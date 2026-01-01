The NFL playoff picture will finalize after the NFL Week 18 schedule. The top seeds in both the AFC and NFC are still at stake, as is who is going to take the NFC South and AFC North title and the playoff spot that comes with it. The winner of the Seattle vs. San Francisco game will get the top seed in the NFC, while Denver is one win away from being the top seed in the AFC. If the Broncos falter against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England can take top honors with a win over Miami.

There are a number of important matchups on the Week 18 NFL schedule, including two on Saturday with Panthers vs. Buccaneers (-2.5) and Seahawks vs. 49ers (+1.5). The rest of the slate is Sunday, including Colts vs. Texans (-10.5), Packers vs. Vikings (-6.5), Lions vs. Bears (-3), Chargers vs. Broncos (-12.5), Dolphins vs. Patriots (-10.5) and Commanders vs. Eagles (-6). The Ravens (-3.5) face the Steelers on 'Sunday Night Football' in Pittsburgh with the AFC North on the line. Lamar Jackson (back) returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out last week's game.

Before locking in any Week 18 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 18 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 18 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of over 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 18 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 18 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 49.5) to cover against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. Bet our Seahawks vs. 49ers SGP at DraftKings below, and see our 25-1 Week 18 NFL parlay at SportsLine.

The Seahawks are led by quarterback Sam Darnold. In 16 games this season, he has completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,850 yards and 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and a 99.2 rating. He has also rushed 29 times for 86 yards (3.0 average). In Sunday's 27-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, he completed 18 of 27 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown.

The model has Seattle winning outright well over 50% of the time and covering in nearly 60% of simulations in an A-rated spread pick. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 18 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that it says will easily cover. You can only see the model's Week 18 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 18 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 18 NFL best bets from a model on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks, and find out.