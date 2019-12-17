Week 16 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen keep pace for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen and 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa have sat atop this list for a long time and they have earned it. It's a talented rookie class, but the list had to be whittled down to just 15.

The reality is that there are a lot of good players left off this list. Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor has shown a lot of improvement during the second half of the season. Broncos tight end Noah Fant has delivered some big time moments this season. His teammate, offensive guard Dalton Risner, has also been solid. Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and linebacker Devin White look like key pieces on that defense for the future. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence does not have the stat production but his impact on the game can not be quantified. Packers safety Darnell Savage is going to be a star. Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Rams safety Taylor Rapp have been productive.

With that in mind, here's a look at the latest edition of our weekly cumulative rookie rankings.

Week 16 Rookie Rankings 1 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE Bosa padded his stats with another sack this week. The rookie pass rush group has been really impressive in 2019. Stats: 41 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections and one interception 2 Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE Allen left the game with a shoulder stinger but not before recording his 10th sack of the season. He became the sixth rookie since 2010 to post at least 10 sacks in a season. Stats: 39 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles 3 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB It was slow going for Jacobs on the ground but he eclipsed 100 all-purpose yards in his first game back from injury. He has been the most consistent rookie on offense in 2019. Stats: 242 carries for 1,150 yards, seven touchdowns; 20 receptions for 166 yards 4 Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C Drew Brees had another historic night on "Monday Night Football.'' McCoy was one of the first to congratulate him following the record-breaking touchdown pass. 5 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB Murray was not perfect in a win over the Browns but he was close. The rookie completed 76 percent of his passes and added 56 rushing yards. Stats: 312 of 482 passes completed for 3,279 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions; 85 carries for 504 yards, four touchdowns 6 Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders DE Crosby nearly caught Nick Bosa in sack production. He got to the quarterback again in Week 15. Stats: 40 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections 7 Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB The Steelers held Buffalo to 3.4 yards per carry and Bush was a big reason why. He was active around the line of scrimmage in the loss. Stats: 92 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, four pass deflections 8 A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans WR There may not be a hotter wide receiver in the NFL than Brown right now. He is averaging 111.75 receiving yards and a touchdown per game over the last four. Stats: 47 receptions for 893 yards, seven touchdowns 9 Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR Washington has not gotten the most from their quarterback position this season and that impacts McLaurin. His production had not been overwhelming recently until Week 15. He had five receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Stats: 51 receptions for 833 yards, seven touchdowns 10 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR It was a modest day for the Metcalf but he did manage to find the end zone. His production is comparable to the top rookie wide receivers. Stats: 52 receptions for 819 yards, six touchdowns 11 Darius Slayton New York Giants WR Slayton's output was almost identical to Metcalf's. He finished with two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. His eight touchdowns on the year are the most by a rookie receiver. Stats: 44 receptions for 690 yards, eight touchdowns 12 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR Last week was a really strong week for the rookie wide receivers but Samuel is another example of uninspiring play from Week 15. He had two touches for 37 yards. Stats: 48 receptions for 669 yards, three touchdowns; Nine carries for 98 yards, one touchdown 13 Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars QB Jacksonville did not have a lot of success running the football so that placed additional pressure on the pass game. Minshew was efficient and effective on Sunday. It amounted to a win. Stats: 245 of 400 passes completed for 2,795 yards, 17 touchdowns, five interceptions; 55 carries for 301 yards 14 Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G Aaron Rodgers was sacked just once by the Bears Sunday. Chicago's once-scary pass rush has battled injuries this season and they were held in check by the Packers' line. 15 Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs FS Thornhill has delivered consistency and big play production on the back end of that Chiefs secondary. Stats: 54 tackles, three interceptions, five pass deflections and a touchdown



























































