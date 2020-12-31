The regular season comes to an end on Sunday, and seven spots in the NFL playoff bracket are still up for grabs. In the AFC, five teams -- Tennessee, Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland and Indianapolis -- are alive for four postseason spots, according to the latest NFL playoff picture. The Colts, who are 14-point favorites over Jacksonville in the current Week 17 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook, need a win and one of the other four playoff contenders to lose in order to make the postseason. Meanwhile, in the NFC playoff picture, six teams -- Washington, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago, Arizona, Dallas and the New York Giants -- are alive for three postseason berths.

The Washington Football Team, a 1.5-point favorite over Philadelphia, needs a victory over the Eagles in order to win the NFC East and make the playoffs. Otherwise, the division title and No. 4 seed will go to the winner of the game between the Cowboys (-1.5) and Giants. Before making any Week 17 NFL picks or football predictions, see the latest NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 17 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through 16 weeks this season, he is a blistering 46-29 on his NFL best bets. He's 8-5 on his best bets the past five weeks.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for Week 17. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 17 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the Week 17 NFL schedule, Hammer jumped on the Atlanta Falcons (+6.5) to stay within the spread against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers (10-5) already have clinched a wild card berth, while the Falcons (4-11) have been eliminated from the NFL playoff picture. Tampa Bay can secure the No. 5 seed, and a favorable first-round game against the champion of the NFC East, with a win on Sunday.

However, these teams met just two weeks ago, with Atlanta leading 17-0 at halftime before future Hall of Famer Tom Brady rallied the Buccaneers to a 31-27 win. In addition, the Falcons' defense has improved since coach Dan Quinn was fired after Week 5. Over the last 10 games, Atlanta has given up just 20.9 points per game versus 32.2 over the first five games of the season.

How to make Week 17 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two other matchups: Panthers vs. Saints and Colts vs. Jaguars. One of those matchups, Hammer says, is a "suitcase game," leading to an easy cover. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 17 NFL expert picks? Which side of Panthers vs. Saints and Colts vs. Jaguars do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 17 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 46-29 heater, and find out.