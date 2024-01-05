NFL contracts get the most attention in the offseason, when most deals are signed, renegotiated or terminated. But there is perhaps no greater in-season spotlight on player finances than Week 18, when many veterans get a final opportunity to cash in on bonuses and performance-based incentives. Which players have the most to gain in the final week of regular-season action?
Here are some of the most notable bonuses and incentives on the line in Week 18:
|Player
|Team
|Amount
|Needs
|Buccaneers
$2M
Playoff berth (win vs. Saints)
QB Geno Smith
|Seahawks
$2M
Playoff berth (win + help)
|Colts
$2M
65% of 2023 offensive snaps
|Vikings
$650K
125 rushing yards
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
|Ravens
$1.75M
5 catches, 185 yards, 2 TDs
|Titans
$1.5M
7 catches, 49 yards, 2 TDs
|Giants
$750K
Active vs. Eagles
|Ravens
$500K
10 catches ($250K), 58 yards ($250K)
TE Mike Gesicki
|Patriots
$750K
53% of 2023 offensive snaps
|Texans
$500K
6 catches ($250K), 107 yards ($250K)
|OLB Leonard Floyd
|Bills
|$2M
|1.5 sacks
|OLB Bud Dupree
|Falcons
|$2M
|1.5 sacks ($1M), 70% of 2023 snaps ($1M)
|OLB Preston Smith
|Packers
|$1M
|2 sacks
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
|Ravens
$750K
0.5 sack
OLB Arden Key
|Titans
$500K
2 sacks
Plenty is on the line this weekend for these players.