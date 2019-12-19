Week 16 NFL picks: Why it's time to fade the Seahawks, buy the Texans and more of Tom Fornelli's best bets

What's more depressing? Looking out the window at 4:30 p.m. and seeing that it's already dark outside, or looking at the NFL schedule and seeing that it's already Week 16? Both of them suck in their own ways, but I lean more toward the NFL side of the equation.

Sure, it's dark outside, but it's also cold, so what do I care? I'm not outside anyway. I'm inside, hopefully watching football.

But soon there won't be any more football to watch, and that's what looking at the NFL schedule reminds me of, so that's worse. There, I'm glad we solved the greatest existential crisis in human history just now. It's not knowing that we die that gives humans their melancholy nature; it's knowing that the NFL season will end.

So let's chase the dopamine of a winning bet while we still can with my favorite picks for Week 16. I'm at 27-18 on the season after going 2-1 last week, and I'm hoping to keep the momentum going into the playoffs.

1. Texans at Buccaneers: Texans -3

Tampa Bay already lost Mike Evans last week, and as we saw against Detroit, it didn't make much of a difference. Now there's a chance the Bucs will be without Chris Godwin as well, which should be a big deal and should matter a lot more against the Texans defense than whatever it is the Lions purport to be playing on that side of the ball. Houston, on the other hand, is only getting healthier on offense with both Will Fuller and Kenny Stills in the mix. It's scary betting Houston as a favorite, as they're only 8-15-1 ATS when favored since 2017, but this is a situation that works to their advantage. The fact Tampa Bay is 0-4-1 ATS at home this season doesn't hurt, either.

Prediction: Texans 27, Bucs 21

2. Raiders at Chargers: Under 45.5

This will be a depressing game to watch, so you might as well try to take advantage of the pointlessness of it all by betting the Under. The Raiders will be without Josh Jacobs in this contest, which hurts their offense, and they've already been limping to the finish line as it is. Last week they were booed off the field in their final home game in Oakland, which is how you know things are going great. Then there are the Chargers, who turned the ball over seven times in a loss to the Vikings at home. Speaking of the Chargers at home, since moving to Los Angeles, the Under has gone 14-7 in their 21 home games. In that same period, the Under has gone 11-5 in Los Angeles' division matchups. More remarkably, since 2017, the Under has gone 13-3 in Oakland's divisional games as well.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Raiders 17

3. Cardinals at Seahawks: Cardinals +9.5

The Seahawks are 4-2 at home overall this season, with their lone losses coming to New Orleans and Baltimore. That's fine, but what's more interesting to me is the four wins. They've come against the Bengals, Rams, Buccaneers and Vikings by a total of 15 points. The largest win was a seven-point win over Minnesota. They beat the Bengals and Rams by a point each, and the victory over Tampa Bay was in overtime. So, when we look at how the Seahawks have played at home this season, it isn't easy to trust them as a 9.5-point favorite. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are 4-1-1 ATS on the road this season. Seattle beat Arizona by 17 earlier this season, and I expect they'll beat them again on Sunday. Just not by double-digits.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20