Titans running back Derrick Henry can become just the eighth running back to rush for 2,000 yards when he and the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston. Henry has 1,777 rushing yards and needs 223 yards to join an elite, 2,000-yard rushing club. He faces a Texans defense that's the second worst in the league against the run, allowing 151.7 rushing yards per game.

For Sunday, William Hill Sportsbook has set the over-under for Henry's rushing yards at 118.5 (-115 over and under). William Hill also has set the over-under for Henry's rushing attempts at 25.5 (-105 over, -125 under).

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 17

After simulating every Week 17 game 10,000 times and examining the hundreds of player props from William Hill Sportsbook, the model loves Packers receiver Davante Adams to go over 88.5 receiving yards (-115). The big-play wideout leads the NFL in receiving yards per game (102.2) this season. He is coming off a spectacular game against Tennessee, making 11 catches for yards and three touchdowns. Over his last four games he has averaged 8.8 catches for 105.0 yards.

In addition, Adams will benefit from quarterback Aaron Rodgers' pursuit of the NFL MVP award. Considered the leading candidate for the MVP, Rodgers can strengthen his case for the award with a big game on Sunday, his last chance to make his case to the voters. That bodes well for Adams' production.

