NFL contracts get the most attention in the offseason, when most deals are signed, renegotiated or terminated. But there is perhaps no greater in-season spotlight on player finances than Week 18, when many veterans get a final opportunity to cash in on bonuses and performance-based incentives. Which players have the most to gain in the final week of regular-season action?

Here are some of the most notable bonuses and incentives on the line in Week 18:

PlayerTeamAmountNeeds

QB Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers

$2M

Playoff berth (win vs. Saints)

QB Geno Smith

Seahawks

$2M

Playoff berth (win + help)

QB Gardner Minshew

Colts

$2M

65% of 2023 offensive snaps

RB Alexander Mattison

Vikings

$650K

125 rushing yards

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Ravens

$1.75M

5 catches, 185 yards, 2 TDs

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Titans

$1.5M

7 catches, 49 yards, 2 TDs

WR Darius Slayton

Giants

$750K

Active vs. Eagles

WR Nelson Agholor

Ravens

$500K

10 catches ($250K), 58 yards ($250K)

TE Mike Gesicki

Patriots

$750K

53% of 2023 offensive snaps

TE Dalton Schultz

Texans

$500K

6 catches ($250K), 107 yards ($250K)

OLB Leonard FloydBills$2M1.5 sacks
OLB Bud DupreeFalcons$2M1.5 sacks ($1M), 70% of 2023 snaps ($1M)
OLB Preston SmithPackers$1M2 sacks

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Ravens

$750K

0.5 sack

OLB Arden Key

Titans

$500K

2 sacks

Plenty is on the line this weekend for these players.