Week 17 NFL odds, picks: Saints win big with backups, Jags keep it close and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

As we head to the final week of the regular-season picks, there's a lot on the line when it comes to my Best Bets.

Mostly, it's bragging rights.

Since myself, Nick Kostos and Will Brinson – all members of Team OddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest – have long been eliminated from contending in the overall contest, we can only hope to win bragging rights against each other.

As we head to the final weekend of the contest, Brinson has 41.5 points, I have 40.5 and Kostos has 40.

Colleague R.J. White, who is also in the contest but not part of Team OddsShark, has us all beat with 43 points.

That means the final week will determine the winner of our little crew.

After a 4-1 record last week, I am now 39-38-3 in the contest, which has me over .500. I'd like to stay above that mark, which means I need to go at least 3-2 this week.

One more note: If I finish behind White, Kostos and Brinson by one point or less, I will put an asterisk on the loss. Why? They all had the Carolina Panthers on Monday night in Week 15, a game the Panthers covered when the Saints fumbled out of the end zone late in the game with a chance to ice it.

Let's hope that type of luck goes my way this week. I don't want to be the last-place finisher.

You know what they call those guys?

Looooooosers.

Not this guy. So here are your winners:

Jaguars (+6.5) at Texans

I know all the motivation is on the side of the Texans and the Jaguars are playing consecutive road games with nothing on the line. I get it. But I think Blake Bortles will play loose with no pressure and the Jacksonville pass rush will get all over Deshaun Watson. He will turn it over, leading to short fields. The Texans will win it, but the Jaguars will cover.

The Cardinals are awful. The Cardinals are awful. The Cardinals are awful. There. Lay the points.

Saints (-8.5) vs. Panthers

The Saints will rest some guys in this game, which is a concern. But the Panthers are starting Kyle Allen at quarterback, which is his first NFL start. Teddy Bridgewater should get a lot of snaps for the Saints. That's a big edge to New Orleans. The Panthers also have defensive issues. This won't be pretty.

How motivated will the Dolphins be to play a game in the cold that means nothing? Buffalo is still playing hard and should have beat Miami at their place earlier this month. The Bills will win this one easily.

Aaron Rodgers seemed to play free and loose for the first time last week. Maybe he likes Joe Philbin. But that's not the reason I like the Packers here. I think the Lions are toast and Rodgers will have a field day again. Lay the points.

