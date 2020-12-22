1 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

It will be difficult to supplant Justin Herbert as my Offensive Rookie of the Year for a few reasons. He was not expected to start early this season and it required a rare, unfortunate set of medical events for that to become reality. The Oregon product has also had to overcome the Chargers' play-calling. To his credit, he has. With the exception of a few weeks, Herbert has delivered consistently.

2 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

By now, you've all probably heard the audio of Justin Jefferson urging Kirk Cousins to throw him the ball. Jefferson's output would have been even more noteworthy if that touchdown was tacked on to the rest. Jefferson is one of the best young wide receivers in the league and he knows it. He has a level of swag every time he takes the field.

3 Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OT

I have no complaints with anyone wanting to flip the order of these next two linemen. They have both been fantastic in 2020. Michael Onwenu has shown his versatility and a professional attitude that has endeared himself to a coach widely regarded as the biggest Grinch in the league.

4 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT

Tristan Wirfs is a great example of betting on traits. He was an athletic specimen who ran fast for his size and jumps like a grasshopper. There were some issues with his technique but his desire to work on his craft has rendered those fleeting memories an afterthought.

5 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

Chase Young's impact has been greater than his production but I also don't think he has performed quite to the level many had expected, including myself. The success of last year's rookie class might have brought unfair expectations to the Ohio State product.

6 Jeremy Chinn Carolina Panthers OLB

In terms of impact plays, Jeremy Chinn has made more than any other rookie on defense. He often finds himself in the right position at the right time and has been one of the most versatile defenders in the league.

7 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS

Antoine Winfield Jr. made a great play in coverage midway through the fourth quarter to hold Atlanta to a field goal. It proved to be the difference in the game. The rookie continues to make plays every week.

8 Julian Blackmon Indianapolis Colts FS

Julian Blackmon has tapered off a bit with this Colts defense but he has flashed a bright future in Indianapolis.

9 Mekhi Becton New York Jets OT

The Jets finally got a victory and, although Mekhi Becton's thoughts on the situation were not well-received by fans in New York, they were able to avoid becoming the third team in league history to go 0-16. General manager Joe Douglas has a lot of work ahead of him this offseason but Becton is one of those building blocks for the future.

10 James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB

Baltimore was able to stifle James Robinson on the ground but he did haul in a nice throw from Gardner Minshew. Robinson continues to be one of the most versatile rookie running backs in the game.

11 Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions OG

D'Andre Swift has been really good for Detroit when he has been on the field, which begs the question why he was not playing more when healthy. Jonah Jackson has been really good for Detroit, too, helping Swift and others.

12 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons CB

The rookie cornerback class has been a mixed bag this year. C.J. Henderson started the year off well and hasn't played poorly. A.J. Terrell started the year a little slow and has since picked up the pace. Consistency will be imperative to their respective careers and eventually earning those mega deals.

13 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Similar to CeeDee Lamb's situation in Dallas, Tee Higgins' production has started to tumble in the absence of Joe Burrow. There is no less belief in his capabilities, however. When Lamb and Higgins' quarterback situation returns to normal, those two will begin to make a name for themselves once again.

14 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB

Jonathan Taylor is starting to find his groove now that Indianapolis is rolling with him. He has had four straight games of 80-plus yards rushing and has been a factor in the pass game as well.

15 L'Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs CB