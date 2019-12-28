Week 17 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream: Expert picks against the spread, lines and more

At the beginning of September, 32 teams prepared to battle for a Super Bowl title. By the end of Sunday, we'll know which 12 teams will remain alive for the postseason. It's Week 17 in the NFL, and that means we have plenty of matchups with playoff ramifications to monitor.

In the early slate, the Chiefs, Patriots, Saints and Packers are all jockeying for playoff seeding in their conferences, with the NFC pair having a shot at home-field advantage if they get help. In the late afternoon slate, the Eagles and Cowboys will battle NFC East rivals as both look to lock up the division title, while the Titans, Steelers and even the Raiders take the field hoping to land the final playoff spot in the AFC. On Sunday night, the 49ers and Seahawks battle with the NFC West title on the line.

Bengals at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Browns -3, O/U 46



Current: Browns -2.5, O/U 43.5

"For a minute, it looked like history was going to repeat itself last week with the Browns being able to beat the Ravens. Then, Lamar Jackson and company woke up and dropped 31 points on Cleveland's defense. Both of these clubs are eliminated from playoff contention, but there's still plenty of motivation on either side to win. Freddie Kitchens is trying to solidify his job status in Cleveland, while Andy Dalton will likely be using this as an audition for a new gig with Cincy locked in with the No. 1 overall pick and having their sights set on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. In the end, I think Dalton is more successful in his efforts, taking down the Browns. In turn, this loss will ramp up the talk about Kitchens being the right fit in Cleveland." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Bengals will beat the Browns 24-16

Bears at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Vikings -1, O/U 37



Current: Bears -3, O/U 36

"With the Vikings locked into the sixth seed, expect them to rest key players on the offensive side. This line is saying as much, as the Vikings were -7 on the lookahead, but I still think there's value on the Chicago side. The Vikings offense hasn't been able to move the ball on the Bears the last two seasons even when playing all-out, averaging 218 yards in their last three matchups. This is a key game for Chicago to avoid a losing record in what has been a disappointing year. I expect them to come out fired up in this spot, and they'll get the win when it's all said and done." -- R.J. White on why the Bears are one of his SuperContest picks

Falcons at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Pick 'em, O/U 50



Current: Bucs -1, O/U 47.5

"After a 1-7 start, the Falcons have won three straight games entering Sunday's season finale against a Buccaneers team that had their four-game winning streak come to an end this past Sunday at home against the Texans. While the Falcons are hot, I'm going with the Buccaneers on the strength of their sixth-ranked red zone offense and 11th-ranked red zone defense." -- Bryan DeArdo on why the Bucs will win a close game

Saints at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Saints -13, O/U 48



Current: Saints -13, O/U 45

"Week 17 is a difficult week to gauge because there's just no way to know if the teams who have nothing to play for will show up. The good news here is that we know the Saints have everything to play for as they attempt to secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye for the playoffs. We also know the Panthers have nothing to play for and they'll be starting rookie Will Grier, who did his best Kyle Allen impression in his debut with three interceptions. This is just a colossal mismatch between a superior team with everything to play for and a terrible team with nothing to play for. The Panthers are 0-3 since they fired Ron Rivera and they've lost those three games by an average margin of 19.3 points. Meanwhile, the Saints are 10-5 against the spread this season. Give me the better team with something play for over the bad team with nothing to play for." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Saints are one of his best bets

Jets at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Bills -1, O/U 37



Current: Bills -1, O/U 36.5

"The Bills are a substantially better team, but because they're so much better, Buffalo is locked into the No. 5 seed as a playoff team. The Jets are not a playoff team, but they are trying to close the season strong for Adam Gase and Sam Darnold. If they end up 7-9 after starting 1-7, it's a pretty easy sell to ownership and to the fanbase that this Jets team is prepped for big things in 2020, regardless of whether or not it's true. As such, you should expect the Jets to give it their all in this game. The Bills, meanwhile, are coached by Sean McDermott. We've never seen how he might handle resting his starters, but he comes from the Andy Reid coaching tree and Reid isn't afraid to sit guys down in spots like these. The Bills have a huge road matchup coming on Wild Card Weekend, so it makes a ton of sense to ensure guys like Josh Allen, John Brown, etc. don't get injured. I would suggest getting this one in now before the Bills announce any plans to sit players." -- Will Brinson on why the Jets are one of his best bets

Dolphins at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Patriots -16, O/U 43.5



Current: Patriots -16.5, O/U 44.5

"Hunting for a first-round bye, Bill Belichick will absolutely not overlook this game. Fresh off his best game in weeks, Tom Brady should have a heck of a time carving up Miami's secondary, too. New England will roll into the postseason feeling pretty good." -- Cody Benjamin on why he's projecting the Pats to win 31-17

Packers at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Packers -13, O/U 43



Current: Packers -12.5, O/U 43.5

"The Lions are down to their third-string quarterback in David Blough, and since he took over as starter in Week 13, things have been kind of ugly. In four games with Blough: The Lions haven't scored more than two touchdowns in any game, they're averaging under 300 yards of offense and they've lost all four of his starts by an average of 12 points. And just when the Lions probably thought things couldn't get any worse, now they have to face a Packers team that will be absolutely desperate for a win on Sunday. A win for the Packers would clinch a first-round bye and at least the No. 2 seed in the NFC, which could potentially turn into the No. 1 seed if the Seahawks were to beat the 49ers. Basically, we have a desperate Packers team going up against a team quarterbacked by David Blough and let me just tell you that I don't think there is any circumstance that would make me pick the Lions. Well, maybe if they fired Matt Patricia this week, I would at least think about picking Detroit, but the Lions have already made it clear they won't be firing him this year." -- John Breech on why the Packers are his lock of the week

