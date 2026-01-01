The NFL's 2025 playoff picture is nearly complete entering Week 18. The top seed in both the AFC and NFC as well as the AFC North and NFC South division are still up for grabs.

It will be critical for the teams fighting for their playoff lives in the battle for the NFC South (the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and the AFC North (the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers) to be as healthy as possible with a loss sinking their respective seasons.

Injuries always play a key factor in Week 18, as they do in each and every week in the NFL. Below, we'll dig into the initial injury reports across the league ahead of the last week of the 2025 NFL season.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have been without tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (fibula), cornerback Robert Rochell (concussion) and linebacker Claudin Cherelus (calf/ankle) at both Tuesday's and Wednesday's practice. Both running back Rico Dowdle (toe) and linebacker Krys Barnes (back) practiced fully on Wednesday after not practicing on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without both cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (knee) on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (toe) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) improved from not practicing on Tuesday to being limited on Wednesday. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (right shoulder, knee) improved from being limited on Tuesday to being a full practice participant on Wednesday.

Only two Seattle Seahawks didn't practice fully on Wednesday: offensive tackle Charles Cross (hamstring) and offensive lineman Josh Jones (ankle, knee). Only two Seahawks were limited: safety Coby Bryant (knee) and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (concussion).

Four San Francisco 49ers didn't practice fully on Wednesday: Left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring), edge rusher Keion White (groin), running back Christian McCaffrey (back) and fullback Kyle Juszcyk (hip). Another four were limited: wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle), cornerback Upton Stout (concussion), tight end George Kittle (ankle) and edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (knee).

The Tennessee Titans were without a number of players at Wednesday's practice: cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (Achilles), linebacker Cody Barton (personal reasons), tight end Gunnar Helm (toe), safety Amani Hooker (ankle/toe), wide receiver Van Jefferson (forearm), edge rusher Arden Key (hip), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (vet rest day) and guard Kevin Zeitler (hip). Outside linebacker Jihad Ward (ankle) was limited.

Just two Jacksonville Jaguars didn't practice on Wednesday: offensive tackle Anton Harrison (illness) and offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (back). Guard Ezra Cleveland (shoulder), center Robert Hainsey (groin) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (shoulder) were among those who were limited participants.

Four Indianapolis Colts didn't practice on Wednesday: cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), cornerback Jaylon Jones (illness), tight end Will Mallory (lung), and guard Dalton Tucker (shoulder). Edge rusher JT Tuimoloau (oblique) was the only player limited.

A number of Houston Texans didn't participate in practice on Wednesday: linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee/shoulder), edge rusher Denico Autrey (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee), wide receiver Nico Collins (vet rest day), linebacker Jamal Hill (calf), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (ankle/knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow), cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) and tight end Dalton Schultz (personal reasons). Guard Ed Ingram (ankle) and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (illness) were among those limited.

The Dallas Cowboys are "banged up" to quote head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Many Cowboys did not participate in Wednesday's practice including running back Javonte Williams (shoulder/neck), running back Malik Davis (calf/eye), guard T.J. Bass (knee), tight end Jake Ferguson (calf), cornerback Shavon Revel (concussion/neck) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (personal reasons). Guard/tackle Tyler Smith (knee), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (knee) were among those limited.

The New York Giants also had a number of players not participate in practice on Wednesday including edge rusher Abdul Carter (illness), defensive back Cor'Dale Flott (knee), safety Jevon Holland (knee/concussion), wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (illness), tight end Theo Johnson (illness), offensive lineman Evan Neal (neck) and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (rib). Defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe) and Roy Robertson-Harris (knee) were both limited.

Five Cleveland Browns didn't participate in practice on Wednesday: linebacker Carson Schwesinger (quad, ankle), tight end David Njoku (knee, personal reasons), center Kingsley Eguakun (knee, shoulder), guard Teven Jenkins (concussion) and tight end Harlod Fannin Jr. (groin). A number of Browns were limited including guard Joel Bitonio (wrist), cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder), safety Grant Delpit (Achilles), defensive tackle Mason Graham (rib) and defensive tackle Shelby Harris (toe).

Many Cincinnati Bengals didn't participate in practice on Wednesday including running back Chase Brown (illness), edge rusher B.J. Hill (ankle), wide receiver Charlie Jones (ankle), cornerback Josh Newton (hamstring) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle).

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) was the only Green Bay Packer to not participate in practice on Wednesday. A laundry list of players were limited including guard Aaron Banks (illness/ankle), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), running back Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), wide receiver Jayden Reed (illness), right tackle Zach Tom (back/knee), edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (illness/foot), wide receiver Savion Williams (foot/illness) and quarterback Malik Willis (right shoulder, hamstring). Starting quarterback Jordan Love (left shoulder, concussion) practiced fully.

