Week 17 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: DeMarco Murray out, Derrick Henry to start

The Titans announced Friday that running back DeMarco Murray will not play in Sunday's crucial matchup with the Jaguars.

Murray has seen about 300 more snaps than Derrick Henry in the Titans offense this year, rushing for 659 yards on 184 carries while starting every game. Henry has actually topped Murray's numbers despite the decreased workload, picking up 693 yards on 148 carries. While Henry will obviously see an increased workload with Murray sidelined, the Titans are expected to mix David Fluellen in as well.

The Titans will earn a trip to the playoffs with a win on Sunday and could also make it in with a loss if the Bills and Chargers also lose.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 17.

Bengals at Ravens

Bengals: OT Cedric Ogbuehi OUT; RB Joe Mixon, LB Vontaze Burfict, CB William Jackson QUESTIONABLE



OT Cedric Ogbuehi OUT; RB Joe Mixon, LB Vontaze Burfict, CB William Jackson QUESTIONABLE Ravens: WR Jeremy Maclin DOUBTFUL; FB Patrick Ricard, WR Mike Wallace, OT Austin Howard, G Jermaine Eluemunor, DT Brandon Williams QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Burfict was unable to practice all week but still has a shot at playing through a shoulder injury in the season finale. Mixon and Jackson were limited on Thursday and Friday, while Giovani Bernard and Darqueze Dennard were upgraded to a full practice Friday and are good to go in Week 17. The Ravens could be without their top two receivers, though Wallace was able to practice in full on Thursday and Friday. Williams, a massive presence in the middle of the team's defensive line, was upgraded to full practice on Friday, improving his outlook to play Sunday.

Packers at Lions

Packers: RB Aaron Jones, WR Davante Adams, WR Jordy Nelson, TE Richard Rodgers, G Jahri Evans, LB Nick Perry OUT; WR Geronimo Allison, OT Ulrick John, LB Clay Matthews, CB Damarious Randall QUESTIONABLE



RB Aaron Jones, WR Davante Adams, WR Jordy Nelson, TE Richard Rodgers, G Jahri Evans, LB Nick Perry OUT; WR Geronimo Allison, OT Ulrick John, LB Clay Matthews, CB Damarious Randall QUESTIONABLE Lions: CB Nevin Lawson OUT; DE Anthony Zettel QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Brett Hundley won't have much help on Sunday with the Packers missing several skill position players. The defense could also be down two pass-rushers after Matthews was limited all week. Zettel picked up a groin injury mid-week that left him limited in Friday's practice. While center Travis Swanson was placed on injured reserve this week, the Lions will get back right tackle Rick Wagner and guard T.J. Lang this week after both were upgraded to a full session Friday.

Bills at Dolphins

Bills: CB Shareece Wright OUT; WR Deonte Thompson, G Ryan Groy QUESTIONABLE



CB Shareece Wright OUT; WR Deonte Thompson, G Ryan Groy QUESTIONABLE Dolphins: QB Matt Moore, RB Damien Williams, OT Laremy Tunsil DOUBTFUL; WR DeVante Parker, TE MarQueis Gray, DE Cameron Wake, DE Charles Harris, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Alterraun Verner, S T.J. McDonald, S Michael Thomas QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Kelvin Benjamin was limited in practice Thursday and Friday but avoided a final injury designation, putting him on track to suit up Sunday. He'll be joined on the field by Charles Clay, despite the tight end being limited all week. Thompson managed full sessions Thursday and Friday and should be on the positive side of questionable. The Dolphins have 11 players on their final injury report, though five managed to practice in full on Friday. That includes Parker, who has an ankle injury, but doesn't include Wake, who's dealing with an illness.

Panthers at Falcons

Panthers: G Trai Turner, CB LaDarius Gunter, S Kurt Coleman QUESTIONABLE



G Trai Turner, CB LaDarius Gunter, S Kurt Coleman QUESTIONABLE Falcons: TE Levine Toilolo OUT; C Alex Mack QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Turner was limited all week due to a concussion, while Coleman was limited the last two days with an ankle issue. Despite those injuries, the Panthers are mostly healthy heading into the weekend, with receiver Devin Funchess (shoulder), Cam Newton (shoulder), Greg Olsen (foot) and every other key player on the injury report good to go. Mack was unable to practice Thursday or Friday, making the Falcons' best offensive lineman a gametime decision for this matchup. Receiver Julio Jones and guards Andy Levitre and Wes Schweitzer are good to go despite limited practices this week.

Saints at Buccaneers

Saints: TE Michael Hoomanawanui, OT Terron Armstead, DE Trey Hendrickson OUT



TE Michael Hoomanawanui, OT Terron Armstead, DE Trey Hendrickson OUT Buccaneers: DE Robert Ayers, LB Devante Bond DOUBTFUL; WR DeSean Jackson, WR Chris Godwin, TE Cameron Brate, DE Ryan Russell QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Saints will be looking to clinch the division without their left tackle, Armstead. Seven other Saints were limited on Friday, including receiver Michael Thomas and rookie tackle Ryan Ramczyk, but none received final injury designations. The Bucs could be down several pass catchers, though Godwin was upgraded to limited on Friday while Brate was upgraded to a full practice. Jackson was limited all week. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and linebacker Lavonte David were upgraded to full participation Friday and are good to go.

