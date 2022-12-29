The NFL regular season is wrapping up, and all 32 clubs are dealing with injuries -- both big and small. Some teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins are dealing with quarterback issues, while others like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals are working in new starters on the offensive line.

Below, we will break down the official midweek injury reports from every NFL team, and evaluate the final injury reports for the Dallas Cowboys and Titans, who play on Thursday night. Who's in? Who's out? Who's trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL this week.

Dallas Cowboys (-12) at Tennessee Titans

The Cowboys will again be without Vander Esch due to his neck injury. Dallas has two stars listed as questionable, as Pollard did not practice all week with a thigh injury, while Parsons was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday with a hand issue. Even if both play, it will be interesting to see how much run both players get against a shorthanded Titans squad. Pollard, however, is reportedly looking very iffy to suit up against Tennessee.

The Titans aren't "sitting" starters for this almost-meaningless prime-time matchup, but several starters will not be playing. Tennessee is the most injured team in the NFL, and this Week 17 injury report proves it. Among the most impactful players not suiting up are Tannehill, Simmons, Hooker and the right tackle Petit-Frere. Those listed as doubtful may not play either. Henry is one star reportedly not expected to play vs. Dallas.

Defensive end Zach Allen (hand), offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle), running back James Conner (illness), wide receiver A.J. Green (illness), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (hip) and cornerback Marco Wilson (neck) did not practice on Wednesday for the Cardinals. Offensive guard Max Garcia (shoulder), center Billy Price (knee) and defensive back Charles Washington (chest) were limited participants. Quarterback Colt McCoy was a full participant with his concussion, and will start this week.

For the Falcons, offensive guard Chuma Edoga (knee), tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) and offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) did not practice Wednesday.

The Colts had a walkthrough Wednesday, so their injury report is an estimation. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (concussion), tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) would not have practiced.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and defensive end Leonard Williams (neck) were limited participants for the Giants on Wednesday.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Wednesday due to his toe injury, while defensive back Andrew Wingard (shoulder), linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), offensive guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle) and defensive end Foley Fatukasi (ankle) were limited participants.

For Houston, offensive tackle Tytus Howard (concussion), center Jimmy Morrissey (concussion), tight end Teagan Quitoriano (thigh) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (concussion) did not participate on Wednesday. Offensive guards Kenyon Green (ankle) and Justin McCray (hamstring) were limited participants.

Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills did not practice on Wednesday due to a back injury. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) and safety John Johnson (thigh) were limited participants.

For the Commanders, linebacker Jon Bostic (pectoral), offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (concussion), running back Antonio Gibson (foot/knee), defensive end James Smith-Williams (concussion) and Chase Young (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Safety Kamren Curl (ankle), offensive guard Andrew Norwell (shoulder), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) and pass rusher Shaka Toney (ankle) were limited.

Bears wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Justin Jones (eye), wide receiver Dante Pettis (ankle) and offensive guard Cody Whitehair (knee) were limited participants.

The Lions had several players miss practice on Wednesday. They were safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder), safety Kerby Joseph (back), center Frank Ragnow (foot), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (illness), offensive guard Logan Stenberg (illness) and linebacker Josh Woods (biceps).

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), wide receiver Shi Smith (foot) and tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) were limited participants in practice on Wednesday. Right tackle Taylor Moton and running back D'Onta Foreman were given rest days.

For the Buccaneers, cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), linebacker Anthony Nelson (illness) and defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches (personal) did not practice on Wednesday. Tampa Bay had several limited participants, however. They were cornerback Jamel Dean (toe), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral), tight end Cade Otton (quadriceps), left tackle Donovan Smith (foot), nose tackle Vita Vea (calf), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle).

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-3)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out this week, as he's in concussion protocol. Joining him in not practicing on Wednesday were offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), pass rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf) and fullback Alec Ingold (thumb). Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips (knee) and safety Eric Rowe (quad/knee) were limited participants.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (illness), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), cornerback Marcus Jones (concussion), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday for the Patriots. Running back Damien Harris (thigh), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) were limited participants.

The Broncos are certainly one of the most injured teams in the NFL. Wednesday, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), linebacker Baron Browning (back), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring), pass rusher Randy Gregory (knee), nose tackle D.J. Jones (knee), nose tackle Mike Purcell (elbow) and safety K'Waun Williams (knee) did not practice. Offensive guard Quinn Meinerz (ribs), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), offensive guard Dalton Risner (foot) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) were limited participants.

No Chiefs players missed practice or were limited participants.

Star running back Alvin Kamara did not practice on Wednesday for the Saints. He was listed as having a quadriceps issue and personal issue, but also was listed as not being injured. Joining him in missing practice were safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), offensive guard Andrus Peat (ankle), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness) and running back Dwayne Washington (illness). Safety Justin Evans (shoulder), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) were limited participants.

For the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion) were limited participants.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (illness), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (knee), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (illness) did not practice Wednesday for the 49ers. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle), defensive end Kerry Hyder (ankle), running back Jordan Mason (hamstring), running back Christian McCaffrey (knee), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) were limited participants.

For the Raiders, Derek Carr was the only non-participant in practice on Wednesday, as he is reportedly away from the team after being benched. Offensive tackle Jackson Barton (back), running back Zamir White (ankle) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) were limited participants.

Jets quarterback Mike White was a full participant with his rib injury, and will start this week against the Seahawks. Cornerback Brandin Echols (quad) and wide receiver Jeff Smith (knee) were the two Jets who did not practice on Wednesday, while offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), offensive tackle George Fant (knee), safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) and wide receiver Denzel Mims (concussion) were limited participants.

The Seahawks had several players who missed practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Nick Bellore (illness), tight end Noah Fant (knee), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder/wrist), running back Travis Homer (ankle), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hand), tight end Abraham Lucas (knee), safety Ryan Neal (knee) and running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle) did not practice. Running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and linebacker Bruce Irvin (knee/heel) were limited participants, while nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles) was a full participant.

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (back) and nose tackle James Lynch (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive guard Ezra Cleveland (shoulder) was a limited participant.

For the Packers, wide receiver Christian Watson (hip), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb/knee) and defensive back Keisean Nixon (groin) did not practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee/ankle) and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder) were limited participants.

Center Brian Allen (calf), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) did not practice for the Rams on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) were limited participants.

For the Chargers, safety Derwin James was the only player who did not practice, as he's dealing with a concussion. Running back Austin Ekeler (knee) was a limited participant.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)

Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton (hamstring) was the only Steeler who did not practice Wednesday due to an injury. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was limited with a toe issue. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice, but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson again did not practice due to his knee issue. Joining him in missing practice were defensive end Calais Campbell (knee), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (illness), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (illness).

Buffalo Bills (-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (Monday)

