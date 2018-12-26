Week 17 NFL odds, picks: Steelers earn playoff spot with Ravens loss, Eagles get wild card as Vikings fall

There's one week left in the 2018 regular season but for many teams, the playoffs start Sunday. There's a lot to be decided -- both in terms of the field and how it will be seeded. Can the Chiefs hold off the Chargers for the AFC's top seed? Will the Browns play spoilers and will the Steelers make the playoffs? Can the Eagles have back-to-back magical finishes? It'll all be decided by Sunday night.

Alright, let's get to all the games -- and the playoff implications -- below.

LAST WEEK: 12-4-0

OVERALL RECORD: 151-87-2

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-14.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

This is the Bengals' Super Bowl. They've long been out of the playoff hunt but the Steelers' postseason lives are hanging by a thread. Pittsburgh needs to win -- and then needs some help from the Browns. Cincy can doom any hopes of January football for the AFC North rivals by winning outright.

Pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 20

Cleveland at Baltimore (-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

This might be the biggest game in the AFC, never mind the Sunday night matchup between the Titans and Colts. The Ravens lost to the Browns back in Week 5, when Hue Jackson was still employed by Cleveland as the head coach. He was fired a month later, and in the seven weeks since, the Browns have gone from laughing stock to one of the NFL's best teams. They're 5-2 since Week 11 and Baker Mayfield is balling out. The Ravens are a different team too; Joe Flacco has been benched and the offense has been revitalized by Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have to win to win the division and make the postseason.

Pick: Browns 21, Ravens 20

Philadelphia (-6.5) at Washington

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

It's another Week 17 Super Bowl, this time for the Redskins. After losing their top two quarterbacks to injuries, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson couldn't will this team to the playoffs. Now, the best they can do is play spoiler against the Eagles and the best backup in this history of modern football, Nick Foles. That's a slight over-exaggeration because Foles doesn't turn into a Hall of Famer until December. Unfortunately for Washington -- and the rest of the NFC -- it's ... December. Philly needs to win, coupled with a Minnesota loss, to earn the final wild-card spot.

Pick: Eagles 35, Redskins 18

Detroit at Green Bay (-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Two of the most disappointing teams in the NFC North, there's nothing to play for here. That said, first-year Lions coach Matt Patricia desperately needs a win; as it stands, this group, now 5-10, is four wins off what Jim Caldwell managed in back-to-back seasons, and that ultimately got him fired.

Pick: Packers 28, Lions 17

Carolina at New Orleans (-7.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Panthers were ravaged by injuries this season, and that doomed any realistic chance they'd be capable of a late-season run. Instead, Cam Newton was sidelined with a shoulder injury last week and his 2018 campaign is over. The Saints have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and there's a chance they'll rest their starters because, well, this game doesn't matter. Pick: Saints 27, Panthers 21

Miami at Buffalo (-3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Adam Gase and Ryan Tannehill could both be playing for their jobs; for whatever reason, the marriage hasn't worked and one or both could be elsewhere in 2018. Meanwhile, Josh Allen continues to learn by playing in what can be described as s rocky rookie campaign. But if the Bills can bolster the offensive line and fined Allen a deep threat, this team could again be in the playoff conversation in 2019.

Pick: Bills 10, Dolphins 9

Indianapolis (-3) at Tennessee

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

For the Colts and Titans, the playoffs start a week early. Indy overcame a 14-point home deficit against the Giants last week while Tennessee eventually wore down the Redskins to set up this matchup. It's unclear if Marcus Mariota, who suffered a stinger on Saturday, will be ready in time for the game. Indy has injury concerns of their own but they'll have comeback player of the year AND MVP candidate Andrew Luck. And that will be the difference.

Pick: Colts 27, Titans 24

Oakland at Kansas City (-13.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

The Raiders are playing better down the stretch and the Chiefs haven't been quite as explosive as they have early in the season. That said, if Kansas City wins, it'll win the division and the No. 1 seed. It won't be easy but Andy Reid isn't going to let Jon Gruden keep him from homefield advantage throughout the postseason.

Pick: Chiefs 31, Raiders 21

Chicago at Minnesota (-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

The Vikings have to win. If they don't, and the Eagles beat the Redskins, Minnesota is headed for the exit. The Bears are currently the No. 3 seed -- but they can move up to No. 2 if everything falls their way. Which is why they have no plans to rest their starters, which means Kirk Cousins and Minnesota's offense will have to outpace the NFL's best defense to earn a playoff spot.

Pick: Bears 20, Vikings 18

Dallas at New York Giants (-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

As NFC East champs, the Cowboys are locked into the No. 4 seed. The Giants are playing for pride, as the old saying goes, and perhaps more specifically, 37-year-old Eli Manning is making his case for why he should be the starter in 2019. Dallas may play their starters for a while but there's no reason to leave them on the field for the entire meaningless game.

Pick: Giants 21, Cowboys 20

New York Jets at New England (-13.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

It's hard to imagine Todd Bowles will be back in New York, even if the manages to beat the Patriots on Sunday. Too much has gone wrong too often. New England has been in this situation countless times before and they'll look to hold onto the No. 2 seed and first-round bye.

Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 10

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (-1.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Over the summer, this looked like an intriguing matchup. Now, the only intrigue is who will remain with the Bucs after the final whistle. Coach Dirk Koetter could be gone, and quarterback Jameis Winston's future with the team could be decided in the coming weeks. The Falcons were a disappointment this season too, but have played better in recent weeks.

Pick: Falcons 30, Buccaneers 27

Jacksonville at Houston (-7.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Texans have to win and hope the Jets can outlast the Patriots in order for Houston to regain the No. 2 seed in the AFC, which they can also accomplish with a Chiefs loss, a Chargers loss and a Texans win. The Jags have nothing to play for and if recent games are any indication, they won't show up on Sunday.

Pick: Texans 21, Jaguars 14

Arizona at Seattle (-13.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

The Seahawks are locked into the fifth seed while the Cardinals have long been eliminated from the playoffs. Perhaps the only real drama is whether first-year coach Steve Wilks will keep his job after an abysmal season.

Pick: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 10

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) at Denver

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

The Chargers can not only still win the division, but earn the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win over the hapless Broncos coupled with a Chiefs' loss to the Raiders. More than likely, they're locked into the No. 5 seed. Denver is coming off a demoralizing loss to the Raiders, which will almost certainly cost coach Vance Joseph his job.

Pick: Chargers 24, Broncos 18

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (-10)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

The 49ers are, for the second straight season, the worst-best team in the NFL, going 2-1 in recent weeks with wins over the Broncos and Seahawks. That will be little consolation to coach Mike Shanahan, who lost several of his best players to injuries, but things are (again) looking up for next season. The Rams can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a victory, which they'll do without Todd Gurley, who will again be replaced by just-signed C.J. Anderson.

Pick: Rams 24, 49ers 14