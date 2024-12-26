The Week 17 NFL schedule features several matchups that could determine playoff positioning. One of the marquee matchups features two rookie quarterbacks as Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders host Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. The Commanders are coming off a thrilling 36-33 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Falcons recorded a dominant 34-7 win over the Giants. The Commanders (10-5) are currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture, while the Falcons (8-7) sit atop the NFC South standings following Tampa Bay's loss to the Cowboys last week. According to the latest Week 17 NFL odds, Washington is a four-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

This week's NFL schedule also features several divisional-rivalries, including Panthers vs. Buccaneers (-8, 48.5), Packers vs. Vikings (-1, 48.5) and Cowboys vs. Eagles (-7.5, 40). If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Week 17 Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 17, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, AI PickBot, and team of experts. They even have one pick that returns a whopping +12000, so be sure to see what they have to say.

Self-learning AI reveals top NFL picks

SportsLine AI hit a whopping 2,131 4.5- and 5-star sports betting picks since the start of last season. Now, it is back with its picks on the spread, money line and total for each Week 17 NFL game. It is backing the Browns to cover as 6.5-point home underdogs against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a game with an over/under of 40.5. See AI picks for each Week 17 NFL game right here.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 17 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is Jacksonville (-1, 39.5) to cover at home against Tennessee. The Jaguars cover in nearly 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

Fantasy football rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 17 Fantasy football positional rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is projected to be a top-five wide receiver this week, and it also has full rankings for every position right here.

The Week 17 Fantasy football waiver wire is loaded with players capable of making an impact in your Fantasy championships. SportsLine's R.J. White breaks down the best widely available Fantasy football free agents heading into Week 17, helping you find the top options at every position rostered in fewer than 60% of leagues on CBSSports.com. See them all right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as its top running back, while Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. is its top wide receiver. Here are the Optimizer's complete Week 17 NFL DFS rankings.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. The model has revealed picks for every game in Week 17, and one of its favorite picks is the Buccaneers (-8, 48.5) covering at home against the Panthers, which cashes in almost 60% of simulations. You can find the model's picks for every game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Insider Jason La Canfora (12-5 over his last 17 NFL picks) has revealed his best bets for Week 17, including the Over (49) in Panthers vs. Buccaneers. La Canfora's best bets for Week 17 can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who is 133-58 since Week 4, has exact score predictions for all 16 games. He is high on the Lions (-3.5, 50.5) to beat the 49ers on the road, and is also calling for a surprising underdog to pull off a shocking upset. Hit any of his exact score picks and you're looking at a payout well over 100-1. That pick, along with his prediction for all 15 remaining games, is available here. SportsLine's advanced computer model has also locked in its exact score predictions for every Week 17 NFL game right here.

Seahawks vs. Bears Thursday Night Football picks

The Chicago Bears will look to snap their nine-game losing streak when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Under (42) in that game, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert R.J. White, who is on a 69-50 roll on Bears picks, has analyzed this matchup from every angle and locked in his best bet for TNF right here.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has revealed its player prop projections for Bears vs. Seahawks, which features players like Caleb Williams, Geno Smith, Keenan Allen and DK Metcalf. One of its top picks for Thursday Night Football is Metcalf Over 4.5 receptions. The PickBot projects 5.7 receptions, earning a 4-star rating. You can only see the rest of the PickBot's selections for Seahawks vs. Bears right here.

Patriots vs. Chargers Saturday picks

The Los Angeles Chargers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the New England Patriots on Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles snapped a two-game losing streak when it notched a crucial win over Denver last Thursday, while New England is riding a five-game losing skid. SportsLine's model likes the Under (42.5) in that game, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert Larry Hartstein, who is 112-80 in his last 192 NFL player props, has locked in a prop bet for this game.

Bengals vs. Broncos Saturday picks

The Cincinnati Bengals will try to extend their three-game winning streak and keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they host the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon. Cincinnati needs to win its final two regular-season games and it also needs Denver to fall to Kansas City in Week 18 in order to qualify for the playoffs. The Broncos can clinch their postseason bid with a win in this matchup or against the Chiefs next week. SportsLine's model likes the Over (49.5) in that game, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert Jason La Canfora, who is 10-4 in his last 14 NFL player props, has locked in four player prop bets for this game.

Rams vs. Cardinals Saturday picks

Saturday's three-game slate concludes with an NFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has already been eliminated from the postseason, while Los Angeles can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Seattle loss. SportsLine's model likes the Over (47.5) in that game, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. La Canfora, who is 17-6-1 in his last 24 NFL picks, has locked in his best bet on the spread for this game.

Commanders vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football picks

The Washington Commanders can extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Washington upset Philadelphia last week, giving the Commanders a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday. SportsLine's model likes the Over (47.5) in that game, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. Hartstein, who is 43-27-2 in his last 72 Falcons ATS picks, has locked in a spread bet for this game.

49ers vs. Lions Monday Night Football picks

The final Monday Night Football game of the season pits the 49ers vs. Lions in a primetime NFC battle. San Francisco has lost five of its last six games and is already out of the playoff hunt, while Detroit is battling for the top seed in the NFC. SportsLine's model likes the Over (50.5) in that game, and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert R.J. White, who is 44-30 in his last 74 San Francisco ATS picks, has locked in a best bet for this game.

How to bet on NFL games this week

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.