Three Minnesota Vikings didn't practice on Wednesday: tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (hip) and wide receiver Myles Price (ankle). Among those limited were linebacker Blake Cashman (elbow), running back Jordan Mason (ankle), quarterback J.J. McCarthy (right hand), offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (heel) and safety Harrison Smith (vet rest day).

The New Orleans Saints had a number of players not participate in practice on Wednesday including defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee), running back Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) and wide receiver Chris Olave (illness). Linebacker Demario Davis (calf) and guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) were limited. Quarterback Tyler Shough (hip) practiced fully.

Three Atlanta Falcons didn't participate in practice on Wednesday: cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle), cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (hamstring). Four players were limited: wide receiver Drake London (knee), tight end Kyle Pitts (knee), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle).

A number of New York Jets didn't participate in practice on Wednesday including defensive lineman Michael Clemons (ankle), running back Isaiah Davis (concussion), running back Breece Hall (knee) and center Joe Tippmann (hip). Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (knee), tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring) and running back Kene Nwangwu (quadriceps) were all limited.

Six Buffalo Bills didn't practice on Wednesday: quarterback Josh Allen (foot), linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring), fullback Reggie Gilliam (illness), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring). Among those limited were tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Six Miami Dolphins didn't participate in practice on Wednesday including running back De'Von Achane (shoulder), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (hamstring), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf), edge rusher Chop Robinson (concussion), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ribs) and tight end Darren Waller (groin). Both offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (neck) and kicker Jason Sanders (right hip) were limited.

A number of New England Patriots didn't participate in practice including defensive tackle Christian Barmore (illness), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), edge rusher Harold Landry (knee), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol). Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (concussion), edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (illness), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (vet rest day) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) were all limited.

A number of Los Angeles Chargers didn't practice on Wednesday including wide receiver Keenan Allen (vet rest day), running back Omarion Hampton (ankle), safety Derwin James (vet rest day), edge rusher Khalil Mack (vet rest day) and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (hamstring). Quarterback Justin Herbert (left hand, vet rest day), center Bradley Bozeman (concussion), wide receiver Derius Davis (ankle), edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu (vet rest day) and running back Kimani Vidal (neck) were all limited.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) was the only Denver Bronco to not practice on Wednesday. Only three Broncos were limited: edge rusher John Frankline-Myers (hip), wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion and tight end Nate Adkins (knee).

Five Washington Commanders didn't practice on Wednesday: running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (illness), quarterback Marcus Mariota (right hand/quad), edge rusher Von Miller (vet rest day), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee/vet rest day). Quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) was limited.

Four Philadelphia Eagles didn't practice on Wednesday: Jaelan Phillips (ankle), right tackle Lane Johnson (foot), tight Dallas Goedert (knee) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring). Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (back, shoulder) was limited.

A number of Detroit Lions didn't practice on Wednesday including linebacker Alex Anzalone (concussion), offensive lineman Trystan Colon (wrist), safety Thomas Harper (concussion), defensive lineman Alim McNeill (abdomen), right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee/ankle). Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder/illness), defensive back Avonte Maddox (back/illness) and offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee) were all limited.

Edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) was the only Chicago Bear to not practice on Wednesday. Among those limited included wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and wide receiver Luther Burden III (quad).

Five Arizona Cardinals didn't practice on Wednesday: offensive lineman (vet rest day), offensive lineman Evan Brown, safety Kitan Crawford (ankle), wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (foot/heel) and edge rusher Josh Sweat (ankle. knee). Safety Budda Baker (concussion/thumb) was the only Cardinal limited.

Only four Los Angeles Rams didn't practice on Wednesday: running back Blake Corum (ankle), cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle), wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and guard Kevin Dotson (ankle). Among the Rams limited included running back Kyren Williams (ankle), edge rusher Braden Fiske (ankle) and wide receiver Xavier Smith (chest).

Only three Kansas City Chiefs didn't practice: running back Kareem Hunt (illness), guard Trey Smith (ankle), wide receiver Xavier Worthy (illness). Just three Chiefs were limited: edge rusher George Karlaftis (vet rest day), running back Isiah Pacheco (vet rest day) and offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (knee).

Only three Las Vegas Raiders didn't practice on Wednesday: defensive tackle Adam Butler (biceps), guard Dylan Parham (illness) and quarterback Geno Smith (ankle).

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Only three Baltimore Ravens didn't practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (vet rest day) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (quad). Among those limited were defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee), tight end Charlie Kolar, fullback Patrick Ricard (ankle), left tackle Ronnie Stanley and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring). Quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) practiced fully.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III (hamstring), cornerback Brandin Echols (groin), cornerback James Pierre (calf), linebacker Malik Harrison (knee), guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps) and edge rusher T.J. Watt (lung) were all limited for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) practiced fully.