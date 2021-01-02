The Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns (10-5) can clinch a wild card spot with a win over a Steelers team that already has won the AFC North and will rest several key starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, center Maurkice Pouncey, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Cam Heyward. Which side should you back with your NFL picks and NFL parlays?

Cleveland is a nine-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The Browns also could reach the postseason with an Indianapolis loss against Jacksonville. The Colts are 14-point favorites in that contest, one of the largest NFL spreads of the season. Before making any Week 17 NFL picks or football predictions, see the latest NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 17 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through 16 weeks this season, he is a blistering 46-29 on his NFL best bets. He's 8-5 on his best bets the past five weeks.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for Week 17. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 17 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the Week 17 NFL schedule, Hammer jumped on the Atlanta Falcons (+6.5) to stay within the spread against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the reasons is Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who is having one of the best seasons by a receiver in franchise history. The big-play wideout ranks third in receiving yards (1,322) and ninth in receiving touchdowns (nine). When Atlanta played the Buccaneers two weeks ago, Ridley set career-highs in receiving yards (163) and receptions (10) and also caught a touchdown.

In addition, the Falcons have had success at Raymond James Stadium. In fact, Atlanta has won the last four meetings between the teams in Tampa, outsourcing the Buccaneers by 6.5 points per game in the process.

How to make Week 17 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two other matchups: Panthers vs. Saints and Colts vs. Jaguars. One of those matchups, Hammer says, is a "suitcase game," leading to an easy cover. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 17 NFL expert picks? Which side of Panthers vs. Saints and Colts vs. Jaguars do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 17 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 46-29 heater, and find out.