Jaguars at Titans

Jaguars: WR Marqise Lee OUT; OT Cam Robinson, DT Abry Jones, LB Blair Brown QUESTIONABLE



WR Marqise Lee OUT; OT Cam Robinson, DT Abry Jones, LB Blair Brown QUESTIONABLE Titans: RB DeMarco Murray OUT; CB Logan Ryan QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Lee remains sidelined, but the big news is that Allen Hurns avoided a final injury designation after being limited in practice all week. He'll see his first action since Week 10 due to an ankle injury, though how much he plays with the Jaguars locked into their playoff seed. With Murray sidelined, Derrick Henry will draw the start as the Titans look to secure a playoff berth. Receiver Eric Decker was added to the injury report as limited on Friday due to a hamstring injury, but he didn't receive a final designation.

Jets at Patriots

Jets: OT Brandon Shell OUT; TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins DOUBTFUL; RB Matt Forte, RB Akeem Judd QUESTIONABLE



OT Brandon Shell OUT; TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins DOUBTFUL; RB Matt Forte, RB Akeem Judd QUESTIONABLE Patriots: RB Rex Burkhead, RB Mike Gillislee, DT Alan Branch OUT; RB James White, WR Chris Hogan, WR Matthew Slater, OT LaAdrian Waddle, DE Eric Lee, LB Kyle Van Noy, S Devin McCourty QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Seferian-Jenkins will see his season end early due to injuries to his foot and ribs. Receiver Jermaine Kearse missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but practiced in full Friday and is good to go, as is receiver Robby Anderson (illness). Down two running backs and possibly a third if White can't play after a week of limited practices, the Pats may have to rely on Dion Lewis to carry the load. Hogan, Van Noy and McCourty were all limited all week as well. Tight end Rob Gronkowski popped up on the injury report Thursday with an illness but is good to go.

Texans at Colts

Texans: RB Jordan Todman, WR DeAndre Hopkins, G Jeff Allen OUT; OT Kendall Lamm, LB LaTroy Lewis QUESTIONABLE



RB Jordan Todman, WR DeAndre Hopkins, G Jeff Allen OUT; OT Kendall Lamm, LB LaTroy Lewis QUESTIONABLE Colts: TE Jason Vander Laan, OT Denzelle Good, DT Johnathan Hankins OUT; WR Donte Moncrief QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Hopkins will miss the first game of his career as he recovers from a calf injury. Key defender Jadeveon Clowney is good to go after a pair of limited practices to end the week. Moncrief was limited all week with an ankle injury and could miss his fourth straight game to close out the season. With Good out last week, the Colts kicked Joe Haeg out to right tackle and started Le'Raven Clark at right guard.

Browns at Steelers

Browns: FB Danny Vitale OUT; RB Matthew Dayes, CB Jamar Taylor, CB Breian Boddy-Calhoun, S Derron Smith QUESTIONABLE



FB Danny Vitale OUT; RB Matthew Dayes, CB Jamar Taylor, CB Breian Boddy-Calhoun, S Derron Smith QUESTIONABLE Steelers: WR Antonio Brown OUT; C Maurkice Pouncey QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Browns could be dealing with cornerback issues in this spot if Taylor and Boddy-Calhoun can't go. The latter was downgraded to no practice on Friday, but it was specified that it was for a non-injury reason even though he's been nursing a knee issue. Duke Johnson and Isaiah Crowell were upgraded to full practice on Friday and are good to go in this matchup. Brown remains sidelined for the Steelers, who will also sit Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell in this game. Pouncey missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but got in a full session on Friday.

Redskins at Giants

Redskins: DT Ziggy Hood, LB Zach Brown, LB Ryan Anderson OUT; WR Robert Davis, WR Maurice Harris, G Kyle Kalis, DE Terrell McClain, LB Ryan Kerrigan, LB Martrell Spaight QUESTIONABLE



DT Ziggy Hood, LB Zach Brown, LB Ryan Anderson OUT; WR Robert Davis, WR Maurice Harris, G Kyle Kalis, DE Terrell McClain, LB Ryan Kerrigan, LB Martrell Spaight QUESTIONABLE Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, WR Tavarres King, TE Evan Engram OUT; OT Ereck Flowers, OT Bobby Hart, DE Jason Pierre-Paul QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Giants will be down several weapons in the passing game on Sunday, weakening an already decimated position group. Shepard's injury means Roger Lewis will lead all Giants receivers in snaps this year. The Redskins have plenty of injuries in their defensive front-seven, but losing Kerrigan after he picked up a calf injury during the week could be the biggest.

