.
Now, Hammer has locked in his top three NFL Week 16 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them. We can tell you Hammer loves the Cardinals (+9.5) at Seattle. Arizona is 5-1-1 against the spread on the road, while the Seahawks are 2-5 against the number in their last seven home games.
Last week, the Cardinals snapped a six-game skid with a 38-24 win over Cleveland. Running back Kenyan Drake rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, while quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 219 yards and ran for 56 more. Arizona is 4-1-1 against the spread in its last six meetings with Seattle. At home this season, the Seahawks are 4-2 and have not won a game by more than seven points, so it's asking a lot for them to win by double-digits. In fact, they have a pair of one-point wins and an overtime victory among their four victories at CenturyLink Field.
Goldberg has also locked in extremely confident picks for Cowboys vs. Eagles and Packers vs. Vikings. In one of those games, Hammer said, the line is way off. You can only see his three best bets at SportsLine.
What are Hammer's top Week 16 NFL expert picks? Which side of Cowboys vs. Eagles and Packers vs. Vikings do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 16 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's swept his best bets four times this season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
MNF: Vikings vs. Packers odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Packers vs. Vikings game 10,000 times.
-
SNF: Bears vs. Chiefs odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Chiefs and Bears.
-
NFL Week 16 cheat sheet, picks, odds
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Report: Jags to retain Marrone in 2020
The Jaguars have underwhelmed this season to the tune of 5-9
-
Playoff Picture: Texans earn their spot
Live updates throughout Week 16 of the NFL season with the latest on the playoff picture and...
-
Patriots morphing LB into FB
Elandon Roberts has evolved into a two-way player
-
Texans beat Bucs, clinch AFC South title
The Texans win their fourth AFC South title in five years
-
Bills at Patriots: Live updates
The Bills never quit, but the Patriots were simply more consistent during a close fight in...
-
Dolphins vs. Bengals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Bengals football game