Week 17 NFL injuries: Marcus Mariota, James Conner, Antonio Brown, T.Y. Hilton, Xavier Rhodes questionable

There are several teams playing for everything on Sunday, as three playoff spots are still up for grabs. And there are key injuries that could affect who gets each one.

The Steelers could be without their top receiver as they face the Bengals, as Antonio Brown was unable to practice Thursday or Friday due to a knee injury before being ruled questionable for the game. While James Conner was able to practice in full the entire week, he also received a questionable tag for Sunday. While the Steelers are huge favorites, no win is guaranteed in the NFL. You can stream Bengals-Steelers and all Sunday's games on fuboTV (Try for free).

In Minnesota, the Vikings need a win to clinch a playoff spot, but they'll have to get it without starting middle linebacker Eric Kendricks after he was ruled out on Friday. The team could also be down a key cornerback after Xavier Rhodes was ruled questionable. The good news for the Vikings is that they'll face a Bears team that will likely be without Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson and Aaron Lynch, all of whom were listed as doubtful.

The Sunday night game will be a play-in affair for the final wild-card spot and potentially more if the Texans lose earlier in the day. And the biggest piece of injury news all week has been whether Marcus Mariota will be able to face the Colts after he suffered a stinger in Week 16. Mariota managed a limited practice on Thursday and Friday before being hit with the questionable tag, and there's no guarantee he'll get the start at far less than 100 percent even if he's cleared for game action. But with a playoff spot on the line, he obviously will do everything he can to convince his team to let him play.

On the other side, the Colts listed T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Dontrelle Inman and Eric Ebron all as questionable, putting Indianapolis' pass-catching unit in flux. However, Inman and Ebron practiced in full on Friday while Hilton is expected to play despite not practicing at all this week. The Colts will be without starting center Ryan Kelly, however.

We'll go through the entire Week 17 slate below and tell you what you need to know about every single injury report, which is listed in full as it's announced.

Cowboys at Giants (-6)

The Cowboys are locked into the No. 4 seed, so it's possible they play it safe and sit their questionable players after all were limited in practice on Friday. The Giants limp into the offseason without Odell Beckham, who will end up missing the final four games and finishing with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six TDs. Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram will be the key components of the passing attack, along with Saquon Barkley, in the finale.

Raiders at Chiefs (-14)

Conley was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, putting him on track to play in this game, while Hurst was limited all week. Ware, Williams and Fuller all practiced in full all week but nevertheless drew questionable tags. Damien Williams should be the team's lead back regardless of who is active at the position. Berry was downgraded to no practice on Friday, putting his availability into doubt.

Panthers at Saints (-7.5)

The Panthers are down to their third QB with Newton out and Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve. Good luck, Kyle Allen, especially behind an offensive line that has struggled all year and won't have Turner for the finale. The Saints have locked up the No. 1 seed and will rest several offensive linemen who are dealing with injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will get the start at quarterback as well.

Jets at Patriots (-13.5)

Though Enunwa has been ruled out for this game, he'll still have more to play with the Jets after signing a contract extension on Friday. Jenkins was limited all week before drawing the questionable tag. The Patriots could be shorthanded at receiver with Patterson limited all week, though this figures to be a run-heavy day for them as big favorites. Waddle didn't practice on Friday while Allen was limited after both weren't on the injury report earlier in the week.

Eagles (-7) at Redskins

The Eagles are dealing with several key injuries on both sides of the ball in a must-win spot. Wallace was activated from IR earlier this week but was unable to make it back for this game, while losing Peters or Kelce would be a big hurdle to overcome if either are inactive on game day. The absence of Jones continues to leave the team shorthanded at corner, while Bennett and Hicks are big names on the other two levels of the defense. Washington also has a huge injury report to close out what's been a tough health season for them, as the passing offense will be down to Jamison Crowder, Michael Floyd and Jeremy Sprinkle if Doctson can't go.

Lions at Packers (-8)

All six of the Lions' questionable players finished the week as limited in practice, including Golladay. If he and Blount are rested while they deal with injuries, the Lions would have to cobble together some offensive output with Zack Zenner, T.J. Jones and other players who started the year as reserves. At least they know they'll have Matthew Stafford (back) after the QB practiced in full all week. The Packers are also pretty banged up heading into the finale, with Adams and Alexander missing practice all week before drawing questionable tags and several other players uncertain to see action on Sunday.

Jaguars at Texans (-6.5)

In a year where the Jaguars dealt with a seemingly unending string of offensive line injuries, it's fitting that one more tackle has been ruled out for Sunday. But the bigger issue will be the absence of Bouye and likely Fournette. Hayden and Hyde both showed up on the injury report for the first time Friday before being ruled questionable. The Texans had 18 players on the injury report this week but all but five practiced in full on Friday. J.J. Watt (knee) and DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) were limited all week but avoided a final injury tag.

