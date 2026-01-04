The final NFL Sunday of the season includes 14 games and there are numerous betting options in the Week 18 NFL odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. However, a handful of Week 18 NFL bets are drawing the most interest today and you can bet along with the public. Top Week 18 NFL betting picks include Derrick Henry anytime touchdown scorer in Ravens vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, Jahmyr Gibbs anytime TD scorer in Bears vs. Lions, and NFL against the spread picks for Bills vs. Jets, Cowboys vs. Giants and Rams vs. Cardinals.

Top five Week 18 NFL picks at DraftKings

Derrick Henry, Ravens, anytime touchdown scorer (-150)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, anytime touchdown scorer (-150)

Bills -10 vs. Jets (-112)

Cowboys -3 vs. Giants (-108)

Rams -14 vs. Cardinals (-112)

Derrick Henry, Ravens, anytime touchdown scorer

It's winner-take-all in the AFC North as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football and Henry is coming off a dominant four-touchdown game that helped the Ravens get to this point. He's now scored 16 times this year and has reached the endzone in nine of Baltimore's 16 games. He should be the focal point of the Ravens' offense on Sunday night.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, anytime touchdown scorer (-150)

The Lions don't have anything to play for other than pride, but Dan Campbell certainly isn't the type of coach to let his team lay down and Detroit could certainly feel good about sweeping the NFC North champion Bears. Gibbs has scored 17 total touchdowns this season and has also scored in nine of Detroit's 16 games. He also hit paydirt in a 52-21 win over the Bears in Week 2.

Bills -10.5 vs. Jets (-108)

This will be Buffalo's final game at Highmark Stadium and the Jets and the Bills could be anywhere from the No. 5 seed to the No. 7 seed depending on Sunday's outcomes. The Jets, on the other hand, are incentivized to lose, as they could rise as high as the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. There are more Buffalo to cover the spread tickets than any other team in the NFL on Sunday.

Cowboys -3 vs. Giants (-108)

The Giants are also in the tank and could pick anywhere from No. 1 to No. 7 based on Sunday's results. Meanwhile, the Cowboys could salvage a .500 season with a win. Dallas won a 40-37 shootout earlier in the season and has the No. 4 scoring offense in the NFL so far this year.

Rams -14 vs. Cardinals (-112)

You can also count the Cardinals among the teams who would actually benefit from a loss and the Rams scored a 45-17 victory over Arizona less than a month ago. Los Angeles is locked into a wild card spot but could be as high as the No. 5 seed with a win, which would send them to take on the NFC South champions as opposed to running into the Eagles or Bears.