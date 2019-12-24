Week 17 NFL playoff clinching scenarios: NFC West on line for Seahawks-49ers, Pats and Chiefs vying for bye

Just one week remains in the NFL's regular season and for some clubs it all comes down to this in terms of where they'll be seeded in the playoff picture. There's already a number of clubs that have clinched their postseason berth, but now are looking to gain home-field advantage.

In the AFC, both the Patriots and Chiefs are looking to lock in the No. 2 seed. Over in the NFC, it gets a bit more wild as there are scenarios for the Seahawks, 49ers, Packers and Saints to all jump as high as the No. 1 seed and secure home-field advantage all the way to Super Bowl LIV. Elsewhere in the NFC, the Eagles and Cowboys are still trying to determine who'll be crowned NFC East champions.

To find out all of those clinching scenarios and other like them can play out, check out our full breakdown below:

Chiefs clinching scenarios

Can clinch first-round bye with:

KC win + NE loss

New England does have the easier path at the No. 2 seed as they are a game up in the standings. If Tom Brady and company beat the Dolphins, Kansas City won't be able to secure a first round bye. If Miami upsets the Pats and the Chiefs take care of business in Week 17, that would trigger the head-to-head tiebreaker and give Patrick Mahomes' club the advantage thanks to their Week 14 win.

Patriots clinching scenarios

Can clinch first-round bye with:

NE win or tie OR

KC loss or tie

As we highlighted above, New England's road to the No. 2 seed is much easier. If they win, they'll get a bye.

Raiders clinching scenarios

Can clinch playoff berth with:

OAK win + PIT loss + TEN loss + IND win + OAK clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PIT*

*OAK clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PIT if ONE of the following teams win or tie: CHI, DET, LAC OR NE

Wanna get crazy? The Raiders are surprisingly still in postseason contention, but will need a ton of help in Week 17 along with being able to beat the Broncos in Denver. Along with needing the Steelers and Titans to lose along with a Colts win, the Raiders will be rooting for a number of teams to help secure the strength-of-victory tiebreaker. Out of that group, the Patriots beating the Dolphins in Foxborough seems the most likely.

Steelers clinching scenarios

Can clinch playoff berth with:

PIT win + TEN loss or tie OR

PIT tie + TEN loss OR

TEN loss + IND win + OAK loss or tie OR

TEN loss + IND win + PIT ties OAK in strength-of-victory tiebreaker*

*PIT ties OAK in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL the following teams win: MIN, GB, KC AND MIA

The Steelers didn't do themselves any favors losing to the Jets in Week 16. Now, they need to beat the Ravens in Baltimore and hope the Titans lose or tie the Houston Texans. Luckily for them, the Ravens will be sitting a number of their starters including quarterback Lamar Jackson because they already have the No. 1 seed locked up. That at least gives Pittsburgh a puncher's chance in Week 17.

Titans clinching scenarios

Can clinch playoff berth with:

TEN win OR

TEN tie + PIT loss or tie OR

PIT loss + IND loss or tie

The Titans have the easiest road to the No. 6 seed in the conference. All they need to do is beat the Texans in Houston and they're in.

Cowboys clinching scenarios

Can clinch NFC East division with:

DAL win + PHI loss

Dallas has seen a fall from grace over the past few weeks, which culminated in a critical loss to the Eagles in Philly to make their playoff hopes much more difficult. Now, they need to beat the Redskins in Dallas and hope the Giants are able to hand the Eagles a loss. If that happens, they'll secure the NFC East and the No. 4 seed.

Packers clinching scenarios

Can clinch a first round-bye with:

GB win OR

NO loss OR

GB tie + SF loss OR

SF tie + NO tie



Can clinch home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

GB win + SF loss or tie OR

GB tie + SF loss + NO loss or tie

The road to a first-round bye is rather clear for Green Bay. They just need to beat the Lions in Detroit and they'll get a week's worth of rest. They can climb as high as the No. 1 seed if they win and see the Seahawks beat the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Saints clinching scenarios

Can clinch first-round bye with:

NO win + GB loss or tie OR

NO win + SF loss or tie OR

NO tie + GB loss OR

NO tie + SF loss OR

SF loss + GB win or tie

Can clinch home-field advantage throughout NFC playoff with:

NO win + GB loss or tie + SF loss or tie OR

NO tie + GB loss + SF loss

New Orleans will be rooting for the Lions and Seahawks on Sunday as they will look to take care of business against the Panthers in Carolina. If they win and one of Detroit or Seattle wins, they'll get a first-round bye. If they both win, they're the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Eagles clinching scenarios

Can clinch NFC East division with:

PHI win or tie OR

DAL loss or tie

Thanks to their win over Dallas last week, all Philly needs to do to win the NFC East is beat the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

49ers clinching scenarios

Can clinch NFC west division with:

SF win or tie

Can clinch first-round bye with:

SF win OR

SF tie + GB loss or tie OR

SF tie + NO loss or tie

Can clinch home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

SF win OR

SF tie + GB loss or tie + NO loss or tie

San Francisco has the easiest path to secure the top seed in the NFC. If they beat the Seahawks in primetime, the road to Super Bowl LIV in the NFC will roll through the Bay Area.

Seahawks clinching scenarios

Can clinch NFC West division with:

SEA win

Can clinch first-round bye with:

SEA win + GB loss

Can clinch home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

SEA win + GB loss + NO loss

Seattle needs a win to earn the NFC West crown and then needs a bit more help to get a bye and possibly the top overall seed. To climb all the way back to the No. 1 seed in the conference, they'd need to beat the 49ers and hope both the Packers and Saints loss. Given that both those clubs are facing inferior teams, it seems that scenario is rather unlikely for Pete Carroll's club.