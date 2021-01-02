It's do-or-die time in the NFL, with one final week at hand to secure a spot in the playoffs, or for some teams the only first-round bye in their conference. The Packers, Saints and Seahawks all have the chance to finish the year as the No. 1 seed in the NFC if things break their way, but six other teams in the conference are battling for three playoff spots, including three in the NFC East, which I've been told someone has to win. In the AFC, five teams are alive for four spots, with Indianapolis the team on the outside looking in heading into the final day of the season.

Dolphins at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -3 Bet Now

"This is the hardest game of all to pick this week. For me it comes down to this: the Bills have been considering these final games like the postseason already. They're playing like the second-best team in the NFL -- not just the AFC. I don't see Buffalo slowing its momentum, and I believe Miami will need some help Sunday in order to get into the playoffs." -- Jonathan Jones on why he has the Bills beating the Dolphins



Jones is 161-78-1 with his straight up picks heading into the final week of the season.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Bills (-1) Bills Dolphins Bills Bills Dolphins Bills Dolphins Bills

Steelers at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -9.5 Bet Now

Pete Prisco: "I'm taking Mason Rudolph and the 10. You can't beat Mason Rudolph, are you kidding me? This is a revenge game! ... Look, he stinks. He's not good. But 10 points? The Browns shouldn't be laying 10 points to the Steelers, and I know some guys are gonna get held out of this (game), but this line ballooned way too much. I'm taking the Steelers."

R.J. White: "If the Browns can lose to the Jets, they can lose to Pittsburgh's second string. I don't know that they're gonna lose this game, but that backdoor is going to be wide open. Cleveland's won once by double-digits since Week 4, and that was against Colt McCoy a few weeks ago. I think Mason Rudolph can keep it close, so I would lean that way too, but it's not a best bet for me."

Kenny White: "All in agreement. It is a best bet for me, I just can't see how this game can be 10. It's been overinflated because of the fact that Cleveland must win and Ben Roethlisberger's not playing, but Ben hasn't been that great as of late as well. So I don't think it's that much of a dropoff -- I've got a 3.5-point dropoff to Mason Rudolph. Readjusted the game, and I thought Pittsburgh should've been favored if everybody was playing, so I don't know how it can be adjusted 12 points. I made the game (Browns) -4, I think that's about as high as you can make Cleveland."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective, give out best bets and put together a Pick Six Parlay, which has hit four times this season.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Browns (-10) Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Browns

Ravens at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Baltimore Ravens -13.5 Bet Now

"For the second time in three years, these two teams are meeting in Week 17 in a game the Ravens need to win to keep their playoffs hopes alive and I think we all remember what happened the last time the Ravens needed a Week 17 win against the Bengals ... That was the Bengals knocking the Ravens out of the 2017 playoffs and putting the Bills in. The 2017 Bengals were a monstrous underdog -- the Ravens were favored by eight -- but they still managed to pull off the win. This week, the Bengals are also a monstrous underdog, so the planets could be aligning for another upset (I mean, the planets did seriously just align, so I'm not ruling out this possibility). The Bengals are playing their best football of the season on defense and actually look competent on offense, which could be an issue for Baltimore. Although I'm an admitted Bengals homer, I'm not going to pick them to win here, but I do think it will be a lot closer than people think." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Bengals to cover

Breech is still taking the Ravens to win, and he's 13-2 picking their games straight up this year.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-13) at Bengals Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals Ravens Ravens

Cowboys at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Dallas Cowboys -1.5 Bet Now

"This prediction is twofold: The G-Men beat the Cowboys, and then the Eagles beat Washington later in the day to secure New York's title. Honestly, it might be the safest one of the bunch. Everyone's drooling all over Dallas again after Andy Dalton put up 37 on a backup-laden Eagles secondary, but New York's defense will be feistier. Better yet, doesn't Jason Garrett somehow finding a way to best Mike McCarthy with the season on the line just feel like destiny? As for the Eagles' end of things, it might not be pretty, but Jalen Hurts is better than both Alex Smith and Taylor Heinickie, and Doug Pederson just might be coaching for his job. Done deal." -- Cody Benjamin on why he's taking the Giants to come out of the NFC East on Sunday

