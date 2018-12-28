Week 17 NFL picks: Eagles, Colts roll in must-win games and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets

Time to finish strong. Last week was nice (2-0-1), and while I hate Week 17 in general with so many teams vary degrees of things to play for, coaches about to get whacked and playoff teams pulling guys off the field at various times, I still feel pretty good about a handful of games this Sunday as I look to improve on a 24-18-2 best bets record on the season.

Eagles -6.5 at Redskins

Don't you dare bet against Nick Foles this time of year. The Washington fans who do bother to show up will be there to savage Dan Snyder, and possibly Jay Gruden, after the latest drama in D.C. with them cutting D.J. Swearinger and a bunch of front office staff. Philly needs this game badly and Washington's defense has collapsed in the second half of the season. This might as well be an Eagles home game. Josh Johnson is a gamer but the Washington offense is a disaster. I smell a major blowout here.

Falcons +1 at Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's defense has been bottom of the league all season and the Falcons are padding their season offensive stats by the week. They have numbers to chase dammit, and they won't be stopped now. Jameis Winston is back to turning the ball over left and right and while the Bucs run game has improved of late, this is the kind of game Atlanta wins to take momentum into 2019 and all that garbage. The Bucs can't cover Julio Jones.

Colts -3 at Titans

Andrew Luck hasn't come this far to be stopped now. Throw in yet another Marcus Mariota injury situation and this could get out of hand. The Titans have been outdone physically at home a few times already this season and Indy is starting to maul people at the line of scrimmage. Yes, Derrick Henry's recent rise concerns me some, but Indy will sell out to take that away, and Mariota with a nerve condition and/or Blaine Gabbert won't be able to beat them. Colts are more balanced and have a massive advantage under center, as well as the upper hand at play-caller.