Week 18 NFL injury report: Updates on Josh Allen, De'Von Achane, T.J. Watt and more
Who's in, who's out and whose status remains up in the air for Week 18 in the NFL
The final week of the 2025 NFL regular season is finally here. There are two games on Saturday and a full slate of 14 games the following afternoon and evening.
Because it's the final week of the season, there is more to detail than usual when it comes to injury reporting. Teams that have either clinched the playoffs or locked in their draft positioning will often rest key players for the last game of the year, and this year appears to be no different.
With that and more in mind, in the space below, we'll dive into the final injury reports across the league and detail who is in, out, and whose status is up in the air.
Panthers at Buccaneers (Saturday)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Panthers
|Robert Rochell
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|
|Claudin Cherelus
|LB
|Calf/Ankle
|Out
|
|Krys Barnes
|ILB
|Back
|Questionable
|
|Tershawn Wharton
|DT
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|
|Robert Hunt
|G
|Biceps
|Questionable
|
|David Moore
|WR
|Elbow
|Questionable
Buccaneers
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|
|Anthony Nelson
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|
|Calijah Kancey
|DT
|Pectoral
|Questionable
The Panthers have some issues to contend with defensively, especially if Wharton is out in addition to Cherelus. Hunt's potential absence would hurt the running game as well.
Dean's absence could affect Tampa's efforts to cover Tetairoa McMillan. Kancey could be on the verge of a return from his pectoral injury after upgrading to a full practice on Thursday.
Seahawks at 49ers (Saturday)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Seahawks
|Charles Cross
|T
|Hamstring
|Out
|
|Coby Bryant
|S
|Knee
|Doubtful
|
|Josh Jones
|G/T
|Ankle/Knee
|Questionable
49ers
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|Knee/Ankle
|Questionable
|
|Keion White
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
Cross' absence will affect the protection in front of Sam Darnold, while Bryant potentially missing the game would affect the coverage on the back end of the defense.
George Kittle seems on the verge of a return for San Francisco. Pearsall played last week despite his injuries. White is one of San Francisco's top pass rushers in the wake of all the injuries the Niners have been dealing with and his potential absence could be a blow on that front.
Saints at Falcons (-3.5)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Saints
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Falcons
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Triceps/Illness
|Out
|
|Brandon Dorlus
|DE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Drake London
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeMarco Hellams
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Sam Roberts
|DE
|Knee/Ankle
|Questionable
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Kirk Cousins could be without each of his top three passing game weapons if if none of London, Pitts or Mooney can suit up. They were all limited in practice throughout the week.
Browns at Bengals
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Browns
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|Groin
|Out
|David Njoku
|TE
|Knee/Personal
|Out
|Winston Reid
|LB
|Back
|Out
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|Quad/Ankle
|Out
|Kingsley Eguakun
|C
|Knee/Shoulder
|Questionable
|Myles Harden
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|
|Teven Jenkins
|G
|Concussion
|Questionable
Bengals
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Matt Lee
|C
|Knee
|Out
|Josh Newton
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Joseph Ossai
|DE
|Ankle
|Out
|Cam Grandy
|TE
|Chest
|Questionable
|
|B.J. Hill
|DE
|Ankle
|Questionable
The Browns will be down a pair of star rookies on Sunday, and both of their top tight ends as well.
Cincinnati is missing a bunch of depth pieces here and could be without Hill as well, who only got in a limited practice on Friday after not practicing earlier in the week.
Colts at Texans
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Colts
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Calf
|Out
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Lung
|Out
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Eye
|Out
|
|Daniel Scott
|S
|Knee
|Out
Texans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indianapolis will be starting Riley Leonard in place of Philip Rivers, who isn't injured but whose services are no longer needed with the Colts eliminated from the playoffs. Gardner's absence will be felt against Nico Collins on the outside.
Titans at Jaguars
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Titans
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|Achilles
|Out
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Toe
|Out
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|Forearm
|Out
|Arden Key
|OLB
|Hip
|Out
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|OLB
|Fibula
|Out
|Amani Hooker
|S
|Ankle/Toe
|Doubtful
|Ali Gaye
|OLB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Bryce Oliver
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Jaguars
|Patrick Mekari
|OT
|Back
|Out
|
|Jalen McLeod
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
Tennessee will be down a few of Cam Ward's key targets here, as well as two of its top pass rushers and potentially one of its key pieces on the back end of the defense.
The Jaguars are mostly healthy but Mekari's offense could be felt along the offensive interior.
Packers at Vikings
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Packers
|Donovan Jennings
|G/T
|Throat
|Out
|Nick Niemann
|LB
|Pectoral
|Out
|John Williams
|G
|Back
|Out
|Savion Williams
|WR
|Foot/Illness
|Out
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Concussion
|Doubtful
|Zach Tom
|OL
|Back/Knee
|Questionable
|
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Shoulder/Hamstring
|Questionable
Vikings
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Shoulder
|Out
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hip
|Out
|Myles Price
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|Back
|Out
|
|Dwight McGlothern
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
Neither Jordan Love nor Josh Jacobs has an injury status for Green Bay, but Love is not expected to play. We don't yet know whether Willis will start in his place but if he does, he'll be without a top offensive lineman and one of his key receivers.
J.J. McCarthy is off the injury report for the Vikings but don't have his starting tight end or running back here.
