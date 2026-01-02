The final week of the 2025 NFL regular season is finally here. There are two games on Saturday and a full slate of 14 games the following afternoon and evening.

Because it's the final week of the season, there is more to detail than usual when it comes to injury reporting. Teams that have either clinched the playoffs or locked in their draft positioning will often rest key players for the last game of the year, and this year appears to be no different.

With that and more in mind, in the space below, we'll dive into the final injury reports across the league and detail who is in, out, and whose status is up in the air.

Panthers at Buccaneers (Saturday)

Team Player Position Injury Status Panthers Robert Rochell CB Concussion Out

Claudin Cherelus LB Calf/Ankle Out

Krys Barnes ILB Back Questionable

Tershawn Wharton DT Hamstring Questionable

Robert Hunt G Biceps Questionable

David Moore WR Elbow Questionable Buccaneers Jamel Dean CB Shoulder Out

Anthony Nelson LB Knee Out

Calijah Kancey DT Pectoral Questionable

The Panthers have some issues to contend with defensively, especially if Wharton is out in addition to Cherelus. Hunt's potential absence would hurt the running game as well.

Dean's absence could affect Tampa's efforts to cover Tetairoa McMillan. Kancey could be on the verge of a return from his pectoral injury after upgrading to a full practice on Thursday.

Seahawks at 49ers (Saturday)

Team Player Position Injury Status Seahawks Charles Cross T Hamstring Out

Coby Bryant S Knee Doubtful

Josh Jones G/T Ankle/Knee Questionable 49ers Ricky Pearsall WR Knee/Ankle Questionable

Keion White DE Knee Questionable

Cross' absence will affect the protection in front of Sam Darnold, while Bryant potentially missing the game would affect the coverage on the back end of the defense.

George Kittle seems on the verge of a return for San Francisco. Pearsall played last week despite his injuries. White is one of San Francisco's top pass rushers in the wake of all the injuries the Niners have been dealing with and his potential absence could be a blow on that front.

Saints at Falcons (-3.5)

Team Player Position Injury Status Saints

















Falcons Clark Phillips III CB Triceps/Illness Out

Brandon Dorlus DE Hamstring Out

Drake London WR Knee Questionable

Kyle Pitts TE Knee Questionable

DeMarco Hellams S Hamstring Questionable

Sam Roberts DE Knee/Ankle Questionable

Darnell Mooney WR Knee Questionable

Kirk Cousins could be without each of his top three passing game weapons if if none of London, Pitts or Mooney can suit up. They were all limited in practice throughout the week.

Browns at Bengals



Team Player Position Injury Status Browns Harold Fannin Jr. TE Groin Out

David Njoku TE Knee/Personal Out

Winston Reid LB Back Out

Carson Schwesinger LB Quad/Ankle Out

Kingsley Eguakun C Knee/Shoulder Questionable

Myles Harden CB Shoulder Questionable

Teven Jenkins G Concussion Questionable Bengals Charlie Jones WR Ankle Out

Matt Lee C Knee Out

Josh Newton CB Hamstring Out

Joseph Ossai DE Ankle Out

Cam Grandy TE Chest Questionable

B.J. Hill DE Ankle Questionable

The Browns will be down a pair of star rookies on Sunday, and both of their top tight ends as well.

Cincinnati is missing a bunch of depth pieces here and could be without Hill as well, who only got in a limited practice on Friday after not practicing earlier in the week.

Colts at Texans

Team Player Position Injury Status Colts Sauce Gardner CB Calf Out

Will Mallory TE Lung Out

Anthony Richardson QB Eye Out

Daniel Scott S Knee Out Texans



















Indianapolis will be starting Riley Leonard in place of Philip Rivers, who isn't injured but whose services are no longer needed with the Colts eliminated from the playoffs. Gardner's absence will be felt against Nico Collins on the outside.