Bears at Vikings

Bears: OT Bobby Massie, G Josh Sitton DOUBTFUL; TE Adam Shaheen, S DeAndre Houston-Carson



OT Bobby Massie, G Josh Sitton DOUBTFUL; TE Adam Shaheen, S DeAndre Houston-Carson Vikings: C Pat Elflein, DT Shamar Stephen, CB Tramaine Brock, LS Kevin McDermott OUT



Analysis: The Bears will likely be without their top offensive lineman for the second straight week after Sitton was unable to practice all week. That could mean downgrading multiple positions, as Cody Whitehair was shifted from center to right guard last week. If that's the plan again, only left tackle Charles Leno will be playing his normal position on the line Sunday. Brock was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday but won't be available for the regular-season finale, but it looks like the team will have tight end Kyle Rudolph available despite a week of limited practices.

Cowboys at Eagles

Cowboys: OT Tyron Smith, DE Benson Mayowa, DT David Irving, CB Orlando Scandrick OUT; WR Cole Beasley, OT La'el Collins, DT Richard Ash QUESTIONABLE



OT Tyron Smith, DE Benson Mayowa, DT David Irving, CB Orlando Scandrick OUT; WR Cole Beasley, OT La'el Collins, DT Richard Ash QUESTIONABLE Eagles: DE Brandon Graham, LB Joe Walker OUT; CB Jalen Mills QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Smith is a big loss for the offensive line, which could also be without Collins for the first time all year after he managed two limited sessions this week. Receiver Dez Bryant was upgraded to a full practice Friday, as were linebackers Sean Lee and Anthony Hitchens. All three are good to go. The Eagles lose a key pass rusher with Graham sidelined, while Walker was placed on IR on Friday. Mills practiced in full all week yet received a questionable tag.

Raiders at Chargers

Raiders: DT Treyvon Hester OUT; OT Vadal Alexander DOUBTFUL; OT David Sharpe, CB David Amerson, CB Dexter McDonald QUESTIONABLE



DT Treyvon Hester OUT; OT Vadal Alexander DOUBTFUL; OT David Sharpe, CB David Amerson, CB Dexter McDonald QUESTIONABLE Chargers: S Adrian Phillips OUT; RB Melvin Gordon, OT Russell Okung, DT Corey Liuget, LB Denzel Perryman QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Raiders could have Amerson available for the first time since Week 7 after he managed a week of limited practices. Sharpe, who is filling in at left tackle, was added to the injury report Friday as not practicing due to illness. Seven Raiders who were limited to Thursday were upgraded to full Friday and avoid final designations, including receiver Amari Cooper and center Rodney Hudson. The Chargers are in danger of being down several key players after Gordon was limited most of the week and Okung, Liuget and Perryman all managed a week of limited sessions.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Cardinals: RB Kerwynn Williams, RB Elijhaa Penny, TE Troy Niklas, G Earl Watford, LB Josh Bynes QUESTIONABLE



RB Kerwynn Williams, RB Elijhaa Penny, TE Troy Niklas, G Earl Watford, LB Josh Bynes QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: DT Nazair Jones, LB D.J. Alexander OUT; TE Luke Willson, G Luke Joeckel, LB Bobby Wagner QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Williams and Penny were both limited all week for the Cardinals before drawing a questionable tag on Friday. Receiver John Brown was upgraded to a full practice Friday and is good to go after playing in his first game since Week 11 last week. The Seahawks are getting healthier on defense, but Wagner's status remains in doubt as he battles a hamstring injury. Joeckel has played every snap over the past five weeks after a midseason injury.

Chiefs at Broncos

Chiefs: WR Tyreek Hill OUT; DT Bennie Logan DOUBTFUL; RB Charcandrick West, RB Akeem Hunt, G Cameron Erving, DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches, LB Tamba Hali, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, CB Kenneth Acker QUESTIONABLE



WR Tyreek Hill OUT; DT Bennie Logan DOUBTFUL; RB Charcandrick West, RB Akeem Hunt, G Cameron Erving, DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches, LB Tamba Hali, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, CB Kenneth Acker QUESTIONABLE Broncos: WR Emmanuel Sanders, WR Cody Latimer, DE Zach Kerr OUT; OT Donald Stephenson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Hill is sidelined due to non-injury reasons for a game where the Chiefs are expected to sit several of their starters, including quarterback Alex Smith. Paxton Lynch will be without two of his top three receivers, so the Broncos would love it if the Chiefs decided to rest Marcus Peters for this game.

49ers at Rams

49ers: None



None Rams: LB Matt Longacre OUT; LB Mark Barron DOUBTFUL; WR Cooper Kupp QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The 49ers had four players limited on Friday, including top receivers Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor, but they'll have their full complement of non-IR players on Sunday. The Rams sent Longacre to IR and Barron looks sidelined by an Achilles issue. Kupp was upgraded to a limited practice Friday, his first action of the week, which improves his outlook for Sunday.