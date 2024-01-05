Entering the final weekend of the regular season, anyone making NFL bets is hoping that a season's worth of data can help them dial in their NFL predictions and Week 18 NFL parlay picks. Looking at 2023 NFL betting trends, home vs. away splits against the spread are nearly identical and favorites only have a slight advantage (52.3%) over underdogs. However, road underdogs have covered 53.8% of the time this season. The latest Week 18 NFL odds list the Buccaneers as 4.5-point favorites on the road against the Panthers and Tampa Bay needs a win to clinch the NFC South.

Before you make any Week 18 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 18.

Top Week 18 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New Orleans Saints (-3) to cover at home against the Atlanta Falcons. New Orleans is also alive in the NFC South race, needing a win over the Falcons and a Buccaneers loss or tie in Carolina to win the division and there are also scenarios in play that could give them a wild-card bid.

The Saints have won three of their last four games and the defense has largely taken care of business during that stretch, giving up just 25 points combined in those three victories. New Orleans forced four turnovers in a critical win last week over Tampa Bay and Atlanta turned the ball over four times last week in a blowout loss to Chicago. Ultimately, the model expects New Orleans to win the turnover battle again, helping the Saints cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 18 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright.

What are the model's top Week 18 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 18 NFL best bets from a model on a 178-129 run on top-rated picks, and find out.