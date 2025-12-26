lamar-jackson-injury-getty.png
Getty Images

We are in the thick of Week 17 in the NFL, with the Christmas Day slate already providing us with three matchups. Now, as we look towards the rest of these games on the docket, the playoff picture in the NFL is coming more into focus. 

Thursday's action officially ousted the Detroit Lions from playoff contention and, in the process, clinched a playoff berth for the Green Bay Packers. As for the rest of the slate, the Houston Texans can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday, while various division titles could also be handed out in Week 17 if certain dominoes fall. 

While we'd simply like to just focus on the various playoff clinching scenarios throughout the league, injuries are going to play a central storyline to Week 17, as it does every week in the NFL. Below, we'll dive into the final injury reports across the league and detail who is in, out, and who has their status still in question leading up to kickoff. 

All Week 17 NFL betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) (Saturday)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Texans

Trent Brown

OT

Ankle, knee

Out

Jamal Hill

LB

Calf, wrist

Out


Ajani CarterDBHamstringOut

Darrell TaylorDEAnkleOut

Justin WatsonWRCalfOut

Aireontae ErseryOTThumbQuestionable

Chargers

Derius Davis

WR

Ankle

Out

R.J. Mickens

S

Shoulder

Out


Jamaree SalyerOLHamstringOut

Benjamin St-JusteCBShoulderOut

Mekhi BectonGKneeQuestionable

Teair TartDLGroinQuestionable

Kimani VidalRBNeckQuestionable

After not practicing on Tuesday or Wednesday, Ersery was able to participate on a limited basis on Thursday, which is a positive development, especially with Trent Brown ruled out. Meanwhile, Derek Stingley Jr. carries no injury designation after being limited this week with an oblique injury. On Friday, Houston downgraded Carter, Taylor, and Watson to out after initially being listed as questionable. 

Mekhi Becton logged a full practice for the Chargers on Thursday, which has him trending in a positive direction despite his questionable designation. 

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers (-4.5) (Saturday)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Ravens

Taven BryanDTKneeOut

Lamar JacksonQBBackDoubtful

Packers

Kristian WelchLBAnkleOut

John WilliamsGBackOut

Jordan LoveQBLeft shoulder, concussionOut

Malik WillisQBRight shoulder, illnessQuestionable

Bo MeltonCBIllnessQuestionable

Sean RhyanOTKnee, illnessQuestionable

Zach TomGBack, kneeQuestionable

Christian WatsonWRShoulder, illnessQuestionable

Evan WilliamsSKneeQuestionable

Lamar Jackson did not practice at all this week, which seems to put Snoop Huntley in line to start on Saturday.

After initially listing Jordan Love as questionable, the Packers downgraded him to out on Friday. That'll thrust Malik Willis in as the starter, so long as he is cleared. Willis did not participate on Wednesday, but returned on Thursday on a limited basis. 

Jacksonville Jaguars (-6) at Indianapolis Colts

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Jaguars

Patrick MekariOLBackOut

Danny StriggowDLAnkleOut

Jalen McLeodLBAnkleOut

Bhayshul TutenRBFingerQuestionable

Robert HainseyOLGroinQuestionable

Colts

Tanor BortoliniCConcussionOut

DeForest BucknerDTNeckOut

Anthony GouldWRFootOut

Andrew OgletreeTENeckOut

Anthony RichardsonQBEyeOut

Daniel ScottSKneeOut

JT TuimoloauDEObliqueOut

Dalton TuckerGShoulderQuestionable

Bernhard RaimannOTElbowQuestionable

Buddy JohnsonLBIllnessQuestionable

Tyler GoodsonRBAnkleQuestionable

Sauce GardnerCBCalfQuestionable

Ashton DulinWRHamstringQuestionable

Tuten (finger) was a limited participant throughout the week, which gives him a good shot at suiting up on Sunday. 

The Colts are placing DeForest Buckner on injured reserve, so his season is done. On a positive note, Indy looks like they'll welcome back Sauce Gardner after he was a full participant during Friday's practice. 

