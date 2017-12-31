Week 17 scores, playoff race: Live updates for Falcons, Seahawks, Panthers, Saints

The 2017 NFL regular season will reach its conclusion on Sunday evening and thankfully, there'll be some late drama in the ever-changing playoff picture. Finally, the playoff field will be finalized.

On Sunday, the final playoff spot in the NFC is at stake, with the Falcons and Seahawks in the mix for the No. 6 seed, while the NFC South title will be awarded to either the Saints or Panthers.

With that in mind, the game of the week is Panthers-Falcons. If the Panthers win, they'll give themselves a chance to win the NFC South. All they'll need is a loss by the Saints, who facing the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. And if the Falcons lose to the Panthers, they'll give the Seahawks a chance to steal the final wild-card spot. Seattle needs a win over the Cardinals and a loss by the Falcons to make the playoffs. If the Falcons win, they'll clinch a playoff spot and the Saints will win the NFC South.

That's what's at stake in the NFC on Sunday. After the games wrap up, we'll explain everything you missed from the games that matter in the NFC and how the final playoff picture looks. Throughout the afternoon and evening, we'll be keeping you updated on the NFC playoff picture with a live blog, which you can find below.

If you want to track the other side of the ledger and see how the NFC playoff picture is shaking out, as teams like the Titans, Chargers, Ravens, and Bills battle for the final playoff spot, click here.