Browns at Ravens (-5.5)

Ward was able to return in Week 16 but suffered a concussion and will miss the season finale. It shouldn't be a large absence against an offense that runs the ball on first, second and third down. Larry Ogunjobi (biceps) was limited on Friday but avoided a final injury tag. Despite having five players listed as questionable, everyone on the Ravens is listed as practicing in full on Friday, so they should have full availability for a must-win game in Week 17.

Falcons (-1.5) at Buccaneers

Both Tevin Coleman (groin) and Julio Jones (hip, ribs) were upgraded to a limited practice on Friday after being DNPs earlier in the week, and neither received a final injury designation. That leaves Schweitzer as the only missing player for Atlanta heading into the finale. Jackson has likely played his last game for the Bucs, finishing with 91 catches for 1,442 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two seasons. Pierre-Paul was limited all week and could end up playing in the season finale.

Dolphins at Bills (-5.5)

The Dolphins saw their season end last week, so it's anyone's guess if they'll be near full strength on defense or sit their banged-up players. Alonso did get upgraded to a full session on Friday so he figures to be out there, but the other three questionable players remained limited. Ivory practiced in full all week before drawing the questionable tag, so he should have a good chance at playing on Sunday if the team wants him out there. Lewis remained limited all week while recovering from a concussion.

Colts (-3.5) at Titans

Titans: LB Brian Orakpo (elbow) OUT; QB Marcus Mariota (neck, foot) QUESTIONABLE



The Colts' passing attack could be extremely shorthanded, with three receivers and their top tight end all questionable. Ebron and Inman practiced in full on Friday so they should be fine on Sunday, but Hilton didn't practice all week. However, the No. 1 wide receiver is expected to be out there. The big question for the Titans is who will play quarterback in this must-win game, with Mariota limited on Thursday and Friday after suffering a stinger in Week 16. Mike Vrabel said the team will have further discussions before naming a starter for the game. Corey Davis (hamstring) and Tajae Sharpe (ankle) were also limited on Friday but appear to be good to go.

Bengals at Steelers (-14.5)

The Bengals sent Boyd, Evans and Kirkpatrick to injured reserve with all three ruled out in this game in order to give them more healthy bodies on the roster. Burfict's career could be in jeopardy after his latest concussion, but at the very least he's done for 2018. Brown missed practice Thursday and Friday due to the knee injury, which has his status for Sunday's must-win game in doubt. Conner practiced in full all week but still drew a questionable tag, while Matt McCrane will replace Chris Boswell at kicker after the latter was placed on injured reserve.

Bears at Vikings (-4.5)

Vikings: RB C.J. Ham (elbow), WR Chad Beebe (hamstring), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring), CB Marcus Sherels (foot) OUT; G Tom Compton (shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (groin) QUESTIONABLE



The Bears are looking to win to have a shot at the No. 2 seed, but they'll have to do it without their top receiver and safety with Robinson and Jackson ruled doubtful. The Vikings are in must-win mode, but they'll have to play without middle linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had 12 solo tackles in the first meeting between these two teams. They could also be without one of their top corners in Rhodes, though he was able to return to practice on Friday and should be in line to be active on game day.

Chargers (-6.5) at Broncos

Broncos: None



The Chargers head into their regular-season finale basically healthy, as Austin Ekeler (neck), Keenan Allen (hip) and Russell Okung (ankle) all avoided final injury tags on Friday after appearing on the injury report this week. The Broncos will have their entire active roster available after all four players on the injury report practiced in full on Friday, but Philip Lindsay and Andre Holmes were both placed on IR after being ruled out.

Cardinals at Seahawks (-13.5)

Seahawks: G J.R. Sweezy (foot) DOUBTFUL; RB Rashaad Penny (knee), G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), DE Dion Jordan (knee), S Bradley McDougald (knee), S Tedric Thompson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE



The Cardinals head to the finale without their top tight end, meaning he'll finish with just 343 yards and one touchdown on the season. Jermaine Gresham should see more action with Seals-Jones sidelined. The Seahawks don't have much to play for on Sunday as they've locked up a playoff spot, so don't expect them to push Sweezy out there. They'll be without both starting guards if Fluker can't go.

49ers at Rams (-10)

The 49ers will head into the season finale really limited at the skill positions with Breida, Goodwin and Pettis all ruled out. That should thrust Jeff Wilson, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor into prominent roles alongside George Kittle. The Rams will be without Gurley for another week as they try to lock up a bye, meaning C.J. Anderson is set to fill-in as the feature back for a second-straight week.