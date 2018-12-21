Week 16 NFL Picks: Browns cover big spread at home and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets

Well, 1-2 last week. Not good enough. Aaron Rodgers had chance after chance at a back-door cover for us and he stunk it up. Ugh. Here are the three games I like most this week (I'm now at 22-18-1 on the season):

Tampa looks to be playing out the string, Jameis Winston will struggle with this defense and Dallas is a different team at home. Check out the splits. This Cowboys front seven will bounce back after getting pushed around by the Colts. The Cowboys need only watch film of last week to see how easy it is to run the ball on the Bucs.

Cleveland is one of the better teams in the AFC right now. The Browns will get after Jeff Driskell and force turnovers. They will play for their fleeting playoff hopes. They already beat these guys once. And they can do it again, bigly. The Browns close out their home schedule with everything to play for and this entire city behind them.

Seattle (+2.5) vs. Chiefs

Seattle wins this game outright. The Seahawks can utilize the pistol and multiple looks in the run game the way Baltimore did two weeks ago and roll up 200 yards there. Bad matchup for an injured and suddenly-vulnerable Chiefs team. Seattle can sell out to stop Travis Kelce and force others to step up. No Kareem Hunt will loom large here. A Seattle win clinches a playoff spot.

