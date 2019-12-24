Week 17 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Bosa, Allen limited while White is soaring up the board

1 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE

Bosa got to the quarterback a few times so he impacted the game even though his stat sheet will not impress. Stats: 41 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections, and one interception

2 Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE

Allen also recorded two quarterback hits but otherwise just one tackle. Quarterbacks are starting to get the ball out a little quicker with these young edge rushers bearing down. Stats: 40 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles

3 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB

Jacobs was inactive this week while he continues to nurse a shoulder injury. He has shown his value when healthy but the position traditionally suffers a lot more injuries due to the sheer number of hits they take over the course of a season. Stats: 242 carries for 1,150 yards, seven touchdowns; 20 receptions for 166 yards

4 Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C

The Saints' offensive line continues to get the job done as they surge towards the end of the regular season.

5 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Murray only attempted 18 passes but he also rushed for 40 yards. His athleticism forces teams to stay honest. Stats: 323 of 500 passes completed for 3,397 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions; 91 carries for 544 yards, four touchdowns

6 Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR

McLaurin ranks 14th in the NFL with seven touchdown receptions and 31st in receiving yards with another strong week. Stats: 58 receptions for 919 yards, seven touchdowns

7 Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB

Bush has solidified that linebacker unit this season. The group is communicating and playing at a higher level. His stats from this week won't blow anyone away. Stats: 97 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, four pass deflections

8 A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans WR

Brown had a pedestrian day against the Saints through the air but he showed his versatility with a 49-yard carry. Stats: 48 receptions for 927 yards, seven touchdowns; 3 carries for 60 yards, a touchdown

9 Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders DE

Crosby has played really good football but the meteoric pace he set in the middle of the season has dissipated. Stats: 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections

10 Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G

Green Bay is hardly recognizable from the team that went 6-9-1 and that is probably a good thing. Jenkins has been a vital part of their new offense.

11 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR

Metcalf had just one target in a loss to the Cardinals, which was surprising because Seattle was forced to throw more with a bevy of injuries to the running back position. Stats: 52 receptions for 819 yards, six touchdowns

12 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

The 49ers use Samuel in a very creative manner. He had three carries and four receptions against the Rams. Stats: 52 receptions for 700 yards, three touchdowns; 12 carries for 126 yards, two touchdowns

13 Darius Slayton New York Giants WR

Slayton produced a goose egg this week on two targets and left the game early with an injury. His eight touchdowns on the year are still the most by a rookie receiver. Stats: 44 receptions for 690 yards, eight touchdowns

14 Devin White Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB

White had eight tackles and a fumble recovery but fell just short to the Texans. Bruce Arians has done a great job with that young team this season. Stats: 86 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and three pass deflections

15 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson New Orleans Saints DB