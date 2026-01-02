Multiple teams are vying for a divisional title and to improve their postseason seedings in the Week 18 NFL schedule, with no game on Sunday bigger than the Steelers vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The winner secures the AFC North, while the loser misses the playoffs. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he will play after missing last week with a back injury. The SportsLine model isn't fully confident in Jackson having an MVP performance on Sunday, playing his Under 212.5 passing yards as one of its best bets for Week 18 NFL quarterback player props at DraftKings.

The model is also backing Jared Goff Over 254.5 passing yards as the Lions take on the Bears, with Detroit going against their former offensive coordinator, now Bears head coach Ben Johnson, for the second time this season. The model is also backing Trevor Lawrence Over 247.5 passing yards against the Titans for its Week 18 NFL QB props, as the Jaguars are a win away from securing the AFC South title.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Week 18 NFL QB prop betting picks for Sunday at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Over 247.5 passing yards

Jared Goff, Lions, Over 254.5 passing yards

Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Under 212.5 passing yards

Combining the model's three Week 18 quarterback prop picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +572 (risk $100 to win $572).

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Over 247.5 passing yards (-113, DraftKings)

Lawrence threw for 263 yards last week against the Colts, as he's been playing like a top NFL quarterback over the last few weeks. The 26-year-old is living up to his No. 1 overall pick potential, as in 2021, he wasn't only the top pick, but Lawrence was drawing comparisons to some of the most-hyped top picks in NFL history. He's seventh in the NFL in passing yards (3,752) this season, and has thrown for more than 260 yards in three straight games. The Jaguars play the Titans, who rank 29th in completion percentage against (68.5%) and 28th in yards per play (5.8). The model projects Lawrence for 255 passing yards on Sunday, as the Jaguars would secure the AFC South win a win.

Jared Goff, Lions, Over 254.5 passing yards (-112, DraftKings)

The Lions are eliminated from the playoffs, but it isn't because of a lack of offensive success the majority of the season. Detroit is third in the NFL in scoring (28.9 points per game), while ranking fifth in passing yards (250.6 per game) and total yards (370.6). Goff is averaging 264.6 passing yards per game, and he's gone Over this total in eight of the last nine contests. The Lions go up against their former offensive coordinator in Ben Johnson, and after Detroit scored 52 points with Goff throwing for 334 yards in their first meeting, expect Detroit's offense to want to showcase that it's performing just fine without Johnson. The model projects 279 passing yards for Goff on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Under 212.5 passing yards (-113, DraftKings)

This hasn't been the same version of Lamar Jackson that NFL fans have been used to seeing this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 192.6 passing yards per game this year after a career-best 245.4 passing yards per game last season. He's battled multiple injuries throughout the season, including a back injury that kept him out last week, but Jackson said he will play Sunday, despite likely being less than 100% healthy. This is a must-win for both sides to make the playoffs, meaning the Steelers' defense will be extremely focused in its preparation as well. Jackson has gone Under this total in seven of his last nine games, and the model projects 192 passing yards for him on Sunday Night Football in a matchup of two teams that know each other very well.