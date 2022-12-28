The NFL regular season is wrapping up, and all 32 clubs are dealing with injuries -- both big and small. Some teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins are dealing with quarterback issues, while others like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals are working in new starters on the offensive line.

Below, we will break down the official midweek injury reports from every NFL team, and evaluate the final injury reports for the Dallas Cowboys and Titans, who play on Thursday night. Who's in? Who's out? Who's trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL this week.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys (-12) at Tennessee Titans

The Cowboys will again be without Vander Esch due to his neck injury. Dallas has two stars listed as questionable, as Pollard did not practice all week with a thigh injury, while Parsons was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday with a hand issue. Even if both play, it will be interesting to see how much run both players get against a shorthanded Titans squad.

The Titans aren't "sitting" starters for this almost-meaningless prime-time matchup, but several starters will not be playing. Tennessee is the most injured team in the NFL, and this Week 17 injury report proves it. Among the most impactful players not suiting up are Tannehill, Simmons, Hooker and the right tackle Petit-Frere. Those listed as doubtful may not play either. Autry, Henry and Fulton are all impactful players who are on the fence to play this week.

Analysis to come.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and defensive end Leonard Williams (neck) were limited participants for the Giants on Wednesday.

Analysis to come.

Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills did not practice on Wednesday due to a back injury. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) and safety John Johnson (thigh) were limited participants.

Analysis to come.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), wide receiver Shi Smith (foot) and tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) were limited participants in practice on Wednesday. Right tackle Taylor Moton and running back D'Onta Foreman were given rest days.

For the Buccaneers, cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), linebacker Anthony Nelson (illness) and defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches (personal) did not practice on Wednesday. Tampa Bay had several limited participants, however. They were cornerback Jamel Dean (toe), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral), tight end Cade Otton (quadriceps), left tackle Donovan Smith (foot), nose tackle Vita Vea (calf), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle).

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-3)

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)

Analysis to come.

Buffalo Bills (-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (Monday)

Analysis to come.