Titans at Jaguars

Team Player Position Injury Status Titans Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Achilles Out

Gunnar Helm TE Toe Out

Van Jefferson WR Forearm Out

Arden Key OLB Hip Out

Oluwafemi Oladejo OLB Fibula Out

Amani Hooker S Ankle/Toe Doubtful

Ali Gaye OLB Knee Questionable

Bryce Oliver WR Knee Questionable Jaguars Patrick Mekari OT Back Out

Jalen McLeod LB Ankle Out

Tennessee will be down a few of Cam Ward's key targets here, as well as two of its top pass rushers and potentially one of its key pieces on the back end of the defense.

The Jaguars are mostly healthy but Mekari's offense could be felt along the offensive interior.

Packers at Vikings

Team Player Position Injury Status Packers Donovan Jennings G/T Throat Out

Nick Niemann LB Pectoral Out

John Williams G Back Out

Savion Williams WR Foot/Illness Out

Dontayvion Wicks WR Concussion Doubtful

Zach Tom OL Back/Knee Questionable

Malik Willis QB Shoulder/Hamstring Questionable Vikings T.J. Hockenson TE Shoulder Out

Aaron Jones RB Hip Out

Myles Price WR Ankle Out

Gavin Bartholomew TE Back Out

Dwight McGlothern CB Hip Questionable

Neither Jordan Love nor Josh Jacobs has an injury status for Green Bay, but Love is not expected to play. We don't yet know whether Willis will start in his place but if he does, he'll be without a top offensive lineman and one of his key receivers.

J.J. McCarthy is off the injury report for the Vikings but don't have his starting tight end or running back here.

Cowboys at Giants

Team Player Position Injury Status Cowboys TJ Bass G Knee Out

Malik Davis RB Calf/Eye Out

Shavon Revel Jr. CB Concussion/Neck Out

Javonte Williams RB Shoulder/Neck Out

Demarvion Overshown LB Concussion Out

Josh Butler CB Knee Questionable

Phil Mafah RB Shoulder Questionable

Payton Turner DE Ribs Questionable Giants Cordale Flott CB Knee Out

Jevon Holland S Concussion/Knee Out

Theo Johnson TE Illness Out

Evan Neal OL Neck Out

Wan'Dale Robinson WR Rib Out

Rakeem Nunez-Roches DL Ankle/Toe Out

Jalin Hyatt WR Illness Questionable



Dallas will be without each of its top two running backs here, though Mafah could return from IR and split work with Jaydon Blue. The Cowboys will also be down starters at cornerback and linebacker thanks to concussions.

The Giants are down a pair of starters in the secondary, as well as two of Jaxon Dart's top options in the passing game.

Jets at Bills

Team Player Position Injury Status Jets Michael Clemons DL Ankle Out

Isaiah Davis RB Concussion Out

Xavier Newman-Johnson OL Knee Out

Qwan'tez Stiggers CB Knee Out

Mason Taylor TE Neck Out

Jelani Woods TE Hamstring Out

Breece Hall RB Knee Questionable

Joe Tippman C Hip Questionable

Brandon Stephens CB Neck Questionable

Tyrod Taylor QB Knee Questionable Bills Terrel Bernard LB Calf Out

DaQuan Jones DT Calf Out

Jordan Poyer FS Hamstring Out

Joey Bosa DE Hamstring Questionable

Dalton Kincaid TE Knee Questionable

Jordan Phillips DT Ankle Questionable

The Jets could be without their top two running backs here if Hall has to miss the game. They'll also be down a pass rusher and a pair of tight ends and could be without their center.

The Bills took Josh Allen off the injury report, but we don't yet know if he'll actually play. They will be down three key defenders and could be without two more players up front. Kincaid missed last week and has been playing through injuries all year.

