Week 16 NFL schedule: Garoppolo vs. Bortles, Zeke's return and more intrigues

Here's the schedule for Week 16, as well as 10 things that intrigue me about it:

Schedule

Saturday

Colts at Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network (GameTracker)

Vikings at Packers, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Sunday

Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Chargers at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Broncos at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Browns at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Rams at Titans, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Lions at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Jaguars at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Giants at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Monday

Steelers at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network (GameTracker)

Raiders at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

What can Cowboys expect in Ezekiel Elliott's return?

Elliott looks to be in great shape, judging by the pictures after his six-week training program in Mexico, but that doesn't mean he's in football shape coming off his six-game suspension. Even so, with the way Seattle is playing, I expect him to have a big day this week and keep the Cowboys alive.

Sean Payton vs. Devonta Freeman

When the Saints and Falcons met in Week 14, Payton aimed the choke sign at Freeman when he was tackled on the sideline. That's never a good look for a coach. Payton has since apologized, and Freeman said it's no big deal, but it's a nice storyline to watch between these two rivals.

Lattimore is going to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, and deservedly so. He has been outstanding in coverage. When the teams met in Week 14, Jones had five catches for 98 yards and Lattimore gave up three for 65 yards. But the Saints did pick off Matt Ryan twice when he tried to throw to Jones. Keep your eyes on this one outside.

Can Blake Bortles stay hot?

He's been the best quarterback of any the past three weeks, which is saying something. He has a passer rating of 128.6 in December, the best in the league. He also has seven touchdown passes and no picks while averaging 301 passing yards. The Jaguars have traditionally struggled on the West Coast, so this week's game at San Francisco will be a nice challenge.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. the Jaguars defense

Like Bortles, Garoppolo has been good in December. He is 3-0 since taking over as the starter, and has never lost a start in his career, going 2-0 in New England before being traded to the 49ers. But he faces a tough challenge in Jacksonville's top-ranked defense. The Jaguars lead the league in sacks and they have outstanding corners.

What will the Steelers' passing game look like without Antonio Brown?

With Brown out the rest of the regular season with a calf injury, the Steelers will need to lean more on Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bryant did some good things last week after Brown went out. The good news is the Texans' pass defense had all kinds of problems with Blake Bortles and the Jaguars receivers. Look for Ben Roethlisberger to have a big day.

Bills defense vs. Rob Gronkowski

In Week 13, Gronkowski put an illegal and dirty hit on Bills corner Tre'Davious White that led to a one-game suspension for Gronkowski. The Bills didn't retaliate that day, but will they here? Will they get chippy with Gronkowski? How will White react?

Can Nick Foles have another big game to give the Eagles some playoff hope?

He did some good things last week against the Giants, throwing four touchdown passes. He faces another bad defense in the Oakland Raiders this week, so he should again be able to make plays. If he can continue to put up numbers, the Eagles might be capable of winning it all, even without Carson Wentz.



Can the Browns win this week on the road at Chicago?

They can, and with a trip to Pittsburgh next week, this might be their best chance to get a victory. The Bears have made it known they don't plan on being the team that loses to the Browns, but you never know.

Will the Chiefs' offense continue its resurgence?

Following a fast start, the Kansas City offense seemed to hit a lull and the team lost six of seven games. Now it has bounced back the past two weeks in two victories and Alex Smith has been solid – taking care of the ball – and Kareem Hunt is coming off consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including 155 last week against the Chargers. The Dolphins could be in for a long afternoon trying to stop the run.