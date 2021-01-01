The NFL's final week of the regular season is finally upon us. And while many teams are vying for playoff spots, several teams that don't have anything to play for will give several starters a well-deserve rest. Ben Roethlisberger and T.J. Watt are among the Steelers players that have been ruled out of Pittsburgh's Week 17 duel with Cleveland, while the Chiefs have decided to rest stars Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

As far as injuries are concerned, Washington offensive stars Alex Smith, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson have each been ruled as questionable for Sunday's must-win game against the Eagles. The Falcons, who will miss the playoffs for a third straight year, have ruled out former All-Pro receiver Julio Jones for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Here's a look at each team's injury report as we head into the weekend. All point spreads below are presented by William Hill Sportsbook.

Falcons at Buccaneers (-7)

Injuries limited Jones to just nine games this season, as the eight-time Pro Bowler finished 2020 with 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have made Davis a game-time decision for Sunday, which he was last week before being inactive. Linebackers Devin White and Shaq Barrett were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, so they're out this week.

Ravens (-13) at Bengals

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was "encouraged" to see Peters back at practice this week as Baltimore hopes to get two of its cornerbacks back. Ngakoue and Snead did not practice all week. Edwards was limited Friday and Ingram was a healthy scratch the past two games. Punter Sam Koch is not expected to play (reserve/COVID-19 list) as the Ravens signed Johnny Townsend.

While they will be without two key defenders, the Bengals will have receivers Tyler Boyd (concussion) and Tee Higgins (hamstring), who missed practice time earlier in the week.

Cowboys (-1) at Giants

Dolphins at Bills (-3)

While four Dolphins are questionable, one players we know Miami won't have is quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

The loss of Beasley is a considerable blow for the Bills' offense, as he has been a solid No. 2 receiver this season alongside Stefon Diggs. Bills coach Sean McDermott did not reveal how much his healthy starters will play on Sunday; a Bills win would give them the No. 2 seed, but the other team in the mix (Pittsburgh) is resting key players.

Vikings (-7) at Lions

Losers of four consecutive games, the Vikings will be without a slew of players against the Lions. With Cook out, look for Alexander Mattison (339 yards) to receive the bulk of the carries.

Considering the fact that the Lions will be without several in the lineup, it would not be surprising to see them sit Stafford, who has not missed a game this season after missing half of the 2019 season with a back injury.

Jets at Patriots (-3)

Steelers at Browns (-9)

In addition to Boswell and Edmunds, the AFC North champion Steelers will be without Roethlisberger, Watt, center Maurkice Pouncey and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

Teller has been limited in practice all week for the Browns, but head coach Kevin Stefanski says he "feels good" about his chances to play. Same with Takitaki and Davis. The Browns could be thin on the offensive line if Lamm is out, even though Stefanski says he has a plan.

Seahawks (-6.5) at 49ers

Jaguars at Colts (-14)

Cardinals at Rams (-3)

Chiefs at Chargers (-3.5)

Several Chiefs -- Mahomes included -- will get two full weeks off before they begin their title defense. If Bell can't play, the bulk of the Chiefs' carries will likely go to Darrel Williams, who tallied just 39 carries in the season's first 15 games.

No Keenan Allen for the Chargers this week as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will play after practicing in full the past two days. Addae did not participate in Friday's practice, so his chances of playing Sunday diminish.

Raiders (-2.5) at Broncos

Saints (-6.5) at Panthers

Titans (-7.5) at Texans

Washington (-2) vs. Eagles

Washington coach Ron Rivera said they will continue to monitor Smith's progress this weekend before making a final decision on his status. And while Smith did practice this week, McLaurin and Gibson did not, which means that Washington may have to lean more on running backs Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic, receiver Cam Sims and tight end Logan Thomas against the Eagles.

As previously reported, the Eagles will rest a host of players who are dealing with injuries. Philadelphia will start rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will look to even his win-loss record while spoiling Washington's playoff hopes.