New Orleans Saints (-2.5) at Tennessee Titans 

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Saints

Bryan BreseeDTKneeOut

Alvin KamaraRBKnee, ankleOut

Zaire Mitchell-PadenTEKneeOut

Cesar RuizGAnkleOut

Mason TiptonWRGroinQuestionable

Chris OlaveWRBackQuestionable

Charlie SmythKIllnessQuestionable

Titans

Marcus HarrisCBKneeOut

Oluwafemi OladejoOLBFibulaOut

Bryce OliverWRKneeOut

Micah RobinsonCBIllnessQuestionable

Ali GayeOLBKneeQuestionable

Chris Olave was downgraded to a limited participant during Friday's practice and is now questionable due to a back injury. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara continues to be sidelined with his knee and ankle injuries. 

Micah Robinson popped up on the injury report on Friday as he did not participate during the final session of the week due to an illness, which has him questionable. 

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Cleveland Browns 

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Steelers

T.J. WattLBLungOut

James PierreCBCalfOut

Brandin EcholsCBGroinOut

Calvin Austin IIIWRHamstringOut

Jalen RamseyDBIllnessQuestionable

Isaac SeumaloGTricepsQuestionable

Browns

Winston ReidLBBackOut

David NjokuTEKnee, personalOut

Wyatt TellerGCalfQuestioanble

Dylan SampsonRBHandQuestionable

Sam KamaraDTElbowQuestionable

Myles HardenCBShoulderQuestionable

Dillon GabrielQBLeft shoulderQuestionable

Harold Fannin Jr.TEGroinQuestionable

Pittsburgh will be without T.J. Watt once again as he continues to deal with his lung issue. He was a limited participant this week. Running back Jaylen Warren carries no designation after logging back-to-back full practices after being limited to begin the week with a hip injury.

Cleveland could be down not one, but two tight ends on Sunday. The club has already ruled out David Njoku after he did not practice this week, and Harold Fannin Jr. is questionable after popping up on the injury report Friday with a groin injury. Backup quarterback Dillon Gabriel also appeared on the injury report for the first time Friday with a left shoulder injury.

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5) 

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Cardinals

Budda BakerSConcussion, thumbOut

Evan BrownOLNot injury-relatedOut

Kei'Trel ClarkCBBackOut

Paris Johnson Jr.OLKneeOut

Josh SweatLBAnkle, kneeQuestionable

Hjalte FroholdtOLElbowQuestionable

Marvin Harrison Jr.WRHeelQuestionable

Will JohnsonCBThumb, chestQuestionable

Max MeltonCBHeelQuestionable

Jalen ThompsonSHamstringQuestionable

Bengals

Joseph OssaiDEAnkleOut

Matt LeeCKneeOut

Charlie JonesWRAnkleOut

Cam GrandyTEChestOut

Noah FantTEAnkleQuestionable

B.J. HillDTAnkleQuestionable

Josh NewtonCBHamstringQuestionable

The Cardinals are holding out hope they'll have Josh Sweat in Week 17 despite being unable to practice this week. Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison Jr. was limited on Friday with a heel injury and is questionable. 

Noah Fant was elevated to a full participant during Friday's practice, which is a good sign for his availability despite that questionable designation. Meanwhile, Josh Newton appeared on the injury report on Friday due to a hamstring injury, which has him questionable. 

New England Patriots (-13.5) at New York Jets

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Patriots

Kayshon BoutteWRConcussion protocolOut

Mack HollinsWRAbdomenOut

Harold LandryLBKneeOut

Robert SpillaneLBAnkleOut

Khyiris TongaDLFootOut

Jared WilsonGConcussion protocolOut

DeMario DouglasWRHamstringQuestionable

TreVeyon HendersonRBConcussion protocolQuestionable

Charles WoodsCBFootQuestionable

Jets

Kiko MauigoaLBNeckOut

Will McDonald IVDLKneeOut

Mason TaylorTENeckOut

Jay TufeleDLFootOut

Xavier NewmanOLKneeQuestionable

New England's receiving unit will be thin in Week 17 with Boutte and Hollins both out, along with Douglas as questionable. On a more positive note, TreVeyon Henderson was a full participant on Friday, so he is trending in a positive direction. Meanwhile, the defense will also be down a handful of key contributors, including Landry and Spillane. Head coach Mike Vrabel also announced that Milton Williams will not be activated off of IR for this game. 

