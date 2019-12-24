Week 17 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Bosa, Allen limited while White is soaring up the board
The rookie defensive front seven class will likely produce multiple future All-Pros
The weekly NFL rookie power rankings are essentially a list of the best young wide receivers and defensive front seven players this season. Both position groups have delivered in a big way. With one week left in the regular season, CBS Sports is close to naming their 2019 Rookies of the Year.
With that in mind, here's a look at the latest edition of our weekly cumulative rookie rankings.
|1
Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE
|Bosa got to the quarterback a few times so he impacted the game even though his stat sheet will not impress. Stats: 41 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections, and one interception
|2
Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE
|Allen also recorded two quarterback hits but otherwise just one tackle. Quarterbacks are starting to get the ball out a little quicker with these young edge rushers bearing down. Stats: 40 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles
|3
Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB
|Jacobs was inactive this week while he continues to nurse a shoulder injury. He has shown his value when healthy but the position traditionally suffers a lot more injuries due to the sheer number of hits they take over the course of a season. Stats: 242 carries for 1,150 yards, seven touchdowns; 20 receptions for 166 yards
|4
Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C
|The Saints' offensive line continues to get the job done as they surge towards the end of the regular season.
|5
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|Murray only attempted 18 passes but he also rushed for 40 yards. His athleticism forces teams to stay honest. Stats: 323 of 500 passes completed for 3,397 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions; 91 carries for 544 yards, four touchdowns
|6
Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR
|McLaurin ranks 14th in the NFL with seven touchdown receptions and 31st in receiving yards with another strong week. Stats: 58 receptions for 919 yards, seven touchdowns
|7
Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB
|Bush has solidified that linebacker unit this season. The group is communicating and playing at a higher level. His stats from this week won't blow anyone away. Stats: 97 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, four pass deflections
|8
A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans WR
|Brown had a pedestrian day against the Saints through the air but he showed his versatility with a 49-yard carry. Stats: 48 receptions for 927 yards, seven touchdowns; 3 carries for 60 yards, a touchdown
|9
Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders DE
|Crosby has played really good football but the meteoric pace he set in the middle of the season has dissipated. Stats: 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections
|10
Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G
|Green Bay is hardly recognizable from the team that went 6-9-1 and that is probably a good thing. Jenkins has been a vital part of their new offense.
|11
D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR
|Metcalf had just one target in a loss to the Cardinals, which was surprising because Seattle was forced to throw more with a bevy of injuries to the running back position. Stats: 52 receptions for 819 yards, six touchdowns
|12
Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR
|The 49ers use Samuel in a very creative manner. He had three carries and four receptions against the Rams. Stats: 52 receptions for 700 yards, three touchdowns; 12 carries for 126 yards, two touchdowns
|13
Darius Slayton New York Giants WR
|Slayton produced a goose egg this week on two targets and left the game early with an injury. His eight touchdowns on the year are still the most by a rookie receiver. Stats: 44 receptions for 690 yards, eight touchdowns
|14
Devin White Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB
|White had eight tackles and a fumble recovery but fell just short to the Texans. Bruce Arians has done a great job with that young team this season. Stats: 86 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and three pass deflections
|15
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson New Orleans Saints DB
|Gardner-Johnson wears a lot of hats for the Saints defense. He had a fumble recovery in the team's come from behind win over the Titans. Stats: 47 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception, and eight pass deflections
