The final week of the 2025 NFL regular season is finally here. There are two games on Saturday and a full slate of 14 games the following afternoon and evening. 

Because it's the final week of the season, there is more to detail than usual when it comes to injury reporting. Teams that have either clinched the playoffs or locked in their draft positioning will often rest key players for the last game of the year, and this year appears to be no different.

With that and more in mind, in the space below, we'll dive into the final injury reports across the league and detail who is in, out, and whose status is up in the air.

Panthers at Buccaneers (Saturday)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Panthers

Robert RochellCBConcussionOut

Claudin CherelusLBCalf/AnkleOut

Krys BarnesILBBackQuestionable

Tershawn WhartonDTHamstringQuestionable

Robert HuntGBicepsQuestionable

David MooreWRElbowQuestionable

Buccaneers

Jamel DeanCBShoulderOut

Anthony NelsonLBKneeOut

Calijah KanceyDTPectoralQuestionable

The Panthers have some issues to contend with defensively, especially if Wharton is out in addition to Cherelus. Hunt's potential absence would hurt the running game as well. 

Dean's absence could affect Tampa's efforts to cover Tetairoa McMillan. Kancey could be on the verge of a return from his pectoral injury after upgrading to a full practice on Thursday.

Seahawks at 49ers (Saturday)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Seahawks

Charles CrossTHamstringOut

Coby BryantSKneeDoubtful

Josh JonesG/TAnkle/KneeQuestionable

49ers

Ricky PearsallWRKnee/AnkleQuestionable

Keion WhiteDEKneeQuestionable

Cross' absence will affect the protection in front of Sam Darnold, while Bryant potentially missing the game would affect the coverage on the back end of the defense.

George Kittle seems on the verge of a return for San Francisco. Pearsall played last week despite his injuries. White is one of San Francisco's top pass rushers in the wake of all the injuries the Niners have been dealing with and his potential absence could be a blow on that front.

Saints at Falcons (-3.5)

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Falcons

Clark Phillips III CB Triceps/Illness Out

 Brandon Dorlus DE Hamstring Out

Drake LondonWRKneeQuestionable

Kyle PittsTEKneeQuestionable

DeMarco HellamsSHamstringQuestionable

Sam RobertsDEKnee/AnkleQuestionable

Darnell MooneyWRKneeQuestionable

Kirk Cousins could be without each of his top three passing game weapons if if none of London, Pitts or Mooney can suit up. They were all limited in practice throughout the week.

Browns at Bengals 

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Browns

Harold Fannin Jr. TE Groin Out

David NjokuTEKnee/PersonalOut

Winston ReidLBBackOut

Carson SchwesingerLBQuad/AnkleOut

Kingsley EguakunCKnee/ShoulderQuestionable

Myles HardenCBShoulderQuestionable

Teven Jenkins G Concussion Questionable

Bengals

Charlie Jones WR AnkleOut

Matt LeeCKneeOut

Josh NewtonCBHamstringOut

Joseph OssaiDEAnkleOut

Cam GrandyTEChestQuestionable

 B.J. Hill DE Ankle Questionable

The Browns will be down a pair of star rookies on Sunday, and both of their top tight ends as well. 

Cincinnati is missing a bunch of depth pieces here and could be without Hill as well, who only got in a limited practice on Friday after not practicing earlier in the week. 

Colts at Texans

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Colts

Sauce Gardner CB Calf Out

Will MalloryTELungOut

Anthony RichardsonQBEyeOut

 Daniel Scott S Knee Out

Indianapolis will be starting Riley Leonard in place of Philip Rivers, who isn't injured but whose services are no longer needed with the Colts eliminated from the playoffs. Gardner's absence will be felt against Nico Collins on the outside. 

Titans at Jaguars

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Titans

Jalyn Armour-DavisCB Achilles Out

Gunnar HelmTEToeOut

Van JeffersonWRForearmOut

Arden KeyOLBHipOut

Oluwafemi OladejoOLBFibulaOut

Amani HookerSAnkle/ToeDoubtful

Ali GayeOLBKneeQuestionable

Bryce OliverWRKneeQuestionable

Jaguars

Patrick Mekari OT Back Out

 Jalen McLeod LB Ankle Out

Tennessee will be down a few of Cam Ward's key targets here, as well as two of its top pass rushers and potentially one of its key pieces on the back end of the defense. 

The Jaguars are mostly healthy but Mekari's offense could be felt along the offensive interior. 

Packers at Vikings

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Packers

Donovan Jennings G/T Throat Out

Nick NiemannLBPectoralOut

John WilliamsGBackOut

Savion WilliamsWRFoot/IllnessOut

Dontayvion WicksWRConcussionDoubtful

Zach TomOLBack/KneeQuestionable

 Malik Willis QB Shoulder/Hamstring Questionable

Vikings

T.J. Hockenson TE Shoulder Out

Aaron JonesRBHipOut

Myles PriceWRAnkleOut

Gavin BartholomewTEBackOut

 Dwight McGlothern CB Hip Questionable

Neither Jordan Love nor Josh Jacobs has an injury status for Green Bay, but Love is not expected to play. We don't yet know whether Willis will start in his place but if he does, he'll be without a top offensive lineman and one of his key receivers. 

J.J. McCarthy is off the injury report for the Vikings but don't have his starting tight end or running back here. 