Tyrod Taylor did not practice with the Jets on Friday, but the team noted it was due to non-injury-related reasons. The veteran quarterback does not have an injury designation. 

Seattle Seahawks (-7) at Carolina Panthers

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Seahawks

Coby BryantSKneeOut

Charles CrossOTHamstringOut

Panthers

Trevin WallaceILBShoulderOut

Tershawn WhartonDTHamstringOut

Robert HuntGBicepsQuestionable

David MooreWRElbowQuestionable

Seattle will be down its starting left tackle with Charles Cross ruled out. In his place, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Friday that Josh Jones will start at left tackle. 

Panthers rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan logged his second consecutive full practice on Friday and has no injury designation after initially missing Wednesday's practice. Meanwhile, Robert Hunt is questionable after returning to practice this week for the first time since going on IR after Week 2. He still needs to be activated onto the 53-man roster before Sunday. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5) at Miami Dolphins

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Buccaneers

Calijah KanceyDTPectoralOut

Tristan WirfsOTToeOut

Anthony NelsonOLBKneeOut

Dolphins

Minkah FitzpatrickSCalfOut

Isaiah JohnsonCBKneeOut

Benito JonesDTBackOut

Dee EskridgeWRToeDoubtful

Aaron BrewerOLNeckQuestionable

Tyrel DodsonLBChestQuestionable

Jason SandersKRight hipQuestionable

Andrew MeyerOLTricepsQuestionable

Neither Wirfs nor Nelson practiced at all this week and have since been ruled out. After being held out on Thursday, Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) was a full participant on Friday and has no injury designation. 

Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice at all this week and has since been ruled out. After not practicing on Wednesday, tight end Darren Waller was limited both Thursday and Friday and carries no injury designation. 

New York Giants (-1.5) at Las Vegas Raiders 

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Giants

Beaux CollinsWRNeck, concussionOut

D.J. DavidsonDLD.J. DavidsonOut

Evan NealOLNeckOut

Tyler NubinSNeckOut

Andrew ThomasOTHamstringOut

John Michael SchmitzCFingerDoubtful

Joshua EzeuduOLCalfQuestionable

Cor'Dale FlottCBKneeQuestionable

Rakeem Nuňez-Roches Sr.DLAnkle, toeQuestionable

Raiders

Brock Bowers TEKnee
Out

Maxx CrosbyDEKnee
Out

New York will be without starting tackle Andrew Thomas for this matchup against the Raiders, which could have ramifications for the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. Thomas was sidelined throughout the week with a hamstring injury. 

The Raiders placed star tight end Brock Bowers on injured reserve earlier this week, ending his season and ruling him out for Week 17. Star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is being held out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, and Week 18, due to a knee injury he's been battling most of the season. Crosby was not happy.

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (-1.5)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Eagles

Nakobe DeanLBHamstringOut

Lane JohnsonOLFootOut

Cameron WilliamsOTShoulderQuestionable

Bills

DaQuan JonesDTCalfOut

Jordan PhillipsDTAnkleOut

Jordan PoyerSHamstringOut

Matt PraterKRight quadOut

Dalton KincaidTEKneeQuestionable

Dawson KnoxTEKneeQuestionable

Jalen Carter was a full participant at practice this week and carries no designation, so he will play in Week 17. A.J. Brown (teeth) returned to practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. He also has no injury designation. 

After being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, Josh Allen was elevated as a full participant on Friday and carries no injury designation for Week 17 despite dealing with a foot injury. As for two of his top targets, tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox both returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing the bulk of the week due to knee injuries. 

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers (-3)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Bears

Nick McCloudDBIllnessOut

Rome OdunzeWRFootOut

Josh BlackwellDBIllnessQuestionable

Nahshon WrightDBHamstring, illnessQuestionable

T.J. EdwardsLBGluteQuestionable

C.J. Gardner-JohnsonDBKneeQuestionable

Luke NewmanOLFootQuestionable

49ers










The Bears offense will continue to be without receiver Rom Odunze due to his foot injury. The young wideout was unable to practice this week and has since been ruled out. On a more positive note, however, they'll get Luther Burden III (ankle) back in the fold. 

Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) at Atlanta Falcons (Monday)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Rams










Falcons










Analysis to come.