Benjamin delivered five bold predictions for the final Sunday of the regular season.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-3) at Giants Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Giants Cowboys Giants Cowboys

Falcons at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5 Bet Now

"The Buccaneers have given up 27 passing touchdowns this season, which is the 11th most in the league. Meanwhile the Falcons defense has improved since coach Dan Quinn was fired after Week 5, giving up just 20.9 points over the last 10 games versus 32.2 over the first five. I think Atlanta keeps this game close against a Tampa Bay team that has bigger goals ahead." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Falcons are one of his best bets



A Vegas legend, Goldberg is 46-29 on his best bets over more than a full season.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Bucs (-6.5) Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers

Jets at Patriots



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: New England Patriots -3 Bet Now

"One bright spot of Cam Newton's game in New England this season has been the damage he's done with his feet in the red zone. The veteran has 12 rushing touchdowns, which ties a franchise record for a quarterback. When the Patriots get into the red area, Newton is still much more likely to take it in himself rather than throw it, which makes this his most favorable prop. The only concern is that his exposure to this game may be limited if he's benched in the second half like last week." -- Tyler Sullivan, on why he likes the prop bet of "Cam Newton anytime touchdown (+110)"

You can check out Tyler's complete Jets-Patriots betting preview here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Patriots (-3) Jets Jets Jets Patriots Jets Jets Jets Patriots

Vikings at Lions



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Minnesota Vikings -6.5 Bet Now

"The line wants us to believe: The Lions will score more than three touchdowns. The Vikings' defense isn't bad, but the implied point total of 23.75 for the Lions without Matthew Stafford (or with a banged-up Stafford) is pretty aggressive. Detroit's defense doesn't have a pass rush or even good cover corners. Each of the Lions' last seven losses were by seven-plus points. This should be a blowout for the Vikings." -- Dave Richard on why he likes the Vikings to roll

A senior Fantasy writer, Richard is leading all CBS experts by at least five games on our leaderboard heading into the final week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-7) at Lions Vikings Lions Lions Lions Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

Packers at Bears

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -4 Bet Now

"Listen, the Bears are having a resurgence right now. They've won three straight games and have scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since like 1785. That's all well and good, but it's not like Mitch Trubisky has taken his game to another level. They've just played four bad teams! Now they're facing a Packers team hoping to secure a first-round bye with a win. Oh, and did you know that Rodgers isn't just content to beat the Bears on the field, but against the spread too? He's 17-7 ATS against them in his career. The next chapter of my nightmare starts on Sunday afternoon." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Packers are one of his best bets

Fornelli is sitting exactly on .500 with his best bets for the season, so he's looking for one winning week to put him over the top.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-5.5) at Bears Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Bears Packers Packers

Saints at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints -6 Bet Now

"Motivation is a key concern for teams with nothing to play for in Week 17, but I have no such worry about the Panthers. Matt Rhule has had this team playing hard for weeks, leading to close losses in Minnesota and Green Bay as well as against the Broncos at home, before upsetting Washington last week behind a strong performance by the improving defense. The Panthers came close to beating the Saints in their first meeting -- a game Michael Thomas also missed -- even though New Orleans was coming off its bye. The Saints offense should regress one week after running all over the Vikings, and that should open the door for Teddy Bridgewater and Co. to chase a signature win to end the year." -- R.J. White on why the Panthers are one of his best bets

I've cashed twice in the Las Vegas SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-6.5) at Panthers Panthers Saints Panthers Saints Saints Saints Panthers Saints

Seahawks at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Seattle Seahawks -7 Bet Now

"The Seahawks are still in the running for the top seed, so they are playing to win. The 49ers looked good last week in beating Arizona, and you know they would love to beat their rival. It will be close, but Seattle will find a way to win it late. It won't be easy." -- Pete Prisco on why he has the Seahawks winning by only one point

