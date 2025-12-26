We are in the thick of Week 17 in the NFL, with the Christmas Day slate already providing us with three matchups. Now, as we look towards the rest of these games on the docket, the playoff picture in the NFL is coming more into focus.

Thursday's action officially ousted the Detroit Lions from playoff contention and, in the process, clinched a playoff berth for the Green Bay Packers. As for the rest of the slate, the Houston Texans can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday, while various division titles could also be handed out in Week 17 if certain dominoes fall.

While we'd simply like to just focus on the various playoff clinching scenarios throughout the league, injuries are going to play a central storyline to Week 17, as it does every week in the NFL. Below, we'll dive into the final injury reports across the league and detail who is in, out, and who has their status still in question leading up to kickoff.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) (Saturday)

After not practicing on Tuesday or Wednesday, Ersery was able to participate on a limited basis on Thursday, which is a positive development, especially with Trent Brown ruled out. Meanwhile, Derek Stingley Jr. carries no injury designation after being limited this week with an oblique injury. On Friday, Houston downgraded Carter, Taylor, and Watson to out after initially being listed as questionable.

Mekhi Becton logged a full practice for the Chargers on Thursday, which has him trending in a positive direction despite his questionable designation.

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers (-4.5) (Saturday)

Lamar Jackson did not practice at all this week, which seems to put Snoop Huntley in line to start on Saturday.

After initially listing Jordan Love as questionable, the Packers downgraded him to out on Friday. That'll thrust Malik Willis in as the starter, so long as he is cleared. Willis did not participate on Wednesday, but returned on Thursday on a limited basis.

Tuten (finger) was a limited participant throughout the week, which gives him a good shot at suiting up on Sunday.

The Colts are placing DeForest Buckner on injured reserve, so his season is done. On a positive note, Indy looks like they'll welcome back Sauce Gardner after he was a full participant during Friday's practice.

Chris Olave was downgraded to a limited participant during Friday's practice and is now questionable due to a back injury. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara continues to be sidelined with his knee and ankle injuries.

Micah Robinson popped up on the injury report on Friday as he did not participate during the final session of the week due to an illness, which has him questionable.

Pittsburgh will be without T.J. Watt once again as he continues to deal with his lung issue. He was a limited participant this week. Running back Jaylen Warren carries no designation after logging back-to-back full practices after being limited to begin the week with a hip injury.

Cleveland could be down not one, but two tight ends on Sunday. The club has already ruled out David Njoku after he did not practice this week, and Harold Fannin Jr. is questionable after popping up on the injury report Friday with a groin injury. Backup quarterback Dillon Gabriel also appeared on the injury report for the first time Friday with a left shoulder injury.

The Cardinals are holding out hope they'll have Josh Sweat in Week 17 despite being unable to practice this week. Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison Jr. was limited on Friday with a heel injury and is questionable.

Noah Fant was elevated to a full participant during Friday's practice, which is a good sign for his availability despite that questionable designation. Meanwhile, Josh Newton appeared on the injury report on Friday due to a hamstring injury, which has him questionable.

New England's receiving unit will be thin in Week 17 with Boutte and Hollins both out, along with Douglas as questionable. On a more positive note, TreVeyon Henderson was a full participant on Friday, so he is trending in a positive direction. Meanwhile, the defense will also be down a handful of key contributors, including Landry and Spillane. Head coach Mike Vrabel also announced that Milton Williams will not be activated off of IR for this game.

Tyrod Taylor did not practice with the Jets on Friday, but the team noted it was due to non-injury-related reasons. The veteran quarterback does not have an injury designation.

Seattle will be down its starting left tackle with Charles Cross ruled out. In his place, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Friday that Josh Jones will start at left tackle.

Panthers rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan logged his second consecutive full practice on Friday and has no injury designation after initially missing Wednesday's practice. Meanwhile, Robert Hunt is questionable after returning to practice this week for the first time since going on IR after Week 2. He still needs to be activated onto the 53-man roster before Sunday.

Neither Wirfs nor Nelson practiced at all this week and have since been ruled out. After being held out on Thursday, Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) was a full participant on Friday and has no injury designation.

Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice at all this week and has since been ruled out. After not practicing on Wednesday, tight end Darren Waller was limited both Thursday and Friday and carries no injury designation.

New York will be without starting tackle Andrew Thomas for this matchup against the Raiders, which could have ramifications for the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. Thomas was sidelined throughout the week with a hamstring injury.

The Raiders placed star tight end Brock Bowers on injured reserve earlier this week, ending his season and ruling him out for Week 17. Star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is being held out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, and Week 18, due to a knee injury he's been battling most of the season. Crosby was not happy.

Jalen Carter was a full participant at practice this week and carries no designation, so he will play in Week 17. A.J. Brown (teeth) returned to practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. He also has no injury designation.

After being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, Josh Allen was elevated as a full participant on Friday and carries no injury designation for Week 17 despite dealing with a foot injury. As for two of his top targets, tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox both returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing the bulk of the week due to knee injuries.

The Bears offense will continue to be without receiver Rom Odunze due to his foot injury. The young wideout was unable to practice this week and has since been ruled out. On a more positive note, however, they'll get Luther Burden III (ankle) back in the fold.

