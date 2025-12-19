There are no more bye weeks in the 2025 NFL regular season, so the top healthy players in the league are all in action during the Week 16 NFL schedule. Bills quarterback Josh Allen engineered a 21-point comeback against New England last week, keeping himself afloat in the MVP conversation as well. Allen only threw six interceptions during his MVP-winning campaign last season, but he has already thrown 10 this season. He is +120 to throw a pick against the Browns on Sunday, which is one of the NFL player props that SportsLine's proven computer model is targeting for Week 16.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 52-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top Week 16 NFL player prop picks for each position

QB Josh Allen, Bills, Over 0.5 interceptions (+120)

RB Derrick Henry, Ravens, anytime TD scorer (-135)

WR George Pickens, Cowboys, Over 63.5 receiving yards (-114)

QB Josh Allen, Bills, Over 0.5 interceptions

Allen threw a career-low six interceptions last year, but he has already thrown 10 picks this season. He threw an interception in four straight games before putting up clean numbers the last two weeks. The reigning MVP is facing a Browns defense that has racked up 10 interceptions this season and ranks second in the league in yards allowed per game. SportsLine's model has Allen finishing with 0.99 interceptions in its latest simulations, which provides plenty of value at the +120 odds offered by DraftKings.

RB Derrick Henry, Ravens, anytime TD scorer

Henry has been held out of the end zone in his last two games, which has given bettors a chance to take him at a cheaper ATD price than usual. The veteran running back has scored 10 rushing touchdowns in 14 games this season, including four in a three-game stretch prior to this small drought. Baltimore cruised to a 24-0 win over Cincinnati last week, so Henry only had 11 carries. He was still able to post 100 rushing yards despite the small volume. Henry has scored three touchdowns in three games against the Patriots in his career, and he is scoring a touchdown 75% of the time in the model's simulations for this Sunday Night Football showdown.

WR George Pickens, Cowboys, Over 63.5 receiving yards

Pickens has been quiet in his last two games, finishing with 37 yards against Detroit and 33 yards against Minnesota. He still commanded 15 combined targets in those two contests though, and he went over 75 receiving yards in seven straight games prior to that stretch. Pickens has been a revelation for Dallas this season, averaging 86.6 receiving yards per game. He has a tricky matchup against a Chargers defense that ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards allowed per game, but the model has him finishing with 75 receiving yards to go Over this total.