Chargers at Chiefs



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Chiefs -7.5, O/U 47



Current: Chiefs -9, O/U 45.5

"It was back in Week 15 that I told you about a trend involving Chiefs home games under Andy Reid. Since Reid had taken over in Kansas City, the Chiefs had been favored at home 52 times. The Under was 35-16-1 in those games. Well, it's now 36-16-1 after hitting in that game against the Broncos, and I like it in this situation again. Unders tend to be stronger plays in divisional matchups where the teams are familiar with one another, as is the case here. Also, the current weather forecast for Kansas City on Sunday afternoon is calling for windy conditions, which will impact the offenses. Finally, the Chiefs have plenty to play for here. A win could earn them a first-round bye if the Patriots lose to Miami. That's not likely to happen, but the Chiefs won't approach it that way." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Under is one of his best bets

Titans at Texans



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Titans -5.5, O/U 47



Current: Titans -5.5, O/U 44.5

"I love the Titans here. Deshaun Watson isn't playing all that great, he's bothered by an ankle injury, and he's going to be missing Will Fuller. The Texans are 2-6 ATS in their past eight home games." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Titans are one of his best bets

Colts at Jaguars



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Colts -3.5, O/U 43



Current: Colts -3.5, O/U 42.5

"The Jaguars are a lost outfit right now. They've lost seven of their last eight games getting outscored 214 to 89. They haven't managed over 20 points in a game since October. They haven't shown much life on either side of the ball and have been falling behind quickly and games. The Colts want to go out on a high note they are the much more complete and well-coached team -- they don't succumb to the kind of critical errors and lack of discipline that has been hurting the Jaguars for years. I don't think this is particularly close while the Jaguars wait and see if their head coach and GM get fired next week. -- Jason La Canfora on why the Colts are one of his best bets

Redskins at Cowboys



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Cowboys -11, O/U 44.5



Current: Cowboys -11, O/U 45.5

"The Cowboys suffered a devastating loss to the Eagles that took them out of first place in the NFC East for the first time all year. This game feels like one Dallas would lose, but the Redskins have the worst record in the NFC for a reason (even though they have been playing better of late). Case Keenum will provide a spark to their passing game, but the Redskins run defense allows 4.6 yards per carry (25th in NFL) and 141.1 yards per game (29th) -- a problem against a strong Cowboys rushing attack." -- Jeff Kerr on why the Cowboys will win but not cover

Eagles at Giants



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Eagles -4.5, O/U 45.5



Current: Eagles -4, O/U 45

"If the Eagles win, they are in the playoffs. But it won't be easy. The Giants impressed on offense in beating the Redskins last week, but this will be a tougher test. The Giants will hang around here, but the Eagles will win it with a late field goal." -- Pete Prisco on why he has the Eagles winning but not covering

Steelers at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Ravens -1, O/U 40



Current: Steelers -2, O/U 37

"The Steelers need help to make the playoffs. In addition to beating the Ravens on Sunday, they need the Texans to beat the Titans. The Ravens have already announced that stars like Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram will not play this week, and I'm sure that most of their starters will not play. Still, I'm going to take Robert Griffin III and the backups to beat the Steelers. Pittsburgh knew it needed to beat the lowly Jets last week, and still couldn't do it. Devlin Hodges was benched for Mason Rudolph, who injured his shoulder and had to be placed on injured reserve. The Steelers are going to have to score much more than 10 points to beat the Ravens, and I think that they will fall flat again on Sunday." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Ravens will win a surprisingly high scoring game

Cardinals at Rams



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Rams -6, O/U 45.5



Current: Rams -6, O/U 45.5

Trying to figure out who might be available for each person left standing in survivor pools is nearly impossible at this point, but with 16 weeks in the books, you're probably going to have to get your hands dirty with an ugly team. That's why I'm suggesting you consider using the Cardinals this week. No one else is going to want to use them with Kyler Murray questionable on the injury report, but I'm more concerned about Sean McVay saying he could rest some players in this meaningless game. That news helped the betting line steam down from Rams -8.5 to Rams -3.5 earlier in the week at Circa. If you're willing to take a chance, I think the Cardinals can pay off.

Raiders at Broncos



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Broncos -3.5, O/U 41



Current: Broncos -3.5, O/U 41

Pete Prisco: "I think the Broncos have played good football lately. Back-to-back road games for the Raiders, and they celebrated like they won the Super Bowl back in L.A. I think the Broncos are playing much better on offense with Drew Lock, and I still am not a believer in the Raiders defense. I'm just gonna lay the three points -- I don't believe in the Oakland Raiders. Now, everything else happens, they might look up at the scoreboard and get a little extra juice there, but I don't see it."

R.J. White: "The SuperContest put out +3, my lean would be to Denver on that line, based on what you're saying. Oakland's overachieved on their record all year. They have a -105 point differential, and Denver's is -35. Now, to let you know how bad -105 is on a point differential, it's worse than the Detroit Lions, who have the No. 3 overall pick. Pretty remarkable that this team is in play for a playoff spot when that's the case. So yeah, I agree with you -- Broncos playing well, I think they'll close out the season strong. I like them to get the win here, but it's just a lean because motivation obviously favors the Raiders."

Will Brinson: "I like the Broncos as a best bet, and you know why? Because Derek Carr ruined my Raiders Under by beating the Chargers ... he stinks in cold weather. Jack Del Rio called him out the other day on it. 0-3 straight up, 1-2 against the spread in sub-40 degree weather since 2016. The Under by the way is 3-0 in those games, and the Raiders totaled 32 points in those games. They can't score!"

49ers at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Open: 49ers -3, O/U 47



Current: 49ers -3.5, O/U 46.5

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!