Cowboys at Giants
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Cowboys
|TJ Bass
|G
|Knee
|Out
|Malik Davis
|RB
|Calf/Eye
|Out
|Shavon Revel Jr.
|CB
|Concussion/Neck
|Out
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Shoulder/Neck
|Out
|Demarvion Overshown
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Josh Butler
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|
|Payton Turner
|DE
|Ribs
|Questionable
Giants
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Concussion/Knee
|Out
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|Illness
|Out
|Evan Neal
|OL
|Neck
|Out
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Rib
|Out
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|DL
|Ankle/Toe
|Out
|
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
Dallas will be without each of its top two running backs here, though Mafah could return from IR and split work with Jaydon Blue. The Cowboys will also be down starters at cornerback and linebacker thanks to concussions.
The Giants are down a pair of starters in the secondary, as well as two of Jaxon Dart's top options in the passing game.
Jets at Bills
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Jets
|Michael Clemons
|DL
|Ankle
|Out
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|Concussion
|Out
|Xavier Newman-Johnson
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Qwan'tez Stiggers
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|Neck
|Out
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Joe Tippman
|C
|Hip
|Questionable
|Brandon Stephens
|CB
|Neck
|Questionable
|
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Knee
|Questionable
Bills
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Calf
|Out
|DaQuan Jones
|DT
|Calf
|Out
|Jordan Poyer
|FS
|Hamstring
|Out
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|
|Jordan Phillips
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
The Jets could be without their top two running backs here if Hall has to miss the game. They'll also be down a pass rusher and a pair of tight ends and could be without their center.
The Bills took Josh Allen off the injury report, but we don't yet know if he'll actually play. They will be down three key defenders and could be without two more players up front. Kincaid missed last week and has been playing through injuries all year.
Lions at Bears
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Lions
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|Concussion/Personal
|Out
|Trystan Colon
|OL
|Wrist
|Out
|Thomas Harper
|S
|Concussion
|Out
|Alim McNeill
|DL
|Abdomen
|Out
|Penei Sewell
|T
|Ankle
|Out
|Kayode Awosika
|G
|Illness
|Questionable
|Taylor Decker
|T
|Shoulder/Illness/Rest
|Questionable
|Christian Mahogany
|OL
|Illness
|Questionable
|Giovanni Manu
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Knee/Ankle
|Questionable
Bears
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|DE
|Concussion
|Out
|Jaquan Brisker
|SAF
|Illness
|Questionable
|Nick McCloud
|CB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Foot
|Questionable
|
|Ozzy Trapilo
|OT
|Knee/Quad
|Questionable
The Lions are eliminated from the playoffs, and their entire offensive line is banged up entering this game. They also may not have Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been battling injuries in recent weeks.
The Bears are mostly healthy, though Odunze still seems unlikely to go considering he has just one limited practice under his belt. Trapilo's potential absence could be important at tackle.
Chargers at Broncos
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Chargers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broncos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Analysis to come.
Chiefs at Raiders
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Chiefs
|Trey Smith
|G
|Ankle
|Out
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Illness
|Doubtful
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Rest
|Questionable
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Rest
|Questionable
|Jaylon Moore
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|
|Jerry Tillery
|DL
|Personal
|Questionable
Raiders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kansas City will again be down one of its best offensive lineman and could be without another if Moore can't go. Worthy didn't practice all week. Karlaftis and Pacheco were limited throughout the week.
Cardinals at Rams
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Cardinals
|Evan Brown
|OL
|Personal
|Out
|
|Josh Sweat
|OLB
|Ankle/Knee
|Questionable
Rams
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Cardinals are pretty healthy but Sweat's potential absence would obviously affect their pass rush.
Dolphins at Patriots
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Dolphins
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Calf
|Out
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Quinton Bell
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Neck
|Questionable
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Austin Jackson
|OL
|Back/Groin
|Questionable
|Chop Robinson
|LB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Jason Sanders
|K
|Right Hip
|Questionable
|
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
Patriots
|Harold Landry III
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Khyiris Tonga
|DT
|Foot
|Out
|Jared Wilson
|G
|Concussion
|Out
|Jack Westover
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|
|Charles Woods
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
Fitzpatrick's absence will be felt on the back end of the defense. Mike McDaniel said that players who don't practice are unlikely to play, so that applies to Achane. The Dolphins could also be without a pair of starting offensive lineman, their best linebacker, a pass rusher, their kicker and then their No. 1 wide receiver.
The Patriots are missing a few key defenders here but Milton Williams and Will Campbell are off the injury report after upgrading to full practices late in the week. Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte will be in action as well.
Commanders at Eagles
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Commanders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eagles
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|Hip
|Out
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Marcus Epps
|SAF
|Concussion
|Out
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Knee
|Out
|Lane Johnson
|OT
|Foot
|Out
|
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
Philadelphia can still be the No. 2 or 3 seed in the NFC but is still holding several key players out of this game against Washington. The front seven on defense is particularly impacted but obviously the offensive line is much weaker without Johnson and Goedert's absence could be felt in the passing game as well.
Ravens at Steelers
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
Ravens
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Taven Bryan
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
Steelers
|N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neither Bateman nor Humphrey practiced on Friday, which isn't the best sign, and Bateman didn't practice at all during the week.
T.J. Watt is off the injury report and will play for Pittsburgh, he said.