Lions at Bears

Team Player Position Injury Status Lions Alex Anzalone LB Concussion/Personal Out

Trystan Colon OL Wrist Out

Thomas Harper S Concussion Out

Alim McNeill DL Abdomen Out

Penei Sewell T Ankle Out

Kayode Awosika G Illness Questionable

Taylor Decker T Shoulder/Illness/Rest Questionable

Christian Mahogany OL Illness Questionable

Giovanni Manu OL Knee Questionable

Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Knee/Ankle Questionable Bears Joe Tryon-Shoyinka DE Concussion Out

Jaquan Brisker SAF Illness Questionable

Nick McCloud CB Illness Questionable

Rome Odunze WR Foot Questionable

Ozzy Trapilo OT Knee/Quad Questionable

The Lions are eliminated from the playoffs, and their entire offensive line is banged up entering this game. They also may not have Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been battling injuries in recent weeks.

The Bears are mostly healthy, though Odunze still seems unlikely to go considering he has just one limited practice under his belt. Trapilo's potential absence could be important at tackle.

Chargers at Broncos

Team Player Position Injury Status Chargers

















Broncos



















Analysis to come.

Chiefs at Raiders

Team Player Position Injury Status Chiefs Trey Smith G Ankle Out

Jake Briningstool TE Hamstring Out

Xavier Worthy WR Illness Doubtful

George Karlaftis DE Rest Questionable

Isiah Pacheco RB Rest Questionable

Jaylon Moore OL Knee Questionable

Jerry Tillery DL Personal Questionable Raiders



















Kansas City will again be down one of its best offensive lineman and could be without another if Moore can't go. Worthy didn't practice all week. Karlaftis and Pacheco were limited throughout the week.

Cardinals at Rams

Team Player Position Injury Status Cardinals Evan Brown OL Personal Out

Josh Sweat OLB Ankle/Knee Questionable Rams



















The Cardinals are pretty healthy but Sweat's potential absence would obviously affect their pass rush.

Dolphins at Patriots

Team Player Position Injury Status Dolphins Minkah Fitzpatrick S Calf Out

De'Von Achane RB Shoulder Doubtful

Quinton Bell LB Illness Questionable

Aaron Brewer OL Neck Questionable

Jordyn Brooks LB Hamstring Questionable

Austin Jackson OL Back/Groin Questionable

Chop Robinson LB Concussion Questionable

Jason Sanders K Right Hip Questionable

Jaylen Waddle WR Ribs Questionable Patriots Harold Landry III LB Knee Out

Robert Spillane LB Ankle Out

Khyiris Tonga DT Foot Out

Jared Wilson G Concussion Out

Jack Westover TE Ankle Questionable

Charles Woods CB Foot Questionable

Fitzpatrick's absence will be felt on the back end of the defense. Mike McDaniel said that players who don't practice are unlikely to play, so that applies to Achane. The Dolphins could also be without a pair of starting offensive lineman, their best linebacker, a pass rusher, their kicker and then their No. 1 wide receiver.

The Patriots are missing a few key defenders here but Milton Williams and Will Campbell are off the injury report after upgrading to full practices late in the week. Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte will be in action as well.

Commanders at Eagles

Team Player Position Injury Status Commanders

















Eagles Jalen Carter DT Hip Out

Nakobe Dean LB Hamstring Out

Marcus Epps SAF Concussion Out

Dallas Goedert TE Knee Out

Lane Johnson OT Foot Out

Jaelan Phillips LB Ankle Out

Philadelphia can still be the No. 2 or 3 seed in the NFC but is still holding several key players out of this game against Washington. The front seven on defense is particularly impacted but obviously the offensive line is much weaker without Johnson and Goedert's absence could be felt in the passing game as well.

Ravens at Steelers

Team Player Position Injury Status Ravens Rashod Bateman WR Illness Questionable

Taven Bryan DT Knee Questionable

Marlon Humphrey CB Illness DNP Steelers N/A

















Neither Bateman nor Humphrey practiced on Friday, which isn't the best sign, and Bateman didn't practice at all during the week.

T.J. Watt is off the injury report and will play for Pittsburgh, he said.