Week 17 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in his top Week 17 NFL parlay.
Motivation won't be an issue for certain teams in Week 17. The Saints still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so they might seem like a good bet to cover 13.5 points at floundering Carolina. The Patriots can lock up the No. 2 AFC seed, and a much-needed bye, versus lowly Miami. Consequently, New England is a 16.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds. Tennessee can clinch a wild-card berth with a win at Houston, which can only improve its playoff seed if Kansas City stumbles unexpectedly. The Titans were three-point home favorites over Houston two weeks ago, but now they're laying 6.5 points on the road.
Should you back the teams that need the game more? Or should you go contrarian with your NFL picks? Before you make any Week 17 NFL predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.
Goldberg is 11-4 on his best bets the past five weeks, part of a dominant 38-24 run dating to last season. Already this season, he's swept his best bets four times. Anyone who has followed those picks is way up, and anyone who has parlayed them is doing even better.
This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. With one week left in this year's NFL Challenge, Hammer is one game out of first place.
Now, Hammer has locked in his top three Week 17 NFL picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them. We can tell you Hammer is backing the Titans (-6.5) at Houston.
Houston's Deshaun Watson (back) was limited in practice Thursday and reportedly could sit on Sunday. The Texans cannot improve their playoff seed if Kansas City handles the woeful Chargers earlier in the day. Speedster Will Fuller (groin) isn't expected to play and fellow wideout Kenny Stills is dealing with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Titans bellcow Derrick Henry, who's rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns, will return after sitting out last week with a hamstring issue.
Goldberg also has locked in two more supremely confident picks, including one on 49ers vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. The line is way off in that game, Hammer said. You can only see his three best bets at SportsLine.
What are Hammer's top Week 17 NFL expert picks? Which side of the 49ers vs. Seahawks showdown do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 17 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's 11-4 in his last 15 best bets.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Report: No talks between Bucs, Jameis
Bruce Arians might not be fibbing when he says the team remains undecided on the QB's future
-
Deshaun Watson to sit vs. Titans
This is important news not only for Titans fans but for Steelers fans as well
-
49ers vs. Seahawks odds, picks, sims
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of the San Francisco 49ers.
-
Playoff projection: No bye for Saints
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
NFL DFS picks, best lineups for Week 17
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Top Week 17 NFL odds, cheat sheet, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 17 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Dolphins at Patriots: Live updates, more
Follow along as Tom Brady and Co. attempt to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC
-
Chargers at Chiefs: Live updates
Follow along as the Chiefs angle for playoff positioning in Week 17
-
Vikings vs. Bears live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Vikings vs. Bears football game