Prisco made the 49ers with the points one of his best bets on the Pick Six Podcast.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-5.5) at 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Seahawks 49ers Seahawks 49ers

Cardinals at Rams



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Arizona Cardinals -3 Bet Now

"This game is a flat-out mess. The Rams are missing Jared Goff and will start John Wolford. The Cardinals will have Kyler Murray but it's pretty obvious he's not entirely healthy. I'm gonna side with the team not starting a guy without an NFL pass attempt in his career." -- Will Brinson on why he's taking the Cardinals as a best bet

Brinson has best bets on several games, including some player props.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Rams (-1) Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Rams Rams Rams Rams

Titans at Texans

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Tennessee Titans -7.5 Bet Now

"This has all the makings of a Derrick Henry showcase. Houston is on a four-game losing streak and fresh off a Week 16 loss to the Bengals where they gave up 540 yards of total offense. The Texans have allowed backs to run for 138.8 yards per game on a 5.4 yards per carry clip, both the most in the NFL. Meanwhile, Henry leads the league with 118.5 rushing yards per game. The Titans, who can clinch the AFC South with a win, are under .500 ATS this season but are 6-1 SU as a touchdown favorite under Mike Vrabel. The Texans haven't shown much fight this season and with Henry having easy running lanes, he should be able to run Tennessee into the playoffs." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Titans are one of his locks this week

Sully is looking to finish the season strong after a rough week 16.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans (-7.5) at Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Titans Texans Titans Texans

Jaguars at Colts

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -14 Bet Now

"There are a couple of reasons I'm taking the Colts to cover this big spread: revenge, and necessity. For one, the Jaguars' lone win came in the season opener against the Colts. That's a very embarrassing mark for an Indy team hoping to make the postseason. To make matters worse, that loss is likely why the Colts will miss the playoffs this year. ... They would become just the third 11-win team in NFL history to miss the playoffs. All they can do is take care of business against the Jaguars and hope one of the other AFC playoff hopefuls loses, and I think the Colts take out their frustration on the team that handed them that first loss of the season." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Colts are one of his best bets

Dajani has delivered an impressive 121-109-8 ATS record on all his picks this year, though he has struggled when it comes to his top picks.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Colts (-14) Rams Seahawks Rams Seahawks Seahawks Rams Seahawks Rams

Chargers at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Chargers -3.5 Bet Now

"Yes, I'm aware that Patrick Mahomes and several other key players are going to rest with Kansas City having nothing to play for. But to that I say, so what? This is still a coaching matchup of Andy Reid vs. Anthony Lynn, and if the Chargers haven't managed a double-digit win against anyone other than the Jaguars this year, what makes you think they'll get it done against Chiefs backups?" -- R.J. White on why the Chiefs are part of his Teaser of the Week

After a strong start to the season, the Teaser of the Week is just barely .500 overall on the year, so I'm looking for one more win to get turn in a profitable teaser season.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-3.5) at Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chiefs Chargers

Raiders at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 Bet Now

"(Jerry) Jeudy was targeted a career-high 15 times last week against the Chargers, but caught just six of those targets for 61 yards. He should have been in line for a career game, but he suffered through several egregious drops. I predict he comes out motivated and has a better performance this Sunday." -- Jordan Dajani on why he's taking Jeudy Over 39.5 receiving yards as one of his best props in this game

Dajani also likes the Over to hit in the game, noting that Raiders games are 11-3-1 to the Over all season.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders (-2.5) at Broncos Broncos Raiders Broncos Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Broncos

Washington at Eagles



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Latest Odds: Washington Football Team -3.5 Bet Now

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney entered the season as SportsLine's top NFL expert, posting a 282-222 record from 2016-19 on his NFL picks after a 66-44 run last season.



Tierney has also had a sharp eye when it comes to sizing up Washington games, where he's on an 18-8 run in his last 26 against-the-spread picks. He's leaning to the Over in this matchup.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!