Cowboys at Giants

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Cowboys

TJ BassG Knee Out

Malik DavisRBCalf/EyeOut

Shavon Revel Jr.CBConcussion/NeckOut

Javonte WilliamsRBShoulder/NeckOut

Demarvion OvershownLBConcussionOut

Josh ButlerCBKneeQuestionable

Phil MafahRBShoulderQuestionable

Payton Turner DE Ribs Questionable

Giants

Cordale Flott CB Knee Out

Jevon HollandSConcussion/KneeOut

Theo JohnsonTEIllnessOut

Evan NealOLNeckOut

Wan'Dale RobinsonWRRibOut

Rakeem Nunez-RochesDLAnkle/ToeOut

 Jalin Hyatt WR Illness Questionable


Dallas will be without each of its top two running backs here, though Mafah could return from IR and split work with Jaydon Blue. The Cowboys will also be down starters at cornerback and linebacker thanks to concussions. 

The Giants are down a pair of starters in the secondary, as well as two of Jaxon Dart's top options in the passing game. 

Jets at Bills 

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Jets

Michael Clemons DL Ankle Out

Isaiah DavisRBConcussionOut

Xavier Newman-JohnsonOLKneeOut

Qwan'tez StiggersCBKneeOut

Mason TaylorTENeckOut

Jelani WoodsTEHamstringOut

Breece HallRBKneeQuestionable

Joe TippmanCHipQuestionable

Brandon StephensCBNeckQuestionable

Tyrod Taylor QB Knee Questionable

Bills

Terrel Bernard LB Calf Out

DaQuan JonesDTCalfOut

Jordan PoyerFSHamstringOut

Joey BosaDEHamstringQuestionable

Dalton KincaidTEKneeQuestionable

 Jordan Phillips DT Ankle Questionable

The Jets could be without their top two running backs here if Hall has to miss the game. They'll also be down a pass rusher and a pair of tight ends and could be without their center. 

The Bills took Josh Allen off the injury report, but we don't yet know if he'll actually play. They will be down three key defenders and could be without two more players up front. Kincaid missed last week and has been playing through injuries all year. 

Lions at Bears 

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Lions

Alex Anzalone LB Concussion/Personal Out

Trystan ColonOLWristOut

Thomas HarperSConcussionOut

Alim McNeillDLAbdomenOut

Penei SewellTAnkleOut

Kayode AwosikaGIllnessQuestionable

Taylor DeckerTShoulder/Illness/RestQuestionable

Christian MahoganyOLIllnessQuestionable

Giovanni ManuOLKneeQuestionable

 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Knee/Ankle Questionable

Bears

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka DE Concussion Out

Jaquan BriskerSAFIllnessQuestionable

Nick McCloudCBIllnessQuestionable

Rome OdunzeWRFootQuestionable

 Ozzy Trapilo OT Knee/Quad Questionable

The Lions are eliminated from the playoffs, and their entire offensive line is banged up entering this game. They also may not have Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been battling injuries in recent weeks. 

The Bears are mostly healthy, though Odunze still seems unlikely to go considering he has just one limited practice under his belt. Trapilo's potential absence could be important at tackle. 

Chargers at Broncos

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Analysis to come.

Chiefs at Raiders

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Chiefs

Trey Smith G Ankle Out

Jake BriningstoolTEHamstringOut

Xavier WorthyWRIllnessDoubtful

George KarlaftisDERestQuestionable

Isiah PachecoRBRestQuestionable

Jaylon MooreOLKneeQuestionable

 Jerry Tillery DL Personal Questionable

Kansas City will again be down one of its best offensive lineman and could be without another if Moore can't go. Worthy didn't practice all week. Karlaftis and Pacheco were limited throughout the week. 

Cardinals at Rams

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Cardinals

Evan Brown OL Personal Out

 Josh Sweat OLB Ankle/Knee Questionable

The Cardinals are pretty healthy but Sweat's potential absence would obviously affect their pass rush. 

Dolphins at Patriots

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick S Calf Out

De'Von AchaneRBShoulderDoubtful

Quinton BellLBIllnessQuestionable

Aaron BrewerOLNeckQuestionable

Jordyn BrooksLBHamstringQuestionable

Austin JacksonOLBack/GroinQuestionable

Chop RobinsonLBConcussionQuestionable

Jason SandersKRight HipQuestionable

 Jaylen Waddle WRRibs Questionable

Patriots

Harold Landry III LB Knee Out

Robert SpillaneLBAnkleOut

Khyiris TongaDTFootOut

Jared WilsonGConcussionOut

Jack WestoverTEAnkleQuestionable

 Charles Woods CB Foot Questionable

Fitzpatrick's absence will be felt on the back end of the defense. Mike McDaniel said that players who don't practice are unlikely to play, so that applies to Achane. The Dolphins could also be without a pair of starting offensive lineman, their best linebacker, a pass rusher, their kicker and then their No. 1 wide receiver. 

The Patriots are missing a few key defenders here but Milton Williams and Will Campbell are off the injury report after upgrading to full practices late in the week. Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte will be in action as well. 

Commanders at Eagles

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Eagles

Jalen Carter DT HipOut

Nakobe DeanLBHamstringOut

Marcus EppsSAFConcussionOut

Dallas GoedertTEKneeOut

Lane JohnsonOTFootOut

 Jaelan Phillips LB Ankle Out

Philadelphia can still be the No. 2 or 3 seed in the NFC but is still holding several key players out of this game against Washington. The front seven on defense is particularly impacted but obviously the offensive line is much weaker without Johnson and Goedert's absence could be felt in the passing game as well. 

Ravens at Steelers

TeamPlayerPositionInjuryStatus

Ravens

Rashod Bateman WR Illness Questionable

Taven BryanDTKneeQuestionable

 Marlon Humphrey CB Illness DNP

Steelers

Neither Bateman nor Humphrey practiced on Friday, which isn't the best sign, and Bateman didn't practice at all during the week. 

T.J. Watt is off the injury report and will play for Pittsburgh, he said. 