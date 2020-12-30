1 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB

Sorry, but not even Patrick Mahomes is throwing like him right now, and, frankly, Rodgers has been doing more for a little while now. We'd happily take Pat here as well, but A-Rod is robotic in all the best ways at this juncture. He cannot be stopped.

Last week: 2

2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

It speaks volumes about his ability that we can consider him a top-three MVP candidate and also just feel kind of "OK" with his numbers thus far. In other words, even when he looks like he's going half-speed, he's a truly transcendent talent.

Last week: 1

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

If Rodgers is the 2020 MVP, then Allen might very well be -- or should be -- the runner-up. Let's see how he handles this playoff run, but boy does he have all the tools you want in a championship QB. Guy is playing with a Mahomes-like feel for the game.

Last week: 3

4 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB

Considering where he was earlier in the year, this feels like a pretty uninspiring top-five placement. And yet, come playoff time, who wants to bet against him? While his numbers have tapered off since midseason, his track record demands respect.

Last week: 4

5 Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB

Contrary to some opinions, Watson should not be totally absolved of the Texans' horrific season. Most of the time, however, he's been downright dynamic airing the ball out. His career marks would've drawn MVP buzz any other year.

Last week: 5

6 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Was this season a slight step back in terms of his total performance? Sure. The passing efficiency has been relatively hit or miss. But make no mistake: As a weapon, he remains one of the toughest matchups in the entire league.

Last week: 9

7 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

His decision-making has left quite a bit to be desired; in fact, he probably doesn't get enough flak for the turnovers he's racked up. Like Jackson, though, when he's on his game, he's easily the most dangerous man on the field.

Last week: 8

8 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB

Were his hiccups in Green Bay indicative of a forthcoming fall to Earth? That seems like just a small stretch considering how steady he's been otherwise. Tannehill still isn't necessarily "scary," but he'll put you in a position to win almost every week.

Last week: 7

9 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

His erratic 2020 probably doesn't deserve a top-10 placement, but there's no ignoring those big games. When the Bucs offense actually finds a rhythm, he can still light up the scoreboard as well as just about anyone. Question is: Can they sustain it?

Last week: 10

10 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Who would've guessed, in April, that he'd be far and away the top performing rookie QB of his class? Get pumped for 2021.

Last week: 11

11 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints QB

What is his ceiling? The smarts and touch are still there, but the Saints might need vintage Brees to emerge in the postseason.

Last week: 6

12 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Just when we all thought Big Ben might actually be approaching the end, he unloads enough downfield balls to restore the Steelers' confidence. Still, you wonder whether he'll be able to play gunslinger when it counts.

Last week: 15

13 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB

He's still plagued by too many misjudged decisions, but the touch has been there pretty much all year. Guy needs more help with red-zone play-calling and proper utilization of his weapons.

Last week: Unranked

14 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

Those numbers sure do look good for a QB of a 6-9 team! Cousins is what he is: An efficient passer with better downfield ability than people give him credit for, but still a clear level below the guys you trust for deep playoff runs.

Last week: 13

15 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB

We can't fault him too much for playing Week 16 without any of his top receivers. It's going to be fascinating to see whether he -- and not the ground game -- is tasked with leading a playoff win, assuming Cleveland gets in.

Last week: 14

16 Philip Rivers Indianapolis Colts QB

Middle-of-the-pack. That's what Rivers is. He can complete all the short-area targets you need, and if the game plan is rolling, he'll keep it rolling. But the spotlight's going to be very bright if he gets into the playoffs.

Last week: 16

17 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB

Who knows if he'll even be trotted out amid even more injuries to close the year. At this point, all anyone really cares about is whether he'll get the chance to play elsewhere in 2021.

Last week: 19

18 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB

Ryan has not been good this year. The numbers look fine, as he's still thrown for a ton of yards. But he's been a contributor to Atlanta's many failures, not an exception to them. He needs even more support moving forward.

Last week: 17

19 Teddy Bridgewater Carolina Panthers QB

What began as a truly promising season has become, well, just an OK one for Teddy. The guy fights, there's no doubt about it, but he's also failed at almost every turn to establish himself as a crunch-time playmaker.

Last week: 18

20 Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB

We probably shouldn't get too carried away by his relatively hot streak of late, but of course the Bears just might. Trubisky's thrown some nice balls, yes, but let's see how he fares if Chicago somehow sneaks into the playoffs.

Last week: 23

21 Andy Dalton Dallas Cowboys QB

Maybe it just took him a few weeks to finally convince the Cowboys to let him keep throwing and throwing and throwing to Dallas' bevy of top-tier receiving options. Last week: 26

22 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Hurts has played with lots of poise and athleticism, but he's also been pretty loose with the ball. His poor second half against Dallas probably increased the chances that Carson Wentz will be back in 2021.

Last week: 20

23 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Credit to him for avoiding interceptions this year, but Ryan Fitzpatrick has been better in just about every other way. Tua may not actively lose the Dolphins a game, but right now, he's not exactly offering a high enough ceiling to lead a big-time win.

Last week: 21

24 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

The injuries are clearly still affecting him. Joe Judge is fully behind him, though, and by the looks of it, Jones will get at least one more extended shot to prove himself in 2021.

Last week: 25

25 C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB

He's actually looked pretty good in relief of Nick Mullens this year. Long-term, we all know he's a backup. But San Francisco can do worse relying on a spot starter.

Last week: Unranked

26 Sam Darnold New York Jets QB

How many more days will he be a Jet? The better question: Even if he heads elsewhere, are we overlooking just how much he may have contributed to his failures?

Last week: 30

27 Brandon Allen Cincinnati Bengals QB

The guy's a battler! The Bengals can't wait to have Joe Burrow back, but at least he's capable of playing spoiler.

Last week: Unranked

28 Cam Newton New England Patriots QB

He should not be starting for the Patriots anymore. And you could've said that weeks ago. Newton has been a below-average QB since his MVP days in Carolina; New England's pitiful setup is simply accentuating that.

Last week: 29

29 Mike Glennon Jacksonville Jaguars QB

He's doing the one thing the Jags want him to do: Accelerate the path to a top QB prospect.

Last week: Unranked

30 Alex Smith Washington Football Team QB

Everyone assumes Washington will be worlds better if he's back under center, and while he is a noted improvement over Dwayne Haskins or Taylor Heinicke, he's still been well below average. Great story, but a low-ceiling QB.

Last week: 31

31 Drew Lock Denver Broncos QB

John Elway will guarantee him the 2021 starting job only if he adores weekly doses of multiple turnovers.

Last week: 27

32 John Wolford Los Angeles Rams QB