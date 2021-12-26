Seven teams can clinch a spot in the playoffs when Week 16 of the NFL season resumes on Sunday. The Chiefs, Patriots, Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, Rams and Buccaneers entered the week with a chance to clinch a spot in the NFL playoff picture. If New England beats the Bills on Sunday and Miami loses to the Saints or ties on Monday, the Patriots would clinch their 18th divisional title under coach Bill Belichick. New England is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

The game is one of 16 on a full Week 16 NFL schedule. Other key matchups include the Bengals and Ravens battling for the lead in the AFC North. Before making any 16 NFL bets or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 16 of the 2021 season on an incredible 133-96 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 16. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 16 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 16 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Saints to cover as three-point favorites on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Saints (7-7) are looking to break a three-game losing streak at home. They haven't lost four in a row at home since a six-game skid covering the final five home games in 2014 and the first home game in 2015. The Dolphins (7-7) are 2-4 on the road this season.

New Orleans faces a quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who has struggled against Cover-1 defense this season. When facing Cover-1, Tagovailoa ranks 28th of 32 quarterbacks in yards per completion (10.3), 24th in yards per attempt (6.4) and 26th in touchdown percentage (2.1). That bodes well for a Saints defense that has lined up in Cover-1 on 29 percent of its defensive snaps this season, the eighth-highest rate in the NFL.

How to make Week 16 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other matchups where it says the line is way off, including a divisional battle and games between teams fighting for their playoff lives. You can only see the model's NFL Week 16 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 16 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 15 NFL best bets from a